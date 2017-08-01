Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) (3526 Views)

Waziri Umaru Polytechnic Student Dies In Motor Accident In Kebbi State (Graphic) / Woman Slumps At Minna Airport During The Airlift Of Hajj Pilgrims To Mecca. PICS / A Nairalander Pictured With The Tallest Woman In Kogi State (see Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The state’s Hajj Commission chairman, Shiekh Lukman Abdullahi Imam, who announced the death while giving an update of the Hajj exercise in Mecca, said the pilgrim died Tuesday morning.



"She died after all attempts by our medical team to treat her failed; she was an elderly person and her health deteriorated immediately she arrived the holy land. May Allah forgive her of all her wrongdoings; she has since been buried in the city of Makkah."



Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/female-kogi-pilgrim-dies-in-mecca-photo.html A female Muslim pilgrim from Igala-mela local government area of Kogi state, Hajiya Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi has died of an illness while performing this year's hajj in Mecca.The state’s Hajj Commission chairman, Shiekh Lukman Abdullahi Imam, who announced the death while giving an update of the Hajj exercise in Mecca, said the pilgrim died Tuesday morning."She died after all attempts by our medical team to treat her failed; she was an elderly person and her health deteriorated immediately she arrived the holy land. May Allah forgive her of all her wrongdoings; she has since been buried in the city of Makkah."

RIzp

RIP to her but she is of age and following the crowd in Mecca,somethings are better averted and prayers cant be answered anywhere even in the room.



I was surprised with the question that popped up when i wanted to comment ''Are you a Moslem'', pls such should be added to Christian posts too.



Thank you and Happy Thursday 1 Like

Al Jannatul firdaus insha Allah. 3 Likes

d

May Allah grant her eternal rest. 1 Like

May Allah bestow her with jannat

Them dey forbid to die for abroad?

Lol 1 Like

Lucky lady. Died in the state of ihram at hajj, with 5million+ Muslims to pray in her janazah.



I wish... 3 Likes

May Allah forgive her short comings and grant her Aljanah Firdous. Amin 1 Like

May Almighty God grant her Paradise.



BUT...I hope she was just going the 1st time. There's no point going through the strenuous process of Hajj at such an advanced age.



Rest on Grandma. ..this is actually a good ending for a Muslim, to die in a Holy place in the service of God

She's lucky

the best thing to happen, she died in holy land. may peace be unto her.

Farmerforlife:

Lucky lady. Died in the state of ihram at hajj, with 5million+ Muslims to pray in her janazah.



I wish... oga ....ur mumu don do ......cretinous imp oga ....ur mumu don do ......cretinous imp