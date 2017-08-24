₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by lacemose(m): 7:52am
She thought no one was watching, but unfortunately for her, the cam got its eyes on her
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdHknhXDsco
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by optional1(f): 8:01am
all this bad and fake slay queens blocking the market of we the good and real slay queens God is WASHING you all oh...
A lady that steals is that one a lady?
She thinks she is doing me
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by fpeter(f): 10:56am
Baddddd!!!!!!! that na person grandma
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by RIPEnglish: 10:56am
Even after she is fat, she still go and stealed in an supermarket? she is not shameful at all.
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by kennygee(f): 10:56am
I can imagine the number of things she can hide in her bra alone.
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by jetbomber17: 10:56am
Na whom dem catch be thief..
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Kingluqman89(m): 10:56am
The 1st picture sef... If e comot d hand now, everywhere go dey smell like poo.
Ole bamba
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Divay22(f): 10:56am
Some people wee just allow their village people to really get to them
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by kaluxy007(m): 10:57am
this 1 na * size not plus
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Naziridamos: 10:57am
Ok
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by MrNetwork(m): 10:57am
hehehe. God dn catch am. See as she fat self.
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by ekensi01(m): 10:57am
Then what?
Is she the firrt?
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by swiz123(m): 10:57am
And she is stealing only drinks... She must b a drunk
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Fuadeiza(m): 10:57am
Leh me think
modified:
after thinking rigorously, i still have nothing to say...
Hmm.
Horizontally Inclined, if you know what i mean
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by hucienda: 10:57am
if you hol am now, she go begin dey deny taya ... not knowing everyone has seen her display her inner thieving instinct.
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by tgmservice: 10:58am
Even as she fat reach na alcohol she still dey drink
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Alhaji166: 10:58am
.
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by shurley22(f): 10:58am
No shame at all
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Ibrofem(m): 10:58am
optional1:
I pity your life
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Stellie(f): 10:58am
hahahahah..,...................slay mama,.. See how she dy hide dem hahahaha
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by ayamprecious: 10:58am
No name?? ?
NCAN BACK OFF
BUT LOOKING AT HER HEAD
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by ezex(m): 10:58am
No matter how broke I am, the last thing I will do is to steal
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Alhaji166: 10:59am
mumu theif
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 10:59am
optional1:
see your life?
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by chynie: 10:59am
na that small thing she steal na him make u post her on net
u, op swear u haven't stolen before
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Joseunlimited(f): 10:59am
too big to see the hidden cctv camera
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Mdaz(m): 11:00am
Wat is she doin wit all these drinks set.......
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Partnerbiz3: 11:00am
Eiyaa
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by Kellao(f): 11:01am
|Re: Plus-Sized Woman Stealing From A Supermarket Caught On Camera (Video) by question(m): 11:01am
lol. She is using her flesh and talent to shoplift kai-kai.
