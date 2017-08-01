₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by VastFinder: 9:02am
A female Muslim pilgrim from Igala-mela local government area of Kogi state, Hajiya Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi has died of an illness while performing this year's hajj in Mecca.
The state’s Hajj Commission chairman, Shiekh Lukman Abdullahi Imam, who announced the death while giving an update of the Hajj exercise in Mecca, said the pilgrim died Tuesday morning.
"She died after all attempts by our medical team to treat her failed; she was an elderly person and her health deteriorated immediately she arrived the holy land. May Allah forgive her of all her wrongdoings; she has since been buried in the city of Makkah."
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/female-kogi-pilgrim-dies-in-mecca-photo.html
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by taylor88(m): 9:03am
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by sheedy407(m): 11:20am
RIP to her but she is of age and following the crowd in Mecca,somethings are better averted and prayers cant be answered anywhere even in the room.
I was surprised with the question that popped up when i wanted to comment ''Are you a Moslem'', pls such should be added to Christian posts too.
Thank you and Happy Thursday
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by juman(m): 11:22am
Al Jannatul firdaus insha Allah.
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by lordnaruto: 11:22am
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by braining01: 11:22am
May Allah grant her eternal rest.
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by Biodunalley: 11:25am
May Allah bestow her with jannat
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:26am
Them dey forbid to die for abroad?
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by opedaydydx9(m): 11:27am
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by Farmerforlife: 11:27am
Lucky lady. Died in the state of ihram at hajj, with 5million+ Muslims to pray in her janazah.
I wish...
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by notohatespeech: 11:37am
May Allah forgive her short comings and grant her Aljanah Firdous. Amin
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 11:38am
May Almighty God grant her Paradise.
BUT...I hope she was just going the 1st time. There's no point going through the strenuous process of Hajj at such an advanced age.
Rest on Grandma. ..this is actually a good ending for a Muslim, to die in a Holy place in the service of God
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 11:41am
She's lucky
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by adetoroamos(m): 11:42am
the best thing to happen, she died in holy land. may peace be unto her.
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by hardwerk: 11:43am
Farmerforlife:oga ....ur mumu don do ......cretinous imp
|Re: Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) by Samusu(m): 11:43am
RIP HAJIYA.
