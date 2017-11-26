₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by smoothvee(m): 10:05pm On Aug 21
yea everything revolves around passion in the long run, to keep going even when nothing is coming in. But sincerely i am asking our brothers in the music niche and have had some sorta experience... how do you earn or make your music blog better and lucrative brothers? i for one have been nurturing the urge to create one.
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by veekid(m): 6:36am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by AFONJACOW(m): 6:37am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by HeWrites(m): 6:37am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by nwobiebuka(m): 6:38am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by castrol180(m): 6:38am
First and foremost, if that is your area of calling and you are so vast in that area then you are good to go. Don't take money as the priority because it will come when you least expected but just work better on your niche, drive traffic by using your dough to advertise your music blog which at last would pay you...
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by hebraheem20(m): 6:38am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:38am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by ProudToBeAZombie: 6:40am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by nairalandfreak(m): 6:40am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by Next2Bezee(m): 6:40am
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by Dosmay(m): 6:44am
Just work on traffic. You earn much promoting songs for upcoming artiste
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by freeman95(m): 6:48am
Not in the field but I gotta tell u its not easy
U have to upload latest music at all time...
If u got the time you can try it out but don't expect money in 6months
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by Innov8ve1: 6:48am
The key thing is to get traffic, once you do, making money wont be hard.
I blog at www.naijadailyfeed.com
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by Swaggzkid: 6:51am
If am to venture into blogging, I'll dive into music blogging it needs no extra ordinary skills and thanks to God am very versatile when it comes to the music/entertainment thing.
So i say it's very lucrative and easy to run, is all about your passion.
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by Samswags9(m): 7:24am
I'll Never Venture Into Music Blogging
Its Lucrative But Be Sincere The top sites are not taking things things easy
And I Tell You, You Will End Up Using Years To Gain Traffic Which You will never find.
Why
Too Many Blogs
Re: How Lucrative Is A Music Blog, And What Tips Can You Give by WunderGist: 7:34am
