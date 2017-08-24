₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by Afz9095(m): 7:33am
A 20-year-old unemployed man, Victor Akinsola, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter, was on Wednesday hauled up before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
Source: https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/08/24/jobless-man-rapes-neighbours-12-year-old-daughter-bathroom/
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by femolacqua(m): 7:37am
What's that?
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by ORACLE1975(m): 7:39am
konji no get shame even 4mad person.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by Baawaa(m): 7:43am
A jobless man,idle mind is Satan workshop for real
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by abelprice(m): 7:47am
Joblessness and konji are lyk spoon and plate.. ..
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by ZeroUnity: 7:50am
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by AuroraB(f): 8:14am
He pleaded 'not guilty'
Whoever would pay that bail fee is sicker than the whole rapists in the world combined
They better jail him to get him out of his misery
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by jomagibs: 8:21am
Konji no be bastard na some human beings be bastard
instead him go borrow #400 join for the #100 make he use bribe the girl .. Go register him name for olosho quarters him come go put himself for deep poo....
500,000 bail.... my prophetic spirit is telling me that the idiot will perish in prison. eating beans in sealed ceremony with stone...
spit on his brain
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by anonymuz(m): 8:22am
Where do you expect him to see the fine and 2 sureties in like sum? That one go rotten for jail.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by soleskate(m): 8:25am
Dumb guy. Where dem runs babes plenty outside
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by marooh(m): 8:59am
Pm news have joined punch not to attach images on their posts...
Okooooo
Make I believe say na novel Idey read!
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by Afz9095(m): 9:11am
marooh:Are you happy now?, Image fall on you
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by RIPEnglish: 10:47am
Police should putted him in imprisonment, what a rubbish did he do.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by herzern(m): 10:47am
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by MEILYN(m): 10:47am
20 year old is still a boy oo lol.. But a 12 year old girl and rape? Na God go punish this buy, I swear. If na my sister, I for kill am before Police come sef..
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by slimthugchimee2(m): 10:47am
Twenty year old is now a man, I don old oh
Make I find something I go do with my life
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by Partnerbiz3: 10:47am
Bad news always nawao
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by Stellie(f): 10:47am
.this one deserves to rot in jail...infact dy shud rape his ass wit a hot pipe...
Habaa , wats in a 12 old kid No brest , no yansh,nrtin... Y make her go thru so much suffering. Some even rape 5 years old... One idiot was caught rubbin a 9months old baby's pussyy in my area...ah ah,... When wud all des stop.,..
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by Fuadeiza(m): 10:47am
20 year old man,see the way the OP write am like na one old man of 70...
But still RAPE IS BAD, THERE IS NO EXPLANATION HOWEVER, THAT CAN JUSTIFY YOUR ACT
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by chynie: 10:48am
Nna mhen
this guys and rape eeeeeeeee
let me come and be going before his kinsmen s**n will ban me
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by YelloweWest: 10:48am
Men and rape be like 5&6
Most men are pure evil.
I'm working my way to become a judge someday.
I will hand down the longest prison term possible to child rapists.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by NJUWithOfego: 10:48am
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by justinceejay(m): 10:48am
God knows i cant be placed in a position to decide that boys fate.
Even the devil would be scared at what my judgement will be.
I will make sure he does not see the next day.
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by wordproof: 10:49am
Defiling a minor is the easiest way to ruin a girl's mindset about men and the world for life....
And in the North which punishment did they get?
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by Goddygee(m): 10:49am
okay
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by OceanmorganTrix: 10:49am
RIPEnglish:
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by mccoy47(m): 10:49am
I refuse to see any name oooo
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by fraudbad: 10:49am
Battle ground for afonjas and flat heads
let me come and be going
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by OceanmorganTrix: 10:50am
chynie:
for ABUSE
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by chuose2: 10:50am
|Re: 20-Year-Old Man Rapes Neighbour’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Bathroom, Gives N100 by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:51am
Afon....
