₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,485 members, 3,741,029 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 03:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) (6646 Views)
Man Set Self Ablaze Over Wife’s Infidelity In Delta (photo) / Three Boys Arrested By Vigilante After Robbing A House In Delta (photo) / Policeman Kills A Motorcyclist In Uromi, Edo And Was Killed By A Mob (pix) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by dre11(m): 12:45pm
Ovie Okpare, Warri
http://punchng.com/policeman-kills-guest-during-burial-in-delta/
lalasticlala
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by Homeboiy(m): 12:48pm
oh just like that
RIP
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by Aleealiyana: 12:50pm
Well there is no mystery that British exposition scholars is the correct alternative for you. We have years of experience and our qualified and expert scholars give you concentrated help for different themes and subjects. Write My Essay We never trade off on quality and all your work is submitted on time while keeping the administration charges sensibly moderate.
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by SaiNigeria: 1:47pm
Wait..... is this accidental discharge only meant for the poor
So there can't be an accidental discharge against Buhari upon all the uniformed men parading and saluting him with guns?
4 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by iihtlagos: 2:41pm
BAD!! Very Bad!!
To those who haven't registered with IIHT Lagos in the 50% Mega Bonanza promo, Please do well to Click here to register
ICT is for those who have seen the future and wants to be part of it. Learn while other are flexing, earn while others are vexing!!
Register now!!
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by Cinta1989(f): 2:41pm
Death at a funeral
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by kennygee(f): 2:41pm
Double wahala for dead body and owner of dead body.
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by northvietnam(m): 2:41pm
After HIV fear police
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by EntMirror: 2:41pm
Bad.. I mean, too bad.
Are you looking for a platform that makes business and self reliance an adventure? EntMirror got you covered. Discover latest business opportunities and a detailed overview on how to start. What you think is rocket science is really easy to start.
Visit EntMirror
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 2:41pm
When they give "assault" rifles to 'poorly' trained trigger happy individuals......
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by labisibrass(m): 2:41pm
huh
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by sunshineV(m): 2:42pm
I'm fed up with police killing Nigerians like we don't matter
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by arigo27(m): 2:42pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by MadManTalking: 2:42pm
,.
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by davillian(m): 2:45pm
.
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by davillian(m): 2:45pm
One of the safety rule of using a weapon is
*dont point a gun at anybody if you don't intend to shoot.
There is nothing like accidental discharged on this matter.
He cocked the gun removed from safety and shot an unarmed civilian.
That's to show how unprofessional the Nigerian police are.
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by WhoDeyThere(m): 2:45pm
g
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by brize(m): 2:46pm
Zoo
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by WhoDeyThere(m): 2:46pm
Cinta1989:lol
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by Naziridamos: 2:46pm
Police are criminals
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by Nwaoma198(f): 2:46pm
Rip young man.
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by younglleo(m): 2:47pm
OMG..! The high level of mediocracy in dey zoo police is alarming. May all of dem fall nd die...!!!
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by faithscharms(f): 2:47pm
May we never be at the wrong place at the wrong time in Jesus name AMEN
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by Abfinest007(m): 2:47pm
black uniform with black mind
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:47pm
R
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by mikeycharles(m): 2:47pm
v
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by mikeycharles(m): 2:48pm
SaiNigeria:you're as dumb as the gorilla in the picture.
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by Benniyess: 2:48pm
....... Cute people. i am a graphic designer that does logos,banners, cartoons, flyers, business cards etc. Contact me on WhatsApp let us help you brand. My number is Zero Eight One Two Eight Seven Three five one six two. You can also like my facebook page to see our works www.facebook.com/beejayarts
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by biggestmanhood(m): 2:48pm
afonja y
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by dust144(m): 2:48pm
Chai
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by diportivo: 2:48pm
"“ As he was approaching him , one of the riot policemen attached to the chief opened fire on my brother. My brother was hit in the stomach and he died on the spot.
“ Two other persons, a man and a woman, were also shot . We suspect foul play in the way my brother was killed.
“ Up till this moment , we have not heard from Chief Aribogha and his friend (Akugbowe), to know what actually killed my brother. ”
what's this na
|Re: Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) by glosplendid(f): 2:48pm
Police Is ur friend ....i hear una wella ooooo
What A Jealous Woman Did To Her Husband (Viewers discretion is advised) / IF IT IS NOT A CRIME IN YOUR AREA "Drilling Water Borehole" CONTACT US / Here Is The Photo And The Video Of The Abuja Prostitute We Talked About
Viewing this topic: funmioye2000, WINDSOW(m), Fizah, Eruditerichy(m), itsRhamzy, mubrix(m), drey076(m), heckymaicon(m), polazi(m), uscofield, waazmoney, MARKone(m), kindkingsley, jalaalbaba, imonisweet(m), arigo27(m), Sawblade, chidekings(m), omegainterior, phidelity(m), atigro(m), signature2012(m), UndisputedBosom, mattbel01(m), FixAm(m), edwardlancer, LarrySmiles01, kaffy4tope(m), WilliamsNedd, Theyveedo(m), nothingmega122(m), boy4humble(m), seyitola, Jackeeh(m), dlox147(m), abnot, Bethel768891(m), mark0020, timilehin007(m), somez(m), komekn(m), Phargbemmy(m), Oshanlaa, biodunpro(m), obiink, Abusadiqworld, webscriptz, sammieguze(m), Diggie(m), zicomaster, Kokaine(m), Mac2016(m), Rursh(m), Cubeet, obuksjr(m), a2personal2013, amakadihot87(f), felo812000(m), Ibusho, darthv, Viccctor(m), victord1st, Only1babadee, pauleverest, olasuncome(m), essienasuquo, Empiree, donteddy(m), Samore1(m) and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20