Good morning,

Introducing Captain N-Power.

Please read details carefully.

#CaptainNPowerNG

#NPowerNG 2 Likes

Hahaha... Captain lalastica! Hahaha... Captain lalastica!

When are we collecting our device? 4 Likes 1 Share

Perfect! atleast more applicants will be absorbed.

Eagerly waiting to be .......

KUDOS NPOWER TEAM. 1 Like





Captain n-power Captain n-power

I know some people working in bank and still collecting this "free" (according to them) 30000 monthly.... While I am here receiving 0.00 2 Likes

Fish them out captain 4 Likes

Volunteers should be allowed to redeploy if they so wish. Some volunteers had changed place of residence within a local govt, thus making their PPA a distance from their residence. They wish to redeploy, allow them and see them dedicated to their duties. Volunteers should be allowed to redeploy if they so wish. Some volunteers had changed place of residence within a local govt, thus making their PPA a distance from their residence. They wish to redeploy, allow them and see them dedicated to their duties. 5 Likes

Will npower have access to all applicants account details e.g applicants with two n more accounts if so very good move.

ibe123:

Will npower have access to all applicants account details e.g applicants with two n more accounts if so very good move. Yes, b'cos the BVN connects all your banking activities together. Yes, b'cos the BVN connects all your banking activities together. 8 Likes

Nice

Make dem go get captain America join. No be the same naija we dey? Shiioooo 8 Likes 1 Share

Welcomme:

I know some people working in bank and still collecting this "free" (according to them) 30000 monthly.... While I am here receiving 0.00

You should blow their whistle and get paid for doing it. You should blow their whistle and get paid for doing it.

That is good because some pig will be shouting zoo and slavery and they are the one with primary jobs and also using npower for back up 3 Likes

Okay

This will be easy with bvn 2 Likes

Corruption has change frm our middle name to our surname, do u knw there are pple receiving n-power salary of 5 pple? 1 Like

Simple logic!



Use BVN to monitor consecutive inflow of cash into there account

TF?

I know 15 people. Argued with 2 in my office and they almost lynched me.

is that so

Best thing is for Npower to publish the names of beneficiaries on news bulletins and let the employers dig out their employees benefiting from the scheme. ..... tracking acct number to check personal acct details will not do oooo. Don't check my balance o.

Ok

gbege will not affect my application for onward national peace ooo?



Abeg answer quick quick. . .I sabi vex well well. npowerng howfar na? I lost my reference number sometime ago. I hope thiswill not affect my application for onward national peace ooo?Abeg answer quick quick. . .I sabi vex well well.

What devices do u intend to use What devices do u intend to use

Taaaaaa commot there... ... Taaaaaa commot there... ...

sgtponzihater1:

I know 15 people. Argued with 2 in my office and they almost lynched me.

Biko, blow their whistle... Biko, blow their whistle... 2 Likes

Just south you aren't doing no nothing about northerners [size=8pt][/size]

Good move only if corruption is non inclusive.

Abeg, give us our device see baba don comeback

LOL ...... Let's wait and see .....