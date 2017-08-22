₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,485 members, 3,741,031 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 03:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) (9186 Views)
Chacha Eke Celebrates Her Daughter's 3rd Birthday (Photos) / Chacha Eke Celebrates Birthday Of Ime Bishop Umoh / Prince Eke Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Muma Gee (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by Nwaforchigozie: 6:17am
The little princess was born on the 18th of August, 2016. Monalisa is Muma Gee’s 3rd child with Prince Eke, after their lovely twins, Ceasar and Cleopatra, born on April 18th, 2014. She is so cute! Even when she’s crying, she still beautiful…lol.
See more photos below:
News via : https://diamondcelebrities.org/2017/08/22/muma-gees-beautiful-daughter-monalisa-eke-celebrates-one-year-birthday-photos/
3 Likes
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by Bitcoin1000(f): 6:26am
FieryJustice:
K for kondom
My signature is wild
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 6:42am
She's so adorable
4 Likes
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by 48noble(m): 6:44am
cute slay Queen loading
1 Like
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by FieryJustice(m): 7:42am
Bitcoin1000:
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 7:46am
Cute kid
1 Like
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by alexialin: 10:03am
So pretty.
Can't wait to have mine
I know all my kids will be drop dead gorgeous
Baba God pick my call
Amen.
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by AmandaLuv(f): 1:30pm
This old hag just used prince eke to escape menopause.
Beautiful kids
4 Likes
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:39pm
She's even crying.
Who will have such a hopeless mother as this and won't cry?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by Franco93: 1:39pm
They're pretty...They got their father's nose
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by BizLifeE: 1:39pm
None of my business - honestly.
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 1:40pm
Nwaforchigozie:
Cute baby...na bloggers dey reign now ooo
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by maklelemakukula(m): 1:41pm
the post before this one said I should join islam before I can comment. which kind nonsense be that
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by aguiyi2: 1:42pm
Good looking kids.I wonder why celebrity marriages keep crashing so fast?.Why make the effort in the first place.
1 Like
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by aguiyi2: 1:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:.Young man, you are full of nsi.
4 Likes
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 1:45pm
Fine
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by Adadioranma79(f): 1:47pm
Very unlady like, smh. Obviously you know prince Eke enough to be his spoke person.
AmandaLuv:
3 Likes
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 1:56pm
and ur types wl click like 2 dis ur unnecessary comment of urs
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by rosieluv(f): 2:02pm
cry cry baby
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by ShitHead: 2:08pm
The girl dey cry...no one knows the kind noise she hear from her mama bedroom for night.
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by donnaD(f): 2:29pm
NwaAmaikpe:Na u biko.I trust u na and u don't disappoint with ur foul comments
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by venatus25(m): 2:32pm
TINALETC3:I like that guy. Na over seriousness go kill you for here. Dey there the tight face no follow good people catch fun.
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 2:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:Guy, why are you so full of hatred?
You tire me...gaskiya!
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by darlenese(f): 2:40pm
she has a very poor dress sense for kids
|Re: Muma Gee’s Daughter, Monalisa Eke Celebrates 1st Birthday (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 3:00pm
Happy birthday beautiful angel.
Love you
(0) (Reply)
Check Out This Cute Picture Of Olamide And His Son / Video[18+]: Watch Leaked Video Of Miss Anambra 2015 In Lesbianism / Picture Of Davido's Baby
Viewing this topic: Abiagirl777(f), yahe1, mariamsaka, jamislaw(m), akinsoji, Bonzoker(m), Tobsyharem, Positivevibes12(f), pgidex(f), owerrezeorba(m), ahzeezat(f), latest90, eaglebeing(m), Pumpido75(m), zoey4(f), onawole2000, acquisitions, Targatarga(f) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7