Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 (11345 Views)

Man Abducts And Rapes Neighbour 14years Old Girl For 3 Days / Man Peeps At Neighbour’s Unclad Wife In Bathroom In Lagos / Lagos Trader Rapes Neighbour’s Daughter Inside Toilet (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A 20-year-old unemployed man, Victor Akinsola, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter, was on Wednesday hauled up before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.



The accused, who resides at 12, Sunny Smile St., Ishashi in Berger on the outskirts of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.



The Prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny told the court that the offence was committed on July 26 at the accused’s apartment.



“The accused saw the girl, a 12- year -old bathing at the back of the house, he forcefully entered the bathroom and defiled the girl.



“After having unlawful canal knowledge of the girl, the accused gave the victim N100 and told her not to tell anyone.



“The girl later told her elder sister, who informed their mother and the case was reported at the police station,’’ Donny said.



The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The accused may be sentenced to life imprisonment on conviction.



The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Chief Magistrate Folakemi Davies -Abegunde granted the accused a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.



Davies–Abegunde, however, ordered the accused to pay N50, 000 into the court’s registrar’s account as part of the bail condition.



She adjourned the case until Oct. 6 for the State Director of Public Prosecutions’ advice

Source: Source: https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/08/24/jobless-man-rapes-neighbours-12-year-old-daughter-bathroom/ 1 Share

What's that?

konji no get shame even 4mad person.

A jobless man,idle mind is Satan workshop for real 2 Likes

.. Joblessness and konji are lyk spoon and plate.... 3 Likes



Whoever would pay that bail fee is sicker than the whole rapists in the world combined

They better jail him to get him out of his misery He pleaded 'not guilty'Whoever would pay that bail fee is sicker than the whole rapists in the world combinedThey better jail him to get him out of his misery 1 Like

Konji no be bastard na some human beings be bastard



instead him go borrow #400 join for the #100 make he use bribe the girl .. Go register him name for olosho quarters him come go put himself for deep poo....

500,000 bail.... my prophetic spirit is telling me that the idiot will perish in prison. eating beans in sealed ceremony with stone...



spit on his brain 8 Likes 1 Share

Where do you expect him to see the fine and 2 sureties in like sum? That one go rotten for jail.

Dumb guy. Where dem runs babes plenty outside 2 Likes

Pm news have joined punch not to attach images on their posts...

Okooooo



Make I believe say na novel Idey read! 4 Likes

marooh:

Pm news have joined punch not to attach images on their posts...

Okooooo



Make I believe say na novel Idey read!



Are you happy now?, Image fall on you Are you happy now?, Image fall on you

Police should putted him in imprisonment, what a rubbish did he do.

20 year old is still a boy oo lol.. But a 12 year old girl and rape? Na God go punish this buy, I swear. If na my sister, I for kill am before Police come sef.. 3 Likes





Make I find something I go do with my life Twenty year old is now a man, I don old ohMake I find something I go do with my life

Bad news always nawao



Habaa , wats in a 12 old kid No brest , no yansh,nrtin... Y make her go thru so much suffering. Some even rape 5 years old... One idiot was caught rubbin a 9months old baby's pussyy in my area...ah ah,... When wud all des stop.,.. .this one deserves to rot in jail...infact dy shud rape his ass wit a hot pipe...Habaa , wats in a 12 old kidNo brest , no yansh,nrtin... Y make her go thru so much suffering. Some even rape 5 years old... One idiot was caught rubbin a 9months old baby's pussyy in my area...ah ah,... When wud all des stop.,..

20 year old man,see the way the OP write am like na one old man of 70...



But still RAPE IS BAD, THERE IS NO EXPLANATION HOWEVER, THAT CAN JUSTIFY YOUR ACT

Nna mhen

this guys and rape eeeeeeeee

let me come and be going before his kinsmen s**n will ban me 2 Likes 1 Share

Men and rape be like 5&6



Most men are pure evil.



I'm working my way to become a judge someday.



I will hand down the longest prison term possible to child rapists.

God knows i cant be placed in a position to decide that boys fate.



Even the devil would be scared at what my judgement will be.



I will make sure he does not see the next day. 4 Likes

Defiling a minor is the easiest way to ruin a girl's mindset about men and the world for life....



And in the North which punishment did they get?

okay

RIPEnglish:

Police should putted him in imprisonment, what a rubbish did he do.







I refuse to see any name oooo

Battle ground for afonjas and flat heads

let me come and be going 1 Like

chynie:

a

for ABUSE for

2 Likes