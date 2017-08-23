₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,554 members, 3,744,493 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 08:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo (2782 Views)
|Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by Spottykay1: 7:06am
Google has finally unleashed it’s new android software version 8.0 which has many powerful features.
In the release of the android O Oreo, there were some wonderful,fantastic surprises which came on, has it was said in Google News that:
"On August 21st, a solar eclipse will sweep across the entire United States for the first time since 1918. Android is helping you experience this historic natural phenomenon so you can learn more about the eclipse and count down to the big day – when you’ll meet the next release of Android and all of its super (sweet) new powers, revealed via livestream from New York City at 2:40PM ET."
Anyway, In the introduction of this new version, not all android smartphones implement the update in them.
Meaning, only Google Smartphones can receive the updates right now i.e Google Nexus, Pixel and other Google Built Phones.
Apart from Google Smartphones that will receive the update,The OTA update will also be available to these phones in the next few months, But not now:
Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp, and Sony.
[img]http://spotbaze.ga/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/android-oreo-1-200x150.jpg[/img]
Features Of The Android Oreo 8.0
1. Redesigned Settings Menu:
Features subtle dark gray text on an all-white background. Strangely, the side navigation menu introduced in Android Nougat is gone, but all of the various menus have been reorganized to make the Settings area as simple and straightforward as possible.
2. Notification Dots: [/b]Press the notification dots to quickly see what’s new, and easily clear them by swiping away.
[b]3. Autofill: With your permission, Autofill remembers your logins to get you into your favorite apps at supersonic speed.
4. Background limits: Android Oreo helps minimize background activity in the apps you use least, it’s the super power you can’t even see.
5. Emoji: Share the feels with a fully redesigned emoji set, including over 60 new emoji.
[img]http://spotbaze.ga/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/android-8.0-emoji-150x150.png[/img]
6. Google Play Protect: Working to keep your device and data safe from misbehaving apps by scanning over 50 billion apps per day, even the ones you haven’t installed yet!
7. Android Instant Apps: Teleport directly into new apps right from your browser, no installation needed
8. Notification snoozing: Lets users hide notifications for a period of time, similar to Inbox snoozing.
9. Project Treble: The biggest change to the foundations of Android to date: a modular architecture that makes it easier and faster for hardware makers to deliver Android updates.
10. Notification categories:- More granular and consistent control over which notifications can appear and how intrusive they are.
11. Picture-In-Picture: This feature enables you to continue viewing your video on any screen. Much the same as when you are viewing a youtube video you can limit the video and go to another screen. In Android O, you’ll simply press the home button and the video contracts into a mobile window. The video continues playing while you open up others applications, or do the other thing the device.
12. Battery Saver: Android O accompanies a programmed utmost to limit application running on background. This it will keep certain applications from running down your battery and hoarding all your memory. The framework will likewise streak an identification that tells you something’s running out of sight, similar to a tracker.
13. Redesigned UI: There aren’t an excessive number of changes from the Android 7.0 (Nougat) at the same time, in this beta update, new elements and little changes in the Android UI are noticeable.
14. Smart Text Selection: Copying a telephone number, email address or expression doesn’t generally work superbly, and you invest energy wriggling with the selection bars in the correct place. This feature simplifies the activities that require copy – pasting. The OS would now be able to perceive which application is best for the chose series of characters you’re working with. Another illustration included having the capacity to feature a telephone number and pop directly into the dialer.
Posted from: spotbaze.ga
Source: http://spotbaze.ga/2017/08/23/google-has-finally-announced-android-8-0-oreo-check-out-its-14-powerful-features/
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by veekid(m): 7:13am
Any difference betw3n this and the former?
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by cr7rooney10(m): 7:13am
End is near
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by cr7rooney10(m): 7:14am
Am climbing
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by opey112(m): 7:14am
Another way to chop our money
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by Readonee35L(m): 7:14am
Android is producing new version Like Tekno phones .
Android Marshmallow And Nougat were released without gaps. And both versions are the same thing. No difference.
Now we have android O.
I wonder what will happen if they Exhaust the alphabets to Z.
What will they name the android Versions?
3 Likes
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by TerrorSquad147: 7:15am
In the country where I'm from, they don't think of ways to improve the economy, they only think of how to rip off the economy, which country is that??
1 Like
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by dimexy247(m): 7:16am
OK
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by Zizicardo(f): 7:18am
Picture
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by NigeriaJokesUWO: 7:20am
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by obaival(m): 7:20am
All i gt 2 say
2 Likes
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by iahmed(m): 7:24am
Hmmm yummy
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by sakalisis(m): 7:25am
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by kushma(m): 7:29am
Nothing so special about it. I'm cool with the one am using.
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by kogistar: 7:33am
nice
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by ORACLE1975(m): 7:33am
game on IOS 11 on points
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by crazysam001: 7:34am
TerrorSquad147:
Your Fathers country home
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by KeengTobbie(m): 7:35am
Android OREO again? Keep chopping our money ooo, setigbo?. OREO ko COASTER ni
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by gadgetsngs: 7:37am
Google Pixel phone already getting the update .Check out when your phone will get updated http://www.gadgetsng.com/2017/08/list-smartphones-tablets-get-android-8-0-oreo-update.html
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by Chamberli: 7:38am
is it only 8? we r even waiting for 9.
we r not even done wit 7.0
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by Edu3Again: 7:44am
Wish that as New Android dey land, we dey get our biafra.
Which we are all entitled to as even Buhari said at the UN, all can get self determination.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiflxlLloYM
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by lilbest4(m): 7:44am
Still using 4.4
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by bravesoul247(m): 7:51am
Mr Oreo lol.
Anyway, if it's not Tecno Spark then don't say anything to my hearing.
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by Topmaike007(m): 7:54am
some 5.1 stil dey market dem neva buy am finish na 8.0 dem dey market now.
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by abdeiz(m): 8:00am
Let us enjoy marshmallow first na, there's nougat and now they have released Oreo, are they taking notes from tecno ehn?
These new releases don tire person sef
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by Jabioro: 8:02am
Readonee35L:Adroid AZ to ZA
|Re: Check Out The 14 Powerful Features Of The New Android Oreo by Miamibutch(m): 8:02am
Great features... Goes to show Google is way ahead in the os market...... Android all the way.
(0) (Reply)
Trouble Calling My Friends And Family In Nigeria: Help! / Do U Wnt To Learn Hw To Make Money Online?direct To Ur Bnk Accts?then Click Here / New Apn For Glo Bis On PC
Viewing this topic: macfranklin(m), Jabioro, JBNwaeze(m), Godsproxy, tundeotunba(m), emmyreelzy, beethoven, STARKACE(m), chiebuka55, 2Brains1(m), Favoye2(m), preciousanthony(f), Okinqz01(m), Topmaike007(m), Synzu(m), habeeb1111(m), mayour16(m), ANYANWUIBE(m), sogodihno, EdozieRichard, Oise1989(m), oinem, BrickMan, ruthxzy(f), Blacky287(m), Lincoln275(m), Obozi, DelNifty, Casinger, antace(m), buchitellem(m), abokidan4shege, mrsheddy(m), Jobia(f), Miamibutch(m), Jozeeprosper(m), cyborg123(m), Tawis06(m), zimbolaa(m), ceasare, jendor123, Hassmuhd, olatwo(m), happybee, luveth(m), lative(m), godello, twisteddaNy(m), Layisam(m), Oluwaskinny, wildrose21(m), inspiredbelieve, twinskenny(m), ritababe(f) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19