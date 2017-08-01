₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,118 members, 3,743,171 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 02:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan (3542 Views)
Princess Tutu Dada Carried By Men Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos) / Photos Of King Square/Oba's Palace Benin In Preparation For Obas Coronation / Photo Of Senior Yoruba Obas In 1937 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by sirlekzy: 11:53am
THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has again raised objection to the review of 1957 Olubadan chieftaincy declaration saying he would never support the move.
In his reaction to the recommendation that 32 beaded-crown wearing kings be recognised in his domain, he said the review being midwived by Governor Abiola Ajimobi was nothing but a “joke carried too far”.
Speaking through his Director of Media, Mr Adeola Oloko, Olubadan expressed his displeasure at the comments by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Bimbo Kolade, on a private radio station.
The Oba said his opposition to the chieftaincy review embarked upon by the State Government stands. According to the monarch, the erroneous impression in that interview was that Kabiyesi had at one time opposed the chieftaincy review before he later changed his mind to support it. This, he said, was far from the truth.
Olubadan said; “For the avoidance of doubt, there was never a time that Olubadan supported the review. This was why the first class monarch did not submit any memorandum nor make any presentation to the panel.
“When last week the panel submitted its report to the State Governor, the public would vividly remember that Olubadan was not in the picture at all, because he was not invited. Both the young and old in Ibadan know that the Ibadan chieftaincy system is not a creation of the government. It is a creation of Ibadan people. No king, no governor, no elite, no High Chief has the right to tamper with the system without recourse to our people. How many town hall meetings has the state government convened before arriving at the conclusion that Ibadan deserves 32 crowns?”
“To show ignorance of our tradition, the panel lumped our highly respected High Chiefs with baales who are always nominated by the family Mogajis. Secondly, if the traditional institution wants a review, it is not the duty of government to spearhead the review. It is the duty of the Olubadan sitting in council to sit down and look at what they want to review and register same to the State Government for approval.
In Ile-Ife, where the Commissioner mentioned in the interview, this is the tradition. The Osun State Government did not spearhead the review. In Lagos and Ogun States, the case is similar.
Source => http://www.360ray.com.ng/32-crowned-obas-ibadan-just-joke-carried-far-olubadan/
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Benekruku(m): 11:58am
Definitely a joke!
Ajimobi is definitely not in good terms with the Olubadan!
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by kingxsamz(m): 11:59am
hmm
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by TINALETC3(f): 1:54pm
Wetin concern me
2 Likes
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by cr7rooney10(m): 1:54pm
U wanna enjoy nd die alone
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by DrholuwaTOBI: 1:54pm
Welcome to Nigeria... Where the Governor chose Obas.
The government are the gods.
3 Likes
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by ezex(m): 1:55pm
It is well oo
Check my siggy for ur baldness and beardness remedy...
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:55pm
Every street want to have their kabiyesi
1 Like
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Ekakamba: 1:55pm
It's A'jokè.
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Treasure1919(f): 1:56pm
Big tummies
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by hAlexandro(m): 1:57pm
ajimobi and his iron rule
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Cacawa2: 1:57pm
lol
kabiyesi has no respect for CONSTITUTED AUTHORITY.
we will show him
2 Likes
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by AWOisaCOWARD: 1:59pm
ok
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by rocoh(m): 1:59pm
Please Ajumobi should not cause trouble in Ibadan.
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by zuriel28(m): 1:59pm
Ajumobi play cool
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Mememan: 1:59pm
Ajimobe is a very stupìd and arrogant man.
He thinks he'd be a Governor for life.
He should learn from history...
See the life of olounloyo today.
Mumu man.
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by hackman34: 2:00pm
That is Nigeria for you
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Agbaletu: 2:01pm
Gov. Ajumobi should be careful.
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Guyman02: 2:01pm
The Olubadan does not want competition while the Gov wants to whittle down his influence which looks like a parallel Govt in Oyo State
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by havillaplus: 2:01pm
Just watching
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by yomalex(m): 2:01pm
i thought so too
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Flexherbal(m): 2:02pm
Following...
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Nbote(m): 2:04pm
Govt trying to reduce d influence of d recognised Oba by creating more Obas.. But 32?? What exactly will b their roles and functions except handing power over to a few old men to Lord over d people and create nonsense leadership tussle in d future.. And I'm sure d govt is going to offer dem some form of stipends at d end of d month.. Why not use dat money and pump into d various local government, villages and communities..
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by Legend96: 2:09pm
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by franugo(m): 2:14pm
cr7rooney10:
when i saw ur comment, i said to myself, nwaamaikpe has come again. Imagine how surprised i was to see dt it wasn't him. D question here is what exactly does d gov. want ? y create more traditional seats?
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by oluseyieweh: 2:17pm
too much
|Re: 32 Crowned Obas In Ibadan Is Just A Joke Carried Too Far — Olubadan by enemyofprogress: 2:24pm
[code][/code]
Benekruku:he must be mad to have even thought of such an evil thing,who does he think he is. He should not start what he can't finish
(0) (Reply)
The Real Name Of Igbos / Why Are The People Of Ondo State Different From Other Yorubas / Which Tribe Has The Hardest Dancing Step
Viewing this topic: jacojaco, KingsleyCEO, IamPatriotic(m), Intrepid01(m), eureka, olu2014, nairanaira12, Paulpeps(m), Codeblues(m), Benny95(m), Ayoolu(m), yinkus204(m), larrybam(f), jaycool01(m), Durhleepee(f), atausenima(f), holland002(m), obax321, Solstao(m), olayinkaboss11(m), Mayoribadan(m), daywatcher, yemmit90, Salligreen, MarchLegend, alextayo(m), farem, HEEBRAHIIM(m), larabae13(f), cjay10, olamsaheed, Matrixuncovered, biobio111, adebaxton(m), SEOManiac, ChineseBuggati3(m), liloelawwal(m), Semmarich, apolonius(m), uwajeh(m), Shollyjay90(m), SaiBuharii, bhadmux(m), maziude, princekoskos, ajbabs(m), AreaFada2, johnnyvid and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10