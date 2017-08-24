Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Femi Adebayo Is Giving Out A Ram For Sallah To His Muslim Fans (4317 Views)

He wrote :



This is for Jelili fans ....

.

Stand a chance to get a Ram for Sallah for your family.

.

Do a 30 seconds video mimicking "JELILI" or any skit from the movie "JELILI" and post on your IG page.

.

.

Tag #JeliliSallahRam #FemiAdebayoSallahram and @femiadebayo Entry closes by 28th of August, 2017. Entry videos will be reposted on my page and the video with the highest likes on my page by 6pm, 28th of August, 2017 would be declared the winner. The family would be presented with the Sallah ram anywhere in Nigeria. .

.

This offer is only valid for Muslims. My Christian fans should also anticipate theirs coming soon.

GOOD LUCK !!







Ok.



Happy Sallah 1 Like

Issorite

mumu, who have time for shooting a mimicking because of one ram 4 Likes

booked

Because there is a list of all Muslims and another list of all Christians you can go through to confirm which religion a person truly is 2 Likes

Rams that got thick balls or nothing ... 1 Like 1 Share

.

Jazakallahu khