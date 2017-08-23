Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? (6492 Views)

All chapters were asked to conduct an election as regarding if strike should be called off





University of Ibadan poll goes thus





NEC review FG offer and suspend strike: 8 votes



Suspension of strike: 0 vote



Continuation of Strike: 321 votes



ASUU NEC meets at Abuja tomorrow.

All chapters were asked to conduct an election as regarding if strike should be called off





University of Ibadan poll goes thus





NEC review FG offer and suspend strike: 8 votes



Suspension of strike: 0 vote



Continuation of Strike: 321 votes



U.I ASUU Members Dey Vex Gan O,not Even 1 Person Voted For Suspension Of Strike.

pls, if i tell u about the situation in my school, is there anyway u want to help.

*ASUU POLL*



*AAU CHAPTERS RESULT*





ASUU IS CONDUCTING *REFERENDUM* ```(A direct popular vote on a proposed law or constitutional amendment)``` IN ALL *UNIVERSITIES BRANCH CHAPTERS*



ASUU *(AAU CHAPTER)* ```RESULT``` (in the meeting held by 10am today):



53 PEOPLE VOTED FOR THE *STRIKE TO CONTINUE*



48 PEOPLE VOTED FOR *THE FG PROPOSAL TO BE REVIEWED*



2 PEOPLE VOTED FOR *THE STRIKE TO DISCONTINUE*







Useless and greedy lecturers everywhere.. ...they should just tell us that they need holiday or that they are not ready to work 12 Likes

oceandive:

Useless and greedy lecturers everywhere.. ...they should just tell us that they need holiday or that they are not ready to work

To other school student, how market? We from the University Of Ilorin are not aware if there is a strike going on presently.To other school student, how market? 2 Likes 1 Share

AAUA Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State

1. Strike to continue : 20 votes

2. Strike to be suspended : 0 vote

3. FG proposal to be reviewed and improved upon before strike is suspended: 76 votes 4 Likes

oceandive:

Useless and greedy lecturers everywhere.. ...they should just tell us that they need holiday or that they are not ready to work



Exactly, I was discussing with one of my colleagues who is a lecturer and he said, we have worked for a long time without rest, I was surprised at his statement.





He isn't supporting the strike because of what lecturers are agitating for, he is just in for the rest.



Exactly, I was discussing with one of my colleagues who is a lecturer and he said, we have worked for a long time without rest, I was surprised at his statement.

He isn't supporting the strike because of what lecturers are agitating for, he is just in for the rest.

Only few lecturers really understand the essence of the strike.

Funaab result?



Anyone in the house?

Uniport voted to continue. 1 Like

what about EKSU result

joshuakdboy:







Exactly, I was discussing with one of my colleagues who is a lecturer and he said, we have worked for a long time without rest, I was surprised at his statement.





He isn't supporting the strike because of what lecturers are agitating for, he is just in for the rest.



Only few lecturers really understand the essence of the strike.





Shout out to unilorin.fuk ASUU 4 Likes

When the wards of our political leaders are in foreign schools, how will they strive to put an end to this strike?



.... One year strike in the offing

Absu



Suspension of strike: 8

Review with FG before suspension: 36

Continuation of strike

the strike should continue until FG fulfill their promises

ASUU *(LAUTECH CHAPTER)* ```RESULT``` (in the meeting held by 10am today):





0 PEOPLE VOTED FOR THE *STRIKE TO CONTINUE*





48 PEOPLE VOTED FOR *THE FG PROPOSAL TO BE REVIEWED*





278975 PEOPLE VOTED FOR *THE STRIKE TO DISCONTINUE*





*#BozzMike* 5 Likes

UNILAG Strike continue...

