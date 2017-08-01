Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Checkout Mercy Johnson In New Makeup Pics (9453 Views)

Love her short hair ... Gorgeous..

She looks good

This makeup is a transformation, she doesn't look like real Mercy Johnson. 3 Likes

Looking cute tho

cute

Transformation She doesn't look like her ooo!!

Make up beauty

WHO IS SHE COZ HERE IN KWARA STATE WE DONT KNOW HER ....WHO IS SHE COZ HERE IN KWARA STATE WE DONT KNOW HER 1 Like

She looks gorgeous and breathtaking

not bad thou

She looks good

Remove that emulsion paint



All of una na the same including you

At times I wonder if our ladies don't check out the mirror when dey put all these crayons on their faces

When she carry foundation pour for face we never even seen the building wey dem wan construction on top as she never pure concrete on top

Nice one.



Beautiful

Mercy Johnson use style fine shaa

Beautiful...

U re cuter

Remove that emulsion paint



All of una na the same including you

Bro why are you taking it personal

U re cuter

Thank you

I only replied your post. Nothing personal



Nothing personal I only replied your post.Nothing personal

She looks good. Make up is good but when it becomes too much or rather let me say everyday routine that is where the problem lies.



With the way our ladies are adding chemicals to face all in the name of makeup, quick ageing on the face is inevitable and other side effects. 1 Like

Sad she is serving under the joke called Yahya Bello

Her time don pass jor.. make she go sempe for one side

She looks good. Make up is good but when it becomes too much or rather let me say everyday routine that is where the problem lies.



With the way our ladies are adding chemicals to face all in the name of makeup, quick ageing on the face is inevitable and other side effects.





swear that you are not guilty of this swear that you are not guilty of this

She looks good

Aunty, a little honesty will not hurt you.



She doesn't look good a bit. Aunty, a little honesty will not hurt you.She doesn't look good a bit.