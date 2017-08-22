₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by Akanbi22(m): 1:33am
LAUTECH to open in “few days” – Pro-ChancellorPublished on August 21, 2017 By Ifreke Inyang
The new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, has announced that the university will re-open in some days’ time.
Afolabi, at a press conference in Osogbo Monday, alongside other new members of the Governing Council of the institution, disclosed that the new council was close to finding a lasting solution to the problems that have kept the university shut down for a little over a year.
LAUTECH’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Adeniyi Gbadegesin and other principal officers of the university as well as members of the Governing Council including Prof. Lai Olurode, were present at the press conference.
Afolabi said: “We had our inaugural meeting at the main campus in Ogbomoso on August 9, 2017, and charted for ourselves a 90-day action plan which has started in earnest. For instance, consultations have been held with the various unions, parent forum and traditional rulers.
“We have also engaged the auditing firm, KPMG, and as I address you here, I make bold to inform you that we are expecting an interim report from the firm in a matter of days. It is this report we will be presenting to the visitors to the university. We have high hope that submission of this relief would go a long way in midwife get a lasting solution to the problems of LAUTECH.
“From various interactions of the council with the diverse stakeholders, we have realized that we are on the same page, working towards the same goal, which is that. The Council should spare no efforts to get the university reopen for students to continue with their studies and move on with their academic pursuit. The students have pledged their cooperation to abide by any decision taken if that would make the university to work again.”
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by haywhy1026(m): 2:04am
We really hope so....
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by ceeroh(m): 2:12am
Hehehehehehehe
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by thesicilian: 5:09am
LAUTECH students are trying, all those months at home with no hope of resumption anytime soon. And they all keep quiet.
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by Blue3k(m): 5:52am
thesicilian:
Dude I would transfer my credits. Why waste your breath on these clowns. Let them settle their issues without wasting my life. Nigerian people are too used to suffering. Lol you have to be crazy even thinking of going back.
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by thesicilian: 6:28am
Blue3k:Indeed bro. I no longer blame the corrupt politicians, it's the students who do not really know the power they wield that I blame.
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by GMBuhari: 6:33am
Less olosho in the street
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by liftedhigh: 8:27am
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by jakD: 8:28am
Those LAUTECH students' brain would have almost dried. So sorry LAUTECH students. That's poor governance for you.
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by liftedhigh: 8:28am
Hmm
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:28am
..
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by winkmart: 8:28am
That school nawa oooo
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by amdo007(m): 8:29am
Good news
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by lekanation(m): 8:29am
let the school open first... within a week, I know they'll go back on strike again.
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by AmandaLuv(f): 8:30am
No they should not open oo, they should remain close
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by Blackfire(m): 8:31am
They should not open it... They voted for change let them enjoy it...
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by kicegg(m): 8:33am
OgaOga soon I relative biko specify
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by registration(m): 8:35am
Ladoke
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by NigeriaJokesUWO: 8:36am
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by Thobiy(m): 8:41am
Lets hope so
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:42am
We are looking forward to the reopening of the school. We hope the school resumes in a matter of days as stated.
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by Raptureminded(m): 8:42am
Lol... if den like may den open. there mata Dan tire me Jere... since gaining admission in 2015... Thank God say I get alternative...
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by tmanis(m): 8:43am
Soon kò .. We've been hearing about 'soon' for a long time now.. .[Lautech 'soon'= 7 months plus] ..
The soon Lautech promised vs the soon they delivered
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by Teeisaac(m): 8:45am
I for happy oo
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by wonuola29(f): 8:47am
okay ooo.....fingers crossed
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by AndriaRich(m): 8:47am
thesicilian:
what else cn d students do?
After protesting, going to see the governors nd trying to raise funds...
This country is just a joke...
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by Stevengerd(m): 8:52am
Raptureminded:Lol bro! i grab. naso mah padi gain admission enter lautech 2015 ehn, so so strike/ frustation. the guy don almost roundup ND for mapoly naw.
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:59am
No verifiable link and this hit front page. I think the mod that pushed this here is high on something. Eventhough it is sounding like goodnews to Ladokites, i strongly believe in credible news
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by deebee13(f): 9:00am
Nigeria's educational system is such a joke. They had to wait until ASUU is on an indefinite strike to open the school. Then they'll join the strike action and the students will still remain at home. Well played!
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by drLammy(m): 9:16am
Some days again?! After the school had been on strike for 119days..lets see how many days this time..
|Re: Lautech To Open In "Few Days"- Pro-chancellor by GGclef(m): 9:21am
thesicilian:
lautech students kept quiet? after numerous protest up to the point where law enforcement agent even had to attack us.
We went to Abuja to address the FG about our plight yet nothing happened so what do you expect us to do?stop uttering gibberish and keep mute if you have nothing tangible to say.
