₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,265 members, 3,743,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 06:31 PM

Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) (9426 Views)

Nigerian Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Celebrates 1-year Anniversary (photos) / The Lady That Was Injured By Gas Explosion Last Year, See How She Looks Now / Lady Who Survived Fire Burns Strips Unclad To Celebrate Recuperation (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 3:37pm


A beautiful young lady, identified simply as Chinenye, has taken to Instagram to recount the ordeal that almost took her life a year ago.

She shared old and new photos of herself and thanked God that even though she watched people die, God still kept her.

She wrote:

“Unforgettable 17th Of June!!! I woke up today remembering how my whole life flashed before my eyes, a thousand things I would and wouldn’t have done swept through my mind in milliseconds while my body roasted on, the fire was everywhere. I looked at the cylinder and the burning waste bin beside it, I was horrified, I thought it was going to explode, I defenitely thought that moment was my last, … In my shock and fear I managed to unlock and run out from one of the jammed doors, still terrified, I couldn’t understand what just happened, it felt like I looked death in the eye and it looked away. I was numb

 Today marks ONE YEAR of the tragic GAS EXPLOSION that almost claimed my life

 I am most grateful to God Almighty that I am not just Living but a Testimony. My everyday life is a testimony, my ability to breathe, talk, walk, see, hear, and do every other thing I can is a testimony

 I watched people die, but God still kept me, Grace kept me, I cannot begin to talk about my experience at the hospital, fear of not making it to the next day was all that filled the ward, fear of waking up to the realization that the person just beside you has passed away and you thinking you might be next was so intense, on many occasions I was goin to give up, pain and fear was an everyday torment, but Mercy said NO. Instead, my experience made the Grace of an invincible God visible

 Recovery after the incident isn’t easy I must say. Being a liability and always dependent, feels just like my life is on hold. All sorts of uncontrollable emotions run through me, sometimes I’d feel depressed, lonely, abandoned, stranded, the list goes on and on, but the Bravest thing I ever did in this first tough 1 year is continuing my life even when i wanted to give up

 Life is Tough but I’ve got a God that’s Tougher, I’ll do my very best to remain Strong and Unbreakable”-

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/young-lady-who-survived-gas-explosion.html


More Photos;







3 Likes

Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by johnbuck81(m): 3:45pm
God is good.

3 Likes

Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 4:45pm
lucky is on her side, she shall go and did testimony in church very fast
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by vincent10(m): 4:45pm
Wonderful
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by jeamie(m): 4:46pm
We should give thanks always.

5 Likes

Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Nackzy: 4:46pm
Lucky you thank God for your life...he's keeping your for something

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by joyfavour(f): 4:46pm
praise God
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Ayemileto(m): 4:46pm
Thank God for her life.
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 4:47pm
I'm glad she feels better
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 4:47pm
cheesy

You are Unbreakable Dear
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by badoi(m): 4:48pm
See her skin
Who will marry her bayii shocked
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by magoo10: 4:48pm
chai Pele dear,thank God for your life
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by GGMena3(f): 4:48pm
Take o lace in God dear
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by danduj(m): 4:49pm
1. Most of the guys that say they don't date
fat girls have fat mothers.
Be humble like your dad
_________________
2. It's better to sit in a bar thinking about God
than to sit in a church thinking about beer
_______________
3. Have you ever been next to people who
gossip so much that you're even scared of
leaving them cause you know you're next
_______________
4. The man who marries a beautiful woman
and the farmer who grows corn by the
roadside have thesame problem...
__________________
5. Some females are so afraid of killing
cockroaches but they already did 5 abortions
__________
6. You will see a 13 year old girl posting stuff
like "I want to forget everything and move on"
forget what little sister?...
(The multiplication table?)
_____________
7. A man is the head of the family, & a
woman is the neck that turns the head
(smiles)
_______________
8. Treat every part of your towel nicely
because the part that wipes your buttocks
today may wipe your face tomorrow (Real
fact)
_________________
9. If a girl dumps you because you don't
have money and after you have made money...
She comes back begging...
My brother... Forgive her... Promise her
marriage... Tell her family that you want to
renovate their house... Remove their roof and
DISAPPEAR
_____________
10. When you see a poor man eating chicken,
he is either sick or the chicken was sick ( I
am a witness)
Which number makes u smile

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by babywhite(f): 4:49pm
God is been faithful
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Franco93: 4:50pm
The most important is, she's happy now.
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by uzoormah(m): 4:50pm
Thank God 4 her life
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Thobiy(m): 4:50pm
Thank God for her life
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 4:52pm
Ehya. It is well with you dear.

