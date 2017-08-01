₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 3:37pm
A beautiful young lady, identified simply as Chinenye, has taken to Instagram to recount the ordeal that almost took her life a year ago.
She shared old and new photos of herself and thanked God that even though she watched people die, God still kept her.
She wrote:
“Unforgettable 17th Of June!!! I woke up today remembering how my whole life flashed before my eyes, a thousand things I would and wouldn’t have done swept through my mind in milliseconds while my body roasted on, the fire was everywhere. I looked at the cylinder and the burning waste bin beside it, I was horrified, I thought it was going to explode, I defenitely thought that moment was my last, … In my shock and fear I managed to unlock and run out from one of the jammed doors, still terrified, I couldn’t understand what just happened, it felt like I looked death in the eye and it looked away. I was numb
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/young-lady-who-survived-gas-explosion.html
More Photos;
3 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by johnbuck81(m): 3:45pm
God is good.
3 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 4:45pm
lucky is on her side, she shall go and did testimony in church very fast
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by vincent10(m): 4:45pm
Wonderful
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by jeamie(m): 4:46pm
We should give thanks always.
5 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Nackzy: 4:46pm
Lucky you thank God for your life...he's keeping your for something
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by joyfavour(f): 4:46pm
praise God
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Ayemileto(m): 4:46pm
Thank God for her life.
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 4:47pm
I'm glad she feels better
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:47pm
You are Unbreakable Dear
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by badoi(m): 4:48pm
See her skin
Who will marry her bayii
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by magoo10: 4:48pm
chai Pele dear,thank God for your life
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by GGMena3(f): 4:48pm
Take o lace in God dear
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by danduj(m): 4:49pm
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by babywhite(f): 4:49pm
God is been faithful
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Franco93: 4:50pm
The most important is, she's happy now.
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by uzoormah(m): 4:50pm
Thank God 4 her life
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Thobiy(m): 4:50pm
Thank God for her life
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 4:52pm
Ehya. It is well with you dear.
God will never abandon you!
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:52pm
Thank God for your life. Congratulations.
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Kriz08(m): 4:53pm
magoo10:Hmm
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 4:55pm
badoi:there is nothing God can not do.
God can touch your heart bayii to...
6 Likes
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:55pm
Thank God for her.
Thank God for her.
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by sekem: 4:56pm
danduj:
Very witty
Keep it coming
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:57pm
CEOYOMZZYBLOG:
Thats hell, the memory of what you should and what you should not have done... Dont live for regrets live for what will make you happy no mata what.
Stay strong hun, God has got you.
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by badoi(m): 4:58pm
LoveJesus87:
To woss u beta slap
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Aristotle96(m): 4:58pm
johnbuck81:all the time
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by SoldierBoy1(m): 4:59pm
Thank God for her life. Really It's not easy having to live with new looks but then God knows best. Stay strong Sis and may God continue to keep us all from evil. Amen.
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 4:59pm
Thank God for safety
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by supersystemsng: 4:59pm
Despite her ordeal, she looks so lively, damn, i refuse to be unhappy...
|Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by emmyquan: 5:00pm
danduj:
NONE
