A police officer stopped a Pastor for speeding.

The Pastor seeing trouble, yelled back: “I am a

Pastor going to Church not a thief.”

The officer replied, “Please, leave that Pastor thing

out. Anyway, if you are indeed a Pastor, then you

must have a Bible in your car. Bring it.” The Pastor speedily brought out his Bible to prove

his honesty and to be freed.

“Please read Matthew 5:25-26 to me.” Said the

police man.

Incredulously, The Pastor opened the

recommended text and it reads: *“Settle matters quickly with your adversary who is

taking you to court. Do it while you are still with him

on the way, or he may hand you over to a judge,

and the judge may hand you over to the officer,

and you may be thrown into prison. I tell you the

truth; you will not get out until you have paid the last penny”*

The perplexed man of God upon interpretation

*“QUIETLY”* made an *“offering”* of a "few

dollars" to his newly found *“Preacher. ”*

The Officer collected his bribe and said to the Pastor,

*“End of the matter. Go quickly in peace and never argue that policemen collect bribes. We only settle

matters quickly and peacefully with all offenders

instead of taking them to court to be thrown into

prison. It's Biblically part of our job."* 2 Likes