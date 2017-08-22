Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Kills Guest During Burial In Delta (photo) (6646 Views)

Ovie Okpare, Warri





A mobile policeman has allegedly shot dead a 34 - year -old man , Fred Igueriede , during a burial at Emede, in the Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.



Our correspondent gathered that the deceased, a father of two , was shot dead while trying to exchange pleasantries with his former employer , one Chief Johnny Aribogha.



The trigger- happy cop was said to be Aribogha’ s security detail .



Two other people in the crowd were said to have sustained gunshot injuries as other policemen at the ceremony fired continuously in the confusion that trailed the incident .



A source told PUNCH Metro that the late Igueriede, who was invited to the burial by one Mr. Joe Akugbowe, was confirmed dead by doctors at the Olomoro General Hospital.



The family of the deceased also confirmed the killing during a press briefing on Monday in Warri.



They claimed that Aribogha, whose security detail shot their relative , was at large and could not be reached since the incident occurred.



The elder brother of the deceased, Mr . Governor Ogbon , accused Aribogha and Akugbowe of masterminding the murder of his brother.



Ogbon said , “ The deceased was married with two kids . On August 19, 2017 , he was invited for a burial at Emede town by one Mr . Joe Akugbowe, whose mother - in-law died.



“ Incidentally, my brother worked for one Chief Johnny Aribogha, who was also invited for the burial by Akugbowe. Akugbowe is Chief Aribogha’ s tenant.



“ When my brother saw his former boss at the burial , he went in his direction to greet him.



“ As he was approaching him , one of the riot policemen attached to the chief opened fire on my brother. My brother was hit in the stomach and he died on the spot.



“ Two other persons, a man and a woman, were also shot . We suspect foul play in the way my brother was killed.



“ Up till this moment , we have not heard from Chief Aribogha and his friend (Akugbowe), to know what actually killed my brother. ”



Ogbon called on the Inspector -General of Police and the Delta State Commissioner of Police to go after all those culpable in the killing and ensure that they were arrested and prosecuted .



PUNCH Metro gathered that the policeman , who shot the victim , had been arrested and was undergoing investigation at the police headquarters in Asaba.



When contacted , Aribogha denied having a hand in the killing, saying his security detail had an accidental discharge which killed the victim.



The Delta State Commissioner of Police , Mr. Zanna Ibrahim , said three riot policemen from the 33 Squadron had been arrested for the “ dastardly act . ”



He noted that the cops were in detention , adding that investigations were ongoing.



http://punchng.com/policeman-kills-guest-during-burial-in-delta/



lalasticlala

oh just like that

RIP

So there can't be an accidental discharge against Buhari upon all the uniformed men parading and saluting him with guns? Wait..... is this accidental discharge only meant for the poor





Death at a funeral 1 Like

Double wahala for dead body and owner of dead body.

After HIV fear police





When they give "assault" rifles to 'poorly' trained trigger happy individuals......

huh

I'm fed up with police killing Nigerians like we don't matter

One of the safety rule of using a weapon is

*dont point a gun at anybody if you don't intend to shoot.

There is nothing like accidental discharged on this matter.

He cocked the gun removed from safety and shot an unarmed civilian.



That's to show how unprofessional the Nigerian police are.

Zoo 1 Like

Cinta1989:

Death at a funeral lol lol

Police are criminals

Rip young man.

OMG..! The high level of mediocracy in dey zoo police is alarming. May all of dem fall nd die...!!! 1 Like

May we never be at the wrong place at the wrong time in Jesus name AMEN

black uniform with black mind

SaiNigeria:

Wait..... is this accidental discharge only meant for the poor



So there can't be an accidental discharge against Buhari upon all the uniformed men parading and saluting him with guns? you're as dumb as the gorilla in the picture. you're as dumb as the gorilla in the picture.

Chai 1 Like

what's this na