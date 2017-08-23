Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / No Ban On Olamide, Davido And 9ice’s Songs - NBC (2646 Views)

Premium Times reported on Tuesday that the Commission released a list, saying it has banned the five songs from being aired across the Nigerian airwaves.



The songs, reportedly banned by NBC are Olamide‘s “Wo” and “Wavy Level“; Davido‘s “Fall” and “If (Remix)“; and 9ice’s “Living Things.”



But in a chat with SIGNAL on Tuesday, Mrs. Maimuna Jimada, the NBC’s Head of Public Affairs said she was not aware of any such list emanating from the NBC.



“First of all, the NBC does not ban songs. We only insist that broadcasters exercise a sense of responsibility in the kind of content they allow to go on air. So even if the NBC has placed such a restriction on any of these songs, it does not constitute a ban. They can still be played at nightclubs, streamed on the Internet, played at home and on people’s mobile devices. But I am not aware of the NBC releasing any list banning or putting a restriction on any of those five songs. It is also possible that one of our regional offices advised stations under their jurisdiction about these songs and it is now being misinterpreted as a ban.



“If you look at the report, you would know there was something fishy about it because the NBC is the National Broadcasting Commission and not a “Corporation” as being reported by the media outlets disseminating the news”, Mrs. Jimada said.



She however said she would need to double check again with her office to clarify the report which has already gone viral in the Nigerian media.



Nigerians and photoshop..

Bread and butter

Garri and sugar

Apc and pdp 1 Like 1 Share

Premium Times' retraction



Premium Times, which published the original story, has now published a retraction, so those three songs were not banned by the NBC in the first place.





EDITOR’S NOTE: PREMIUM TIMES has confirmed that the statement on the supposed ban of the songs credited to the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, did not emanate from the regulator. Therefore, there was no ban. We apologise for any inconvenience caused the NBC and the musicians mentioned in the initial report, as well as our readers. As a medium principally based on truth and accuracy, this medium pledges to do a lot more to forestall any such occurence in future.

naptu2:

The International Ban On Tobacco Advertisement



Adverts for alcohol and tobacco products were a regular feature on Nigerian prime time television in the 1970s, ‘80s and early 1990s. The most amazing and lavish adverts were usually tobacco and alcohol adverts. There was the Marlboro Man (Marlboro Country), the dancing Gold de Kanterbrau beer mugs, Fela yelling “Cigar Target o, na wa", etc. Most of the beer commercials had beautiful women and cars and you’d wonder if they were advertising the women and cars (because they were even more prominent in the adverts than the drinks and cigarettes that were being advertised).



Then in 1990 the government banned smoking in public, banned the sale of tobacco and alcohol products within 1,000 metres from schools and also banned advertisement of alcohol and tobacco products on radio and TV before 9 o’clock (see the Tobacco Control Act 1990). Then the ban on TV advertisements was extended to 10 o’clock later in the 1990s and cigarette companies were forced to include warnings on cigarette packs.



The tobacco companies responded with vigorous indirect advertising campaigns.



Rothmans sponsored the English Premier League show on the NTA Network. They didn’t show any cigarettes, but you could see the Rothmans logo all through the show and the Rothmans song was played at the beginning and the end. This allowed them to show their logo on national TV at 4pm (before 10pm) because they were not actually showing any cigarette adverts. They also sponsored the UK Top 20 countdown on radio (hosted by Dr Fox). This show was syndicated on radio stations across the country and it was aired on Saturday afternoons.



Benson & Hedges invested heavily in the music industry in the 1990s. They created a record label in the early 1990s and signed Onyeka Onwenu to the label. They also staged a series of concerts from 1993-1999 that were called Benson & Hedges Golden Tones (the 1996 edition was called “Loud In Lagos” ). These concerts and songs did not feature any cigarettes, but they were branded in Benson & Hedges’ gold colour and featured the B&H logo. This allowed Benson & Hedges to evade the advert ban.



Other brands also engaged in indirect advertisement. John Player Gold Leaf staged the most popular dancing competition in the early 1980s and they also sponsored a tennis competition.



Many non-governmental organisations campaigned against these practices. They believed that tobacco companies were spending huge sums of money on advertisement in developing countries because their ability to advertise in the developed world had been greatly limited. For example, cigarette adverts had been banned from TV in the UK since the 1960s, adverts that showed people smoking had been banned since 1986 and television adverts of other forms of tobacco products were banned in 1991. The UK’s “Tobacco Advertising and Promotion Act 2002” bans the advertising of tobacco products to the public except on the premises of specialist tobacconists (http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2002/36/contents ).



