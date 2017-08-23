Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Why Must Jamb Reduce Cut Off Mark To 120 And 100??? (6727 Views)

WHY MUST JAMB REDUCE CUT OFF MARK TO 120 AND 100?



This Question keeps running my mind.



Now lets Reason things!



Remember, FG is owing ASUU, though they have paid, but incomplete.

Now look at what am thinking. FG wants to resolve this issue with ASUU in a haste for the fear of NANS(National Association of Nigerian Students), cos NANS gave them 21 days to bring Lecturers back to school, otherwise they wont hesitate doing their own will.

So, since FG are unable to afford the complete Money demanded by ASUU, esp. in the country's condition now, they decided to Lift back Post Utme in order to atleast satisfy ASUU, you all know as well that Post Utme is a good source of Income to Varsities and Polys.



Now, look at this again, Jamb reduced cutoff Marks to 120 and 100. Isn't this Surprising?



Look at what am thinking again. In order to satisfy ASUU more, FG or ASUU must have had a secret meeting with JAMB, telling JAMB to reduce the cut off mark.



Reason this, if JAMB cut off mark was to be 180, only those that had 180 and Above would be able to sit for Post Utme, and Schools are not to sell PUTME form Above 3500 Naira, for this they have reasoned that it might not reach their satisfaction, so they decided on reducing Cut off marks, so more candidates can participate in the PUTME whereas bringing enough money for Schools. But dont forget that not everybody will be Able to Gain Admission, I pray thats not our Portion.



Now, I Hope you all Understand me.

dont Qoute me Wrong, I didnt say, 'That is what happened', but rather, it's what I think, may have happened.

You can also share your views in the Comment Box.

students no longer read again so dey just av 2 pity dem

den if u no get 250

Nigerians are getting dumber, that's why. Less intelligent people in nigeria nowadays. 3 Likes 2 Shares

This is a very big lie. The new millenial kids are way smarter and very intelligent. I have met lots of extraordinary Nigerians between the ages if 18 to 25. Extraordinary people doing extraordinary things.

If that is true, explain to me why jamb reduce their cut off mark to 100 and 200 1 Like 1 Share

Op,it is testament to the current state of the country. It shows just how much we now celebrate and reward mediocrity. My greatest fear though,we just might wake some day to see the cut-off mark hovering somewhere around 10 marks or there about like a helicopter with a faulty engine. I mean come to think of it: from 180 down to 120? What a massive plunge that is. NOTHING can explain this away at all. 2 Likes

I blame it on the quota system. Alias Federal Character, Political Correctness. 2 Likes

The strategy has pointed by op is to bring more revenue but don't forget that scoring 120,180 or 200 in jamb wouldn't guarantee admission.

CLARIFICATION ON THE NATIONAL CUT OFF MARKS FIXED BY JAMB​



​It's necessary for us to make clarification on the toppling issues of the national cut off points fixed by JAMB, Prof Oloyede said that the minimum cut off mark and that Universities are at liberty to fix their own cut off point​



​Taking for instance, University like UNILORIN can decide to use its usual 180, UNILAG will always use its usual 200, OAU and UI will not fail to make use of 200 as their minimum cut off points too​.



​The minimum cut off mark to be used by UNILORIN as said in the just concluded Jamb Admission Policy meeting is 180, though the varsity will still fix its departmental cut off points which may ranges between 180-240​





What jamb implied is that schools can increase their cut off mark to as high as 200.those complaining of the cut off mark should have it mind that if Jamb increase it to 300, many of you will wail so it was the best decision they took. Op you didn't state were jamb said candidates of post utme can now change choice of university up till January 2018. 4 Likes

am happy about the decision...at least our younger generation will go to school freely.....but still they are yet to tell us what made then to change things.....

It's just to entertain candidates from the north.



You must be a Chicken to think the FG is afraid of NANS 3 Likes

Pegging the university cutoff at 120 doesn't mean universities like Unilorin ,oau will admit someone with jamb score of 140 150 130 ,it may just bring money via the post jamb cus someone with jambscore of 122 will want to try his or her luck out .It is just to warn the private universities that admit just any being with any jamb score ,my friend didn't do jamb before he was admitted into adeleke university.

And secondly it doesn't mean the educational standard has reduced ,I don't think someone with 220 230 can still b admitted in to federal universities to study MBBS ,its a matter of choice for universities to put their cutoffs anywhere based on the number of cabditates and space available. 1 Like

That is what yu see in nigeria wen the daughter for minister of education got 121 in jamb den d father will now say jamb cut off mark is 120 nawa oo

Its about making money, they can't absorb everybody even if they all pass post jamb

Bro I tell u

Pegging the university cutoff at 120 doesn't mean universities like Unilorin ,oau will admit someone with jamb score of 140 150 130 ,it may just bring money via the post jamb cus someone with jambscore of 122 will want to try his or her luck out .It is just to warn the private universities that admit just any being with any jamb score ,my friend didn't do jamb before he was admitted into adeleke university.

You know nothing.... You can not have your result approved if it does not meet certain requirements like quoter system.

Pegging the university cutoff at 120 doesn't mean universities like Unilorin ,oau will admit someone with jamb score of 140 150 130 ,it may just bring money via the post jamb cus someone with jambscore of 122 will want to try his or her luck out .It is just to warn the private universities that admit just any being with any jamb score ,my friend didn't do jamb before he was admitted into adeleke university.

You know nothing.... You can not have your result approved if it does not meet certain requirements like quoter system.

and you know everything right? And guess what?

This is madness 1 Like

Where's that done. And you wonder why our education system has fallen yakata. 120 out of 400Where's that done.

Very soon this Bsc we're carrying on the head like a kind of heavenly ticket will be reduced to an o level certificate

I knw most university wnt mind them....

Remimadrid:

Nigerians are getting dumber, that's why. Less intelligent people in nigeria nowadays. one of them you are.. one of them you are..

olodo refused. They are still dreaming! Lets scrap jamb nd use method of application to school of one's choice after gaining o'level as its done in our developed countries.olodo refused.

A slap in the face of our education.

Let's do as if this cut off mark was NORTH Designed for some specific people

This is what my pastor will call "sacrificing meritocracy on the altar of mediocrity"!



120 out of 400! What I scored in 2 JAMB subjects!



Only God knows what will be left of this country by the time the APC govt is through with Nigeria. 1 Like

Pls someone should kindly help with post UTME past questions of Unilag or a link to get it .Thanks