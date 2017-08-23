

In the release of the android O Oreo, there were some wonderful,fantastic surprises which came on, has it was said in Google News that:





"On August 21st, a solar eclipse will sweep across the entire United States for the first time since 1918. Android is helping you experience this historic natural phenomenon so you can learn more about the eclipse and count down to the big day – when you’ll meet the next release of Android and all of its super (sweet) new powers, revealed via livestream from New York City at 2:40PM ET."





Anyway, In the introduction of this new version, not all android smartphones implement the update in them.

Meaning, only Google Smartphones can receive the updates right now i.e Google Nexus, Pixel and other Google Built Phones.

Apart from Google Smartphones that will receive the update,The OTA update will also be available to these phones in the next few months, But not now:

Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp, and Sony.

Features Of The Android Oreo 8.0

1. Redesigned Settings Menu:

Features subtle dark gray text on an all-white background. Strangely, the side navigation menu introduced in Android Nougat is gone, but all of the various menus have been reorganized to make the Settings area as simple and straightforward as possible.

2. Notification Dots: Press the notification dots to quickly see what's new, and easily clear them by swiping away.

3. Autofill: With your permission, Autofill remembers your logins to get you into your favorite apps at supersonic speed.

4. Background limits: Android Oreo helps minimize background activity in the apps you use least, it’s the super power you can’t even see.

5. Emoji: Share the feels with a fully redesigned emoji set, including over 60 new emoji.

6. Google Play Protect: Working to keep your device and data safe from misbehaving apps by scanning over 50 billion apps per day, even the ones you haven’t installed yet!



7. Android Instant Apps: Teleport directly into new apps right from your browser, no installation needed



8. Notification snoozing: Lets users hide notifications for a period of time, similar to Inbox snoozing.



9. Project Treble: The biggest change to the foundations of Android to date: a modular architecture that makes it easier and faster for hardware makers to deliver Android updates.

10. Notification categories:- More granular and consistent control over which notifications can appear and how intrusive they are.



11. Picture-In-Picture: This feature enables you to continue viewing your video on any screen. Much the same as when you are viewing a youtube video you can limit the video and go to another screen. In Android O, you’ll simply press the home button and the video contracts into a mobile window. The video continues playing while you open up others applications, or do the other thing the device.



12. Battery Saver: Android O accompanies a programmed utmost to limit application running on background. This it will keep certain applications from running down your battery and hoarding all your memory. The framework will likewise streak an identification that tells you something’s running out of sight, similar to a tracker.



13. Redesigned UI: There aren’t an excessive number of changes from the Android 7.0 (Nougat) at the same time, in this beta update, new elements and little changes in the Android UI are noticeable.



14. Smart Text Selection: Copying a telephone number, email address or expression doesn’t generally work superbly, and you invest energy wriggling with the selection bars in the correct place. This feature simplifies the activities that require copy – pasting. The OS would now be able to perceive which application is best for the chose series of characters you’re working with. Another illustration included having the capacity to feature a telephone number and pop directly into the dialer.

