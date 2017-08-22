₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by npowerng: 12:55pm
Good morning,
Introducing Captain N-Power.
Please read details carefully.
#CaptainNPowerNG
#NPowerNG
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Oladayopop(m): 1:01pm
npowerng:
Hahaha... Captain lalastica!
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by lunacol(m): 1:11pm
When are we collecting our device?
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Deflorence(f): 1:14pm
Perfect! atleast more applicants will be absorbed.
Eagerly waiting to be .......
KUDOS NPOWER TEAM.
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by ezimo777(m): 4:06pm
Captain n-power
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Welcomme: 4:21pm
I know some people working in bank and still collecting this "free" (according to them) 30000 monthly.... While I am here receiving 0.00
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by enomakos(m): 4:35pm
Fish them out captain
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by LKO(m): 4:43pm
npowerng:
Volunteers should be allowed to redeploy if they so wish. Some volunteers had changed place of residence within a local govt, thus making their PPA a distance from their residence. They wish to redeploy, allow them and see them dedicated to their duties.
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by ibe123: 5:47pm
Will npower have access to all applicants account details e.g applicants with two n more accounts if so very good move.
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Deflorence(f): 6:12pm
ibe123:Yes, b'cos the BVN connects all your banking activities together.
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by babyfaceafrica: 7:26pm
Nice
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by sobmos(m): 7:26pm
Make dem go get captain America join. No be the same naija we dey? Shiioooo
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by deji17: 7:26pm
Welcomme:
You should blow their whistle and get paid for doing it.
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by malakus(m): 7:27pm
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by profhezekiah: 7:27pm
That is good because some pig will be shouting zoo and slavery and they are the one with primary jobs and also using npower for back up
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by SkydaDGreat(m): 7:28pm
Okay
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Histrings08(m): 7:28pm
This will be easy with bvn
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:30pm
Corruption has change frm our middle name to our surname, do u knw there are pple receiving n-power salary of 5 pple?
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by 0b100100111: 7:31pm
Simple logic!
Use BVN to monitor consecutive inflow of cash into there account
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by BroZuma: 7:31pm
TF?
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by sgtponzihater1: 7:32pm
I know 15 people. Argued with 2 in my office and they almost lynched me.
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Generalyemi(m): 7:32pm
is that so
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by jonnytad(m): 7:33pm
Best thing is for Npower to publish the names of beneficiaries on news bulletins and let the employers dig out their employees benefiting from the scheme. ..... tracking acct number to check personal acct details will not do oooo. Don't check my balance o.
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by ade3164(m): 7:33pm
Ok
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by 175(m): 7:33pm
npowerng howfar na? I lost my reference number sometime ago. I hope this gbege will not affect my application for onward national peace ooo?
Abeg answer quick quick. . .I sabi vex well well.
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by sgtponzihater1: 7:34pm
npowerng:
What devices do u intend to use
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by LEXYCOM: 7:34pm
Taaaaaa commot there... ...
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by deji17: 7:34pm
sgtponzihater1:
Biko, blow their whistle...
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Akinz0126(m): 7:35pm
Just south you aren't doing no nothing about northerners [size=8pt][/size]
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Enare(m): 7:35pm
Good move only if corruption is non inclusive.
Abeg, give us our device see baba don comeback
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by Lexusgs430: 7:36pm
LOL ...... Let's wait and see .....
|Re: Captain N-Power To Catch Beneficiaries Earning From Other Employment by massinola(m): 7:36pm
profhezekiah:Hate has made you so dumb that you can't even construct a simple sentence
