|ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by fuckmeharder(m): 3:57pm
All chapters were asked to conduct an election as regarding if strike should be called off
University of Ibadan poll goes thus
NEC review FG offer and suspend strike: 8 votes
Suspension of strike: 0 vote
Continuation of Strike: 321 votes
ASUU NEC meets at Abuja tomorrow.
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Treyknowles(m): 4:24pm
fuckmeharder:U.I ASUU Members Dey Vex Gan O,not Even 1 Person Voted For Suspension Of Strike.
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by DaBillionnaire: 4:30pm
pls, if i tell u about the situation in my school, is there anyway u want to help.
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by fuckmeharder(m): 4:46pm
*ASUU POLL*
*AAU CHAPTERS RESULT*
ASUU IS CONDUCTING *REFERENDUM* ```(A direct popular vote on a proposed law or constitutional amendment)``` IN ALL *UNIVERSITIES BRANCH CHAPTERS*
ASUU *(AAU CHAPTER)* ```RESULT``` (in the meeting held by 10am today):
53 PEOPLE VOTED FOR THE *STRIKE TO CONTINUE*
48 PEOPLE VOTED FOR *THE FG PROPOSAL TO BE REVIEWED*
2 PEOPLE VOTED FOR *THE STRIKE TO DISCONTINUE*
*#perfection*
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by oceandive: 6:22pm
Useless and greedy lecturers everywhere.. ...they should just tell us that they need holiday or that they are not ready to work
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by babyfaceafrica: 6:35pm
Chai
.the lecturers no get mercy o
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by fuckmeharder(m): 6:57pm
oceandive:
lwkmd
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Fuadeiza(m): 7:17pm
We from the University Of Ilorin are not aware if there is a strike going on presently.
To other school student, how market?
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by NewtonRaphson: 7:52pm
AAUA Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
1. Strike to continue : 20 votes
2. Strike to be suspended : 0 vote
3. FG proposal to be reviewed and improved upon before strike is suspended: 76 votes
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by joshuakdboy(m): 7:54pm
oceandive:
Exactly, I was discussing with one of my colleagues who is a lecturer and he said, we have worked for a long time without rest, I was surprised at his statement.
He isn't supporting the strike because of what lecturers are agitating for, he is just in for the rest.
Only few lecturers really understand the essence of the strike.
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Bimffo(m): 8:14pm
Funaab result?
Anyone in the house?
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by otokx(m): 8:31pm
Uniport voted to continue.
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Adedayo1196: 8:35pm
na serious one be dz oh
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Adedayo1196: 8:37pm
what about EKSU result
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by fuckmeharder(m): 8:38pm
joshuakdboy:
4urs of reaching
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by fuckmeharder(m): 8:39pm
mynd44 seun and lalastivala let's hear other view
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by baike(m): 8:47pm
as the walking dead is around things will go bad again
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by IAmSkinny: 8:47pm
Over here in Zimbabwe, we don't know what strike is. Never experienced one before.
.
.
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Sniper12: 8:48pm
Shout out to unilorin.fuk ASUU
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Franchise21(m): 8:48pm
fuckmeharder:UI Lecturers love strike like pvssy
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Integrityfarms(m): 8:48pm
When the wards of our political leaders are in foreign schools, how will they strive to put an end to this strike?
.... One year strike in the offing
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by SPDAZZY(f): 8:49pm
Absu
Suspension of strike: 8
Review with FG before suspension: 36
Continuation of strike
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Dutchey(m): 8:49pm
,
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by AccessME(m): 8:49pm
oceandive:This write up is directed to one useless lecturer in my school for saying ASUU Shud go on strike for 16years
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by babyfaceafrica: 8:49pm
NewtonRaphson:fantastic lecturers that are ready to work
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by apesinola001(m): 8:49pm
the strike should continue until FG fulfill their promises
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 8:50pm
ASUU *(LAUTECH CHAPTER)* ```RESULT``` (in the meeting held by 10am today):
0 PEOPLE VOTED FOR THE *STRIKE TO CONTINUE*
48 PEOPLE VOTED FOR *THE FG PROPOSAL TO BE REVIEWED*
278975 PEOPLE VOTED FOR *THE STRIKE TO DISCONTINUE*
*#BozzMike*
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by otabuko(m): 8:51pm
Sniper12:I dey tell u
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by bestpunterever: 8:51pm
UNILAG Strike continue...
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by Franco93: 8:51pm
k
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by baike(m): 8:52pm
ADEWUMIMichael:this RESULT is fake
we can't take it
|Re: ASUU Strike Poll: What Is The Situation Report In Your School? by jakD: 8:52pm
NewtonRaphson:How did you know this? Were you there in the Congress?
