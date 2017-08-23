₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by Nollyzonenews: 3:43pm
In the early hours of today, Wednesday 23rd August 2017,a bad news broke that veteran comic actor,Moses Olaiya Adejumo is dead.
However, his son, Adejumo Emmanuel has rubbished the purported news.
According to him, “Good morning Nigerians, I want to thank you all for your love to this noble family, I would like to inform us that my Daddy, Hon Moses Olaiya Adejumo MON is alive, he is doing well. Pls ignore any death rumor. Thanks”,he said.
Meanwhile, there have been a lot of rumours especially on social media for some months, claiming that the veteran humorist is dead.
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by NaijaCelebrity: 4:27pm
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by Mrsoundoro: 4:28pm
thank God he is not dead
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by maklelemakukula(m): 4:33pm
What is a baba sala ?
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by NaijaCelebrity: 4:48pm
See Jamb Question?
maklelemakukula:
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by roldee(m): 5:08pm
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by RIPEnglish: 5:08pm
I don't knew him so i am cared less
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by Franco93: 5:08pm
That's what our bloggers cause us.
All this copy and paste bloggers, no be like this Lindaikegi start. If you can't bend down and get right info from reliable source, shut down ur PC.
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by darlenese(f): 5:08pm
maybe they mistook baba sala for sai baba or somebody whose name has baba attached to it.
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by glosplendid(f): 5:09pm
Lol...death rumour can spread fast eeeee
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by junkiesneverdie: 5:09pm
Why Some people like spreading Rumors about others death? It's a very Bad habit...
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by binsanni(m): 5:09pm
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by infogenius(m): 5:09pm
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by babyfaceafrica: 5:09pm
maklelemakukula:indomie generation
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by Oyinda32(m): 5:10pm
RIPEnglish:
Actually! You just showed you care by your comment on the thread.
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:10pm
God knows best
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by laraemi(f): 5:10pm
Long life Baba Sala
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by kafiz1(m): 5:10pm
dem say bad newz dey travel fast
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by kafiz1(m): 5:11pm
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by KingBish(f): 5:11pm
It's very terrible to propagate wrong info of death about a person.
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by juman(m): 5:11pm
Baba sala, may you live forever and ever.
The LMD.
Lamidi.
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by bayocanny: 5:13pm
maklelemakukula:A big tin Bournvita
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by juman(m): 5:13pm
Moses Olaiya (born 1936), better known by his stage name "Baba Sala", is a Nigerian comedian, dramatist and actor.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moses_Olaiya
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by rman: 5:14pm
Baba Sala
I grew up watching his shows on TV and listening to his records. Very talented comedian, not the insulting, talk too much version we have in Yoruba movies these days.
Some of the scene and statements are enshrined in my memory forever as a kid.
These older men had better content than the comedians today.
e.g..
Ara ran bomb lowo...
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by angeltolly(f): 5:15pm
maklelemakukula:
RIPEnglish:
Indomie generation spotted
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by Oju4190: 5:16pm
babyfaceafrica:is dat the answer to d question?
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by kidap: 5:17pm
Thank God ooo
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by EmyLeo(m): 5:20pm
Name of bread , name of bread..
#bread_buns
#agege bread..
# baba sala bread
Re: Family Reacts To Baba Sala's Death Rumour! by aycorporat(m): 5:22pm
rman:The one with the record version of him going to America still rings in my ears and the one with Adisa, where he roped him that he stole the King's dog
