Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans (4317 Views)
|Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by itspzpics(m): 9:04am
Actor, Femi Adebayo is giving out a ram for Sallah .. Who would be the lucky one? .
He wrote :
This is for Jelili fans ....
.
Stand a chance to get a Ram for Sallah for your family.
.
Do a 30 seconds video mimicking "JELILI" or any skit from the movie "JELILI" and post on your IG page.
.
.
Tag #JeliliSallahRam #FemiAdebayoSallahram and @femiadebayo Entry closes by 28th of August, 2017. Entry videos will be reposted on my page and the video with the highest likes on my page by 6pm, 28th of August, 2017 would be declared the winner. The family would be presented with the Sallah ram anywhere in Nigeria. .
.
This offer is only valid for Muslims. My Christian fans should also anticipate theirs coming soon.
GOOD LUCK !!
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/08/actor-femi-adebayo-is-giving-out-ram.html?m=0
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:11am
Ok.
Happy Sallah
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by rossyc(f): 9:19am
Issorite
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by RIPEnglish: 11:21am
mumu, who have time for shooting a mimicking because of one ram
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by SexyNairalander(m): 11:22am
booked
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:22am
Because there is a list of all Muslims and another list of all Christians you can go through to confirm which religion a person truly is
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by emmabest2000(m): 11:22am
Rams that got thick balls or nothing ...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by Angelb4: 11:23am
.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by cr7rooney10(m): 11:23am
Jazakallahu khairan make sure u ar praying
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by kullozone(m): 11:23am
Mtcheeeeeew!!!
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by Maxymilla(m): 11:23am
Who is Jepupu
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by smithsydny(m): 11:23am
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by mikeycharles(m): 11:24am
why is that ram looking like Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by hfeetham0(f): 11:24am
RIPEnglish:Well when a fox can't get the grape he says it's sour
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 11:24am
THIS IS SALLAHTICALLY INNOVATIVE
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by younglleo(m): 11:25am
any big deal..? Make we fry pap
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by naijaboiy: 11:26am
Just one ram? Common you can do better na.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by Dutchey(m): 11:26am
ram and not rams?
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by signature2012(m): 11:26am
Angelb4:
Learn to read...
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by winkmart: 11:27am
How many people will chop this
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by naijaboiy: 11:27am
DuBLINGreenb:Asin ehn!
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by ayamprecious: 11:27am
One ram for over 2000 fans n more than that
Y not
5rams
Or 50goats
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by Abbeyme: 11:27am
nice one.
Buh how do you a Christian-named individual has not converted to Islam and a Muslim-named perzon hasn't converted to Christianity.
Just give the winner bruh.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by free2ryhme: 11:28am
itspzpics:
Ram people make una go collect una share ooo
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by Barfibassey(m): 11:29am
Shukraan"salaa Allah ealayh wasalam.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by oyienootieno: 11:29am
RIPEnglish:
The mumu like you that has the time to type that poo.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by oyienootieno: 11:31am
ayamprecious:
Supply the remain or keep shut.
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by EasyWork001: 11:31am
See his Yoruba Muslim face sef
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by skitkid2(m): 11:31am
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by jahbiz: 11:31am
This is cool, giving back to ur fans when it matters....
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by oyienootieno: 11:31am
winkmart:
If you ask me na who i go ask?
|Re: Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans by omoadeleye(m): 11:32am
Okay, seen
