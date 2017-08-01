Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Young Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion Recounts Her Ordeal (Photos) (9426 Views)

A beautiful young lady, identified simply as Chinenye, has taken to Instagram to recount the ordeal that almost took her life a year ago.



She shared old and new photos of herself and thanked God that even though she watched people die, God still kept her.



She wrote:



“Unforgettable 17th Of June!!! I woke up today remembering how my whole life flashed before my eyes, a thousand things I would and wouldn’t have done swept through my mind in milliseconds while my body roasted on, the fire was everywhere. I looked at the cylinder and the burning waste bin beside it, I was horrified, I thought it was going to explode, I defenitely thought that moment was my last, … In my shock and fear I managed to unlock and run out from one of the jammed doors, still terrified, I couldn’t understand what just happened, it felt like I looked death in the eye and it looked away. I was numb



Today marks ONE YEAR of the tragic GAS EXPLOSION that almost claimed my life



I am most grateful to God Almighty that I am not just Living but a Testimony. My everyday life is a testimony, my ability to breathe, talk, walk, see, hear, and do every other thing I can is a testimony



I watched people die, but God still kept me, Grace kept me, I cannot begin to talk about my experience at the hospital, fear of not making it to the next day was all that filled the ward, fear of waking up to the realization that the person just beside you has passed away and you thinking you might be next was so intense, on many occasions I was goin to give up, pain and fear was an everyday torment, but Mercy said NO. Instead, my experience made the Grace of an invincible God visible



Recovery after the incident isn’t easy I must say. Being a liability and always dependent, feels just like my life is on hold. All sorts of uncontrollable emotions run through me, sometimes I’d feel depressed, lonely, abandoned, stranded, the list goes on and on, but the Bravest thing I ever did in this first tough 1 year is continuing my life even when i wanted to give up



Life is Tough but I’ve got a God that’s Tougher, I’ll do my very best to remain Strong and Unbreakable”-

God is good. 3 Likes

lucky is on her side, she shall go and did testimony in church very fast

Wonderful

We should give thanks always. 5 Likes

Lucky you thank God for your life...he's keeping your for something 1 Like 1 Share

praise God

Thank God for her life.

I'm glad she feels better





You are Unbreakable Dear You are Unbreakable Dear



Who will marry her bayii See her skinWho will marry her bayii

chai Pele dear,thank God for your life

Take o lace in God dear



God is been faithful

The most important is, she's happy now.

Thank God 4 her life

Thank God for her life

Ehya. It is well with you dear.



God will never abandon you!

Thank God for your life. Congratulations.

magoo10:

chai Pele dear,thank God for your life Hmm Hmm

badoi:

See her skin

Who will marry her bayii there is nothing God can not do.



God can touch your heart bayii to... there is nothing God can not do.God can touch your heart bayii to... 6 Likes

Thank God for her.



danduj:

1. Most of the guys that say they don't date

fat girls have fat mothers.

Very witty



CEOYOMZZYBLOG:





A beautiful young lady, identified simply as Chinenye, has taken to Instagram to recount the ordeal that almost took her life a year ago.



She shared old and new photos of herself and thanked God that even though she watched people die, God still kept her.



She wrote:

"... remembering how my whole life flashed before my eyes, a thousand things I would and wouldn’t have done swept through my mind in milliseconds while my body roasted on..."





Thats hell, the memory of what you should and what you should not have done... Dont live for regrets live for what will make you happy no mata what.



Stay strong hun, God has got you. Thats hell, the memory of what you should and what you should not have done... Dont live for regrets live for what will make you happy no mata what.Stay strong hun, God has got you.

LoveJesus87:

there is nothing God can not do.



God can touch your heart bayii to...

johnbuck81:

God is good. all the time all the time

Thank God for her life. Really It's not easy having to live with new looks but then God knows best. Stay strong Sis and may God continue to keep us all from evil. Amen.

Thank God for safety

Despite her ordeal, she looks so lively, damn, i refuse to be unhappy...