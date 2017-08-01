₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by phidelity(m): 10:02pm On Aug 21
Few ideas came to my mind today and i decided to write about social media giants and brain hacking, wow what a topic.
We can all play on the same level ground if we all truly know what brain hacking means.
What is Brain Hacking?
Brain hacking can be defined as an invented design technique/dark pattern (in form of computer programming) embedded on smartphones, mobile apps, social media platforms, etc which have the ability to hijack people’s mind by keeping them addicted, glued and hooked to their devices.
My definition might not be top-notch but please bear with me.
You just can’t stop checking to see if you have new notifications, your eyes are always fixed to the device screen. You are walking on the street and at the same time chatting with a friend or watching a video – just put the device away for God’s sake and be human for once.
Here are five ways social media have been brain hacking humans.
#1. It’s so easy to sign up BUT they won’t let you off the hook so easily
Why is it so easy to open a social media account? Facebook, Twitter etc. have you ever tried to delete your Facebook Account? Was it easy? Ok, I know you will never want to delete your social media accounts knowing fully well you have worked so hard to make new friends, gain thousands of likes on that stunning picture or written a life changing posts people can’t do without etc.
#2. You don’t pay money to use the basic functionalities BUT sure you are going to pay with your time and that’s money
You might argue it BUT you just don’t know that you are paying with your time, and there is a saying “Time is money”. Come to think of it, those five minutes you just spent scrolling through people’s pictures on your feed could have made you richer if you invested it in something worthwhile.
Permit me to borrow words from Tristan Harris, former Google product manager, in an interview with CBS News which aired on April 9, 2017. He said “Technology is not neutral. They want you to use it in particular ways and for long periods of time. Because that’s how they make their money.”
#3. They keep track of every moment of your activities on their sites and apps
Social media platforms will go any length to keep track of users’ activities on their sites and apps. They would collect information about people and how they relate with others, their demographics, habits, news feeds, notifications, and posts. They use this information to sell products and develop techniques to keep users hooked to their devices.
#4. Videos are generally set to Autoplay whether you feel like watching it or not
The annoying thing about videos which are set to autoplay is people don’t want it but hey! You spend too much time on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat that’s why you will keep seeing them.
The motive behind why social media giants will force autoplay videos on you when scrolling past your feed is because of the money they will make and your undivided attention as you may spend more hours on their platform than expected.
#5. There is always a reward system around the corner just to trick users into spending more time
Social media rewards may not come as physical cash but there is always a system that will push users to keep visiting and spending more time on their sites and apps. These rewards come in form of celebrating users who spent more time online in a month, most active user in a section, most rated user and so many other dark patterns invented to steal people's time and minds.
What do you think about brain hacking? over to you.
SOURCE:
http://www.techisbae.com/2017/08/5-ways-social-media-giants-are-brain-hacking-humans.html
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by feldido(m): 10:11pm On Aug 21
That's why you need Steemit.com. It's the social media Revolution, you get paid for likes and up votes... Blockchain technology is a revolution
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by Abawonder: 10:20pm On Aug 21
true talk
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by AndriaRich(m): 12:32am
Thats one of reasons why these old political criminals keep having their way with us. Most of us, the future leaders are busy slaying, posting pics of our clubbing bills and the likes. At our ages these guys presently at the helm of national affairs were already calling the shots on issues that shook the nation.
The future of nigeria is at stake.
Let us all wake up from our slumber...
#SohelpusGod...
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by Flexherbal(m): 8:32am
No 2 is so true!
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by kicegg(m): 8:33am
See wetin Buhari don cause
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by lfleak: 8:35am
No 7 is the main point..
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by Thobiy(m): 8:35am
Hmmn great talk,
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by NigeriaJokesUWO: 8:36am
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by KingOvoramwen1(m): 8:37am
Lol it has been happening for years you all are just catching up to this now
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by EmperorLee(m): 8:40am
You can stop videos not to autoplay on Fb.
And again, all these are based on choices. They ain't forcing no one
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by Onyenna(m): 8:43am
Okay
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by angelbulksms: 8:44am
EmperorLee:
Abi o
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by Bishops10(m): 8:44am
Number 9 is damn true
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by Onyenna(m): 8:45am
EmperorLee:
True talk
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by MARSONE: 8:48am
Where are you posting this @ OP? Ain't this a social media?
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by menxer(m): 8:53am
@phidelity
Hacking is not always negative, but making a device work in way it was not originally intended, with better performance.
For instance, running a custom ROM on a phone is hacking that phone, which voids the legal warranties but makes the phone perform better.
Brain hacking is tricking or getting your brain to perform better. This may mean doing certain things in a certain way.
Playing a maze game on social media is a brain hack as it gets your Brian to function better in a certain way.
Social media is a brain hack that makes you to see things in a certain way: you are hacking our brains to see social media as you present.
Highlight the good benefits of social media brain hack also, not just the negatives.
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by YeyeGirl(f): 8:55am
Hian
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by nordik: 8:57am
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by pheesayor(m): 9:03am
That number 5 is what candy crush uses on me. chai!!!!
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by mecussey(m): 9:04am
facebook has finish africa
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by usmanktg2(m): 9:08am
I see no brain hacking here, it is just about connecting people with what they need.
All successful technopreneurs made it by balancing needs and wants. Full stop
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by Alitair(m): 9:13am
feldido:You just had to go and miss the whole point...
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by abiodunalasa: 9:14am
AndriaRich:
So true sir.
Well, I will be 27 by 2019 and I do wish to run for House of Rep. I hope you will support me.
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by HopeAlive14(m): 9:14am
Op, it's like Nairaland is part of this brain hacking/hijacking business o.
Addiction to the forum seems to be on the increase?
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by PrimadonnaO(f): 9:19am
lfleak:
It's number 8 for me... it's deep!
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:20am
Nairaland self na brain Hacking.
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by Taidi(m): 9:29am
feldido:
Pls can u put me through ?... Like hw do i receive payments....signed up already nd waiting for their approval...Thanks
|Re: 5 Ways Social Media Giants Are Brain Hacking Humans by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:32am
Only few will understand.That's just the plain truth.
Mark zuckerberg and co have hacked their brains to get them wired to social media.
This is totally unproductive and we know that.
Even mark himself doesn't get "wired" to social media.
Let's be truthful to ourselves.The op said the truth.
Social media is ruining many peoples lives.
Also I'm not an exception
