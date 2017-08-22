₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,112 members, 3,739,707 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 02:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play (3835 Views)
Checkout This Browser That Pays You For Just Using It / What’s So Special About This Infinix Hot 4? / What Is So Special About Windows Phones? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 7:19pm On Aug 21
I saw this app's cost and I was like... WTF? Thanks to a friend who shared it to me. I attached the screenshot of the app page on playstore to this post.
At first i tought it would allow free internet access lol.. But why on heaven and earth will I buy an app for 80K?? When Chrome and Uc Browser is FREE..
https://slidetrends.com.ng/Thread-What-Is-So-Special-This-Browser-Costs-80-000-Naira-On-Google-Play
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 7:19pm On Aug 21
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by NairaEffect(m): 7:26pm On Aug 21
Does it access heavenly pages?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by austinereds(m): 7:27pm On Aug 21
strange isn't it. will I enter into Mars with that browser?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by johnstar(m): 7:32pm On Aug 21
wil i be able to browse how to make money?
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by DannyJ19(m): 7:33pm On Aug 21
Would it access the future...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by cuedish: 7:36pm On Aug 21
Nah head dey pain them.
They think we will be fooled on the stance of internet security and pay 80k for a phone browser....
money that could buy the latest China phone "tecno" ...cap.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by THUNDAR(m): 7:44pm On Aug 21
I think they should pay me the 80k for being stupid enough to leave Chrome, Mozilla, Uc browser etc for their dung! Even if na free browsing you know How much data only 10k go buy
2 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 7:46pm On Aug 21
NairaEffect:
I was left wondering too oo
3 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 7:47pm On Aug 21
austinereds:
If I was able, I should ask the developer this too
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by gqboyy(m): 7:48pm On Aug 21
Maybe it has a map that locates heaven and all the hidden treasures of the world
2 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 7:48pm On Aug 21
DannyJ19:
If it could, shebi we go still fit look am small
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 7:49pm On Aug 21
cuedish:
80k will buy a lot of things
3 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 7:50pm On Aug 21
THUNDAR:
You don't get am like dye
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 7:51pm On Aug 21
gqboyy:
The tin go better if e be like that oo
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by thesicilian: 7:54pm On Aug 21
Give me a few days and I'll download that stuff for free from somewhere else.
3 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by Techpaded(f): 7:57pm On Aug 21
kikiki
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by directonpc(m): 7:58pm On Aug 21
mumuness is special, them do am for mugus only.
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by THUNDAR(m): 7:58pm On Aug 21
internetrender:
I will smile and pretend like I understood!
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by gqboyy(m): 8:00pm On Aug 21
internetrender:Lol
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 8:04pm On Aug 21
thesicilian:
LOL... Naija at it
Abeg share download link when you don click... Coz I want to see what is sooo special about it
4 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 8:05pm On Aug 21
directonpc:
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by lonngmann(m): 8:06pm On Aug 21
And some people will be using someone's Family salary to browse
Aye le o
Modified
That's not all !!!
4 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 8:06pm On Aug 21
THUNDAR:
I meant you have a point
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 8:07pm On Aug 21
lonngmann:
Lol
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by idu1(m): 8:11pm On Aug 21
Na error
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 8:22pm On Aug 21
lonngmann:
All their apps 80k
2 Likes
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by internetrender: 8:24pm On Aug 21
idu1:
Not sure oo, its been for a while and all their apps is 80k
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by Marvel1206: 8:27pm On Aug 21
lol
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 8:50pm On Aug 21
It's free here
1 Like
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by DONADAMS(m): 8:52pm On Aug 21
you can imagine...wonders shall never end!
|Re: What Is So Special? This Browser Costs 80,000 Naira On Google Play by DONADAMS(m): 8:54pm On Aug 21
Jacksparr0w1207:the pro..
How To Use Java Applications On Your Tecno N3 / How To Download Youtube Videos To Your Android... / 2go Password To 32120 Not Working
Viewing this topic: adetoluene(m), NSNA, SalamRushdie, Lakeshizu(m), HerexG(m), xwallace(m), HerbertObi(m), casspersteve, Mickybricks, kaptainti, martolux(m), wavemasta(m), LeiderJa, warm, Water9430(m), samco19, profmiganigal, vincentjk(m), xpool(m), Oolawepo(m), GreenMavro, mohziz1, Steve28, Hezaking(m), Odianose13(m), bigtt76(f), Xhammy, ZUBY77(m), Romeo386, bolaji3071(m), obajoey(m), megasamuel(m), dragnet, Optimusshield(m), Biodun556(m), Ghnaija(m), kokosheen(m), banmee(m), nely4me and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 60