In South Africa, the Tobacco Products Control Amendment Act (which was passed in 1999) bans all advertising and promotion of tobacco products, including sponsorship and free distribution of tobacco products.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tobacco_Products_Control_Act,_1993





In France all forms of advertisement and promotion of tobacco products (including sponsorship of music concerts and sports events) are banned. The only exception is for motorsports events that are held in other countries in which tobacco advertisements are not banned (these events can be shown on TV). http://www.tobaccocontrollaws.org/legislation/country/france/summary



More importantly, activists felt that these new forms of advertisement were deliberately targeting teenagers who were less able to make informed decisions about whether they should smoke or not, in order to get them addicted so that they would become lifetime customers of the cigarette companies. This is because teenagers are more susceptible to the influence of music stars and sports programmes. Teenagers want to be "cool" like music and sports stars, so if a musician or sports star is seen smoking or endorsing smoking, then the teenager would think that smoking is cool (without considering the very harmful effects of smoking and its addictive properties).





The BBC World Service did a documentary about these practices in the early 2000s. They attended a Rothmans concert in Tanzania and discovered that teenagers also attended the concert (in which cigarette packs were given to the audience). They also discovered that cigarettes were easily accessible to teens in Africa because they were being sold by the stick (which makes them cheaper) despite the pledge made by tobacco companies to prohibit such sales.



Nigerian medical doctor and poet, Dr Tony Marinho campaigned vigorously that the Federal Government should ban all forms of tobacco advertisements (including outdoor billboards and indirect advertisements). He appeared on several radio and TV stations (including the NTA, Rhythm FM and the BBC World Service) to talk about the addictive and harmful effects of smoking. He also wrote anti-tobacco poems and petitioned the National Assembly. He also talked about the harmful effects of second hand smoke and called for the government to enforce the 1990 ban on smoking in public places.



The World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which came into effect on 27 February 2005, requires that all of the 168 countries that agreed to the treaty ban tobacco advertising unless their constitution forbade it (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WHO_Framework_Convention_on_Tobacco_Control ). Nigeria ratified the treaty on October 20th, 2005. The National Assembly has also passed several laws which restrict the advertisement and sale of tobacco products, e.g. the National Tobacco Control Act 2015 (https://www.tobaccocontrollaws.org/files/live/Nigeria/Nigeria%20-%20TCA%20-%20national.pdf ). Over 40 civil society groups attended the public hearing on the National Tobacco Control Bill 2009 and they urged the National Assembly to ban smoking in public places (to limit second hand smoke) and advertisement and promotions by tobacco companies.

And this is why the Federal Ministry of Health reacted to the video.

lol

Now playing Wo by Olamide 3 Likes

Ok

You would have told us that you need some settlements from those artistes, look at the way they changed the English because they have gotten what they want... Just said it earlier



Looking for their salary from olamide, why them no make noise about "dogo yaro and monkey tail" by olamide...



Everybody is just hungry that's it 1 Like





Those artists should sue their black ass. Who their apologies epp? NANSENSE! When I saw the corporation in that first post, I knew it was just another lie from Premium Times.Those artists should sue their black ass. Who their apologies epp? NANSENSE!

Olamide must've lost count of the number of his songs NBC reportedly banned.

Happens at least, once every year.

the national assembly should as a matter of urgency pass a bill that will declare fake news and media houses that promote propaganda as terrorist acts with the apshit govt as a point of reference. 3 Likes

Nawa o...why dem ban 9ice song "living things"...Wat did he say wrong there... By d way, if dey know dat the names of called in that songs are illegal ppl, they should look into them and probe them na

Nigerians love peddling lies.

These people are confused sha.

Then again, they never really had the power to completely ban them in the first place.

They just wanted to retain small relevance.

MONEY HAS CHANGED HANDS OOO... AWON OLE... dem need bribe badly and decided to ban,,, when money or envelop land dem remove the ban lol.. forking country, man eat man republic. MONEY HAS CHANGED HANDS OOO... AWON OLE... dem need bribe badly and decided to ban,,, when money or envelop land dem remove the ban lol.. forking country, man eat man republic.

Lol... There was a country.











which kind one chance government be this?

NBC has never succeeded in banning any of all this useless noise I wonder what their job really is...worst is they are still getting paid

now they have succeeded in giving the songs more publicity



Like me wey never watch these songs now

go dey find them to download



Wo!

APC Government always going Back and Front

BANana has fallen on NBC



Even if dem ban am we go dey play am even on airport Nbc should swerve joor...Even if dem ban am we go dey play am even on airport

This news people have been joking with us since 9/11





What is left for him if you ban living things



You people should pity 9ice oo.What is left for him if you ban living things 1 Like

Haven't listened to any of those songs by Olamide. Can someone please share a link I can use to download them?

diegwu01:

Nigerians love peddling lies.





This guys are confuse if this report is true !!!

Make dem Ban the songs and come delete ham for my phone. misplaced priorities