God will never abandon you!
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:52pm
Thank God for your life. Congratulations.
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Kriz08(m): 4:53pm
magoo10:
chai Pele dear,thank God for your life
Hmm
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 4:55pm
badoi:
See her skin
Who will marry her bayii shocked
there is nothing God can not do.

God can touch your heart bayii to... grin

6 Likes

Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 4:55pm
Thank God for her.

Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by sekem: 4:56pm
danduj:
1. Most of the guys that say they don't date
fat girls have fat mothers.
.
.
.

Very witty

Keep it coming
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:57pm
CEOYOMZZYBLOG:


A beautiful young lady, identified simply as Chinenye, has taken to Instagram to recount the ordeal that almost took her life a year ago.

She shared old and new photos of herself and thanked God that even though she watched people die, God still kept her.

She wrote:
"... remembering how my whole life flashed before my eyes, a thousand things I would and wouldn’t have done swept through my mind in milliseconds while my body roasted on..."


Thats hell, the memory of what you should and what you should not have done... Dont live for regrets live for what will make you happy no mata what.

Stay strong hun, God has got you.
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by badoi(m): 4:58pm
LoveJesus87:
there is nothing God can not do.

God can touch your heart bayii to... grin

To woss u beta slap cheesy cheesy
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by Aristotle96(m): 4:58pm
johnbuck81:
God is good.
all the time wink
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by SoldierBoy1(m): 4:59pm
Thank God for her life. Really It's not easy having to live with new looks but then God knows best. Stay strong Sis and may God continue to keep us all from evil. Amen.
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by solasoulmusic(f): 4:59pm
Thank God for safety
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by supersystemsng: 4:59pm
Despite her ordeal, she looks so lively, damn, i refuse to be unhappy...
Re: Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) by emmyquan: 5:00pm
danduj:
1. Most of the guys that say they don't date fat girls have fat mothers. Be humble like your dad _________________ 2. It's better to sit in a bar thinking about God than to sit in a church thinking about beer _______________ 3. Have you ever been next to people who gossip so much that you're even scared of leaving them cause you know you're next _______________ 4. The man who marries a beautiful woman and the farmer who grows corn by the roadside have thesame problem... __________________ 5. Some females are so afraid of killing cockroaches but they already did 5 abortions __________ 6. You will see a 13 year old girl posting stuff like "I want to forget everything and move on" forget what little sister?... (The multiplication table?) _____________ 7. A man is the head of the family, & a woman is the neck that turns the head (smiles) _______________ 8. Treat every part of your towel nicely because the part that wipes your buttocks today may wipe your face tomorrow (Real fact) _________________ 9. If a girl dumps you because you don't have money and after you have made money... She comes back begging... My brother... Forgive her... Promise her marriage... Tell her family that you want to renovate their house... Remove their roof and DISAPPEAR _____________ 10. When you see a poor man eating chicken, he is either sick or the chicken was sick ( I am a witness) Which number makes u smile


NONE

(0) (1) (Reply)

Photo: A Well Defined Diagram Of The Symptoms Of Ebola Disease / Nurses Use Mobile Phone Torchlights To Deliver Babies In Nigeria / Skin Lightening Product That Works: !

Viewing this topic: columbus007(m), emeraldgold1(f), manofsleep(m), YorceelinaBlaq(f), Movichabiodun(m), lastmessenger, YungRichG1, doyex03, thange(m), Sholexyz(m), Lh19(m), segunernes(m), Mancentral(m), geniousisrael(m), Abosi31(m), vitiyke(m), dennisson08, swaqq(m), KINGROLAND1(m), efsy(m), adorablevic(f), NONNYG, kkmny81, StarBukola(f), Desmorise(m), abike12(f), bigheadday and 48 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.