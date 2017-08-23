₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by VillageParrot: 7:17pm On Aug 22
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has refuted widespread media reports that it has banned five Nigerian songs having tagged them as “Not to be Broadcasted.”
Premium Times reported on Tuesday that the Commission released a list, saying it has banned the five songs from being aired across the Nigerian airwaves.
The songs, reportedly banned by NBC are Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If (Remix)“; and 9ice’s “Living Things.”
But in a chat with SIGNAL on Tuesday, Mrs. Maimuna Jimada, the NBC’s Head of Public Affairs said she was not aware of any such list emanating from the NBC.
“First of all, the NBC does not ban songs. We only insist that broadcasters exercise a sense of responsibility in the kind of content they allow to go on air. So even if the NBC has placed such a restriction on any of these songs, it does not constitute a ban. They can still be played at nightclubs, streamed on the Internet, played at home and on people’s mobile devices. But I am not aware of the NBC releasing any list banning or putting a restriction on any of those five songs. It is also possible that one of our regional offices advised stations under their jurisdiction about these songs and it is now being misinterpreted as a ban.
“If you look at the report, you would know there was something fishy about it because the NBC is the National Broadcasting Commission and not a “Corporation” as being reported by the media outlets disseminating the news”, Mrs. Jimada said.
She however said she would need to double check again with her office to clarify the report which has already gone viral in the Nigerian media.
http://www.signalng.com/fake-news-nbc-doesnt-ban-songs-no-ban-olamide-davido-9ices-songs-nbc/
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by dotunbekro06(m): 7:19pm On Aug 22
Nigerians and photoshop..
Bread and butter
Garri and sugar
Apc and pdp
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by naptu2: 9:17am
Premium Times' retraction
Premium Times, which published the original story, has now published a retraction, so those three songs were not banned by the NBC in the first place.
EDITOR’S NOTE: PREMIUM TIMES has confirmed that the statement on the supposed ban of the songs credited to the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, did not emanate from the regulator. Therefore, there was no ban. We apologise for any inconvenience caused the NBC and the musicians mentioned in the initial report, as well as our readers. As a medium principally based on truth and accuracy, this medium pledges to do a lot more to forestall any such occurence in future.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/241167-241167.html
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by naptu2: 9:20am
And this is why the Federal Ministry of Health reacted to the video.
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by okonja(m): 9:25am
lol
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by Jtemi22(f): 9:26am
Now playing Wo by Olamide
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by pat077: 9:26am
Ok
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by hoygift: 9:26am
You would have told us that you need some settlements from those artistes, look at the way they changed the English because they have gotten what they want... Just said it earlier
Looking for their salary from olamide, why them no make noise about "dogo yaro and monkey tail" by olamide...
Everybody is just hungry that's it
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by ikp120(m): 9:27am
When I saw the corporation in that first post, I knew it was just another lie from Premium Times.
Those artists should sue their black ass. Who their apologies epp? NANSENSE!
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by KingBish(f): 9:27am
Olamide must've lost count of the number of his songs NBC reportedly banned.
Happens at least, once every year.
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by magoo10: 9:27am
the national assembly should as a matter of urgency pass a bill that will declare fake news and media houses that promote propaganda as terrorist acts with the apshit govt as a point of reference.
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by Sunexy(m): 9:27am
Nawa o...why dem ban 9ice song "living things"...Wat did he say wrong there... By d way, if dey know dat the names of called in that songs are illegal ppl, they should look into them and probe them na
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by diegwu01: 9:27am
Nigerians love peddling lies.
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by DrayZee: 9:27am
These people are confused sha.
Then again, they never really had the power to completely ban them in the first place.
They just wanted to retain small relevance.
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by futurism: 9:28am
VillageParrot:MONEY HAS CHANGED HANDS OOO... AWON OLE... dem need bribe badly and decided to ban,,, when money or envelop land dem remove the ban lol.. forking country, man eat man republic.
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by Goodluckxz: 9:28am
Lol... There was a country.
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by burkingx(f): 9:28am
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by exlinklodge: 9:29am
ah ah
which kind one chance government be this?
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by Factfinder1(f): 9:29am
NBC has never succeeded in banning any of all this useless noise I wonder what their job really is...worst is they are still getting paid
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by Kelklein(m): 9:29am
now they have succeeded in giving the songs more publicity
Like me wey never watch these songs now
go dey find them to download
���YouTube here I come
Wo!
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by wizzywisdom(m): 9:29am
APC Government always going Back and Front
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by Turks: 9:29am
BANana has fallen on NBC
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by youngerikina40: 9:30am
Nbc should swerve joor...
Even if dem ban am we go dey play am even on airport
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by destiny322(m): 9:30am
This news people have been joking with us since 9/11
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by fisfat(m): 9:30am
You people should pity 9ice oo.
What is left for him if you ban living things
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by jejemanito: 9:31am
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by Rekyz(m): 9:31am
Haven't listened to any of those songs by Olamide. Can someone please share a link I can use to download them?
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by kentkyle: 9:32am
diegwu01:
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by sammyj: 9:33am
This guys are confuse if this report is true !!!
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by oviejnr(m): 9:34am
Make dem Ban the songs and come delete ham for my phone. misplaced priorities
|Re: No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC by tigers978(m): 9:34am
OK NBC should focus more on Advancing NTA jor
