However, his son, Adejumo Emmanuel has rubbished the purported news.



According to him, “Good morning Nigerians, I want to thank you all for your love to this noble family, I would like to inform us that my Daddy, Hon Moses Olaiya Adejumo MON is alive, he is doing well. Pls ignore any death rumor. Thanks”,he said.



Meanwhile, there have been a lot of rumours especially on social media for some months, claiming that the veteran humorist is dead.





thank God he is not dead

What is a baba sala ? 1 Like

maklelemakukula:

What is a baba sala ? See Jamb Question? 3 Likes

I don't knew him so i am cared less

That's what our bloggers cause us.

All this copy and paste bloggers, no be like this Lindaikegi start. If you can't bend down and get right info from reliable source, shut down ur PC.



. maybe they mistook baba sala for sai baba or somebody whose name has baba attached to it. 1 Like

Lol...death rumour can spread fast eeeee

Why Some people like spreading Rumors about others death? It's a very Bad habit...

maklelemakukula:

What is a baba sala ? indomie generation indomie generation 12 Likes 2 Shares

RIPEnglish:

I don't knew him so i am cared less



Actually! You just showed you care by your comment on the thread. Actually! You just showed you care by your comment on the thread. 1 Like

Long life Baba Sala

dem say bad newz dey travel fast dem say bad newz dey travel fast

dem say bad newz dey travel fast dem say bad newz dey travel fast

It's very terrible to propagate wrong info of death about a person.





The LMD.



Lamidi. Baba sala, may you live forever and ever.The LMD.Lamidi. 2 Likes

maklelemakukula:

What is a baba sala ? A big tin Bournvita A big tin Bournvita 4 Likes

Moses Olaiya (born 1936), better known by his stage name "Baba Sala", is a Nigerian comedian, dramatist and actor.



A Yoruba from Ijesha, Baba Sala, regarded as the father of modern Nigerian comedy, alongside other dramatists like Hubert Ogunde, Kola Ogunmola, Oyin Adejobi and Duro Ladipo popularized theater and television acting in Nigeria. He is a prolific filmmaker. Significantly, Baba Sala started his career in show business as a Highlife musician, fronting in 1964 a group known as the Federal Rhythm Dandies where he tutored and guided the jùjú music maestro King Sunny Adé who was his lead guitar player.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moses_Olaiya 1 Like





I grew up watching his shows on TV and listening to his records. Very talented comedian, not the insulting, talk too much version we have in Yoruba movies these days.



Some of the scene and statements are enshrined in my memory forever as a kid.



These older men had better content than the comedians today.



e.g..



Ara ran bomb lowo... Baba SalaI grew up watching his shows on TV and listening to his records. Very talented comedian, not the insulting, talk too much version we have in Yoruba movies these days.Some of the scene and statements are enshrined in my memory forever as a kid.These older men had better content than the comedians today.e.g..Ara ran bomb lowo... 4 Likes 1 Share

maklelemakukula:

What is a baba sala ?

RIPEnglish:

I don't knew him so i am cared less



Indomie generation spotted Indomie generation spotted 2 Likes

babyfaceafrica:

indomie generation is dat the answer to d question? is dat the answer to d question?

