At first i tought it would allow free internet access lol.. But why on heaven and earth will I buy an app for 80K?? When Chrome and Uc Browser is FREE..



https://slidetrends.com.ng/Thread-What-Is-So-Special-This-Browser-Costs-80-000-Naira-On-Google-Play I saw this app's cost and I was like... WTF? Thanks to a friend who shared it to me. I attached the screenshot of the app page on playstore to this post.At first i tought it would allow free internet access lol.. But why on heaven and earth will I buy an app for 80K?? When Chrome and Uc Browser is FREE..

Does it access heavenly pages? 16 Likes 1 Share

strange isn't it. will I enter into Mars with that browser? 3 Likes 1 Share

wil i be able to browse how to make money?

Would it access the future... 1 Like 2 Shares

Nah head dey pain them.

They think we will be fooled on the stance of internet security and pay 80k for a phone browser....

money that could buy the latest China phone "tecno" ...cap. 2 Likes

I think they should pay me the 80k for being stupid enough to leave Chrome, Mozilla, Uc browser etc for their dung! Even if na free browsing you know How much data only 10k go buy 2 Likes

I was left wondering too oo I was left wondering too oo 3 Likes

If I was able, I should ask the developer this too If I was able, I should ask the developer this too 1 Like

Maybe it has a map that locates heaven and all the hidden treasures of the world 2 Likes

If it could, shebi we go still fit look am small If it could, shebi we go still fit look am small 1 Like

80k will buy a lot of things 80k will buy a lot of things 3 Likes

You don't get am like dye You don't get am like dye 1 Like

The tin go better if e be like that oo The tin go better if e be like that oo

Give me a few days and I'll download that stuff for free from somewhere else. 3 Likes

kikiki

mumuness is special, them do am for mugus only. 1 Like

I will smile and pretend like I understood! I will smile and pretend like I understood! 1 Like

The tin go better if e be like that oo Lol Lol 1 Like

LOL... Naija at it



Abeg share download link when you don click... Coz I want to see what is sooo special about it

Aye le o







Modified

That's not all !!! And some people will be using someone's Family salary to browse

I meant you have a point I meant you have a point 1 Like 1 Share

Lol Lol 1 Like

Na error

Aye le o







Modified

That's not all !!!

All their apps 80k All their apps 80k 2 Likes

Not sure oo, its been for a while and all their apps is 80k Not sure oo, its been for a while and all their apps is 80k 1 Like

lol

It's free here 1 Like

you can imagine...wonders shall never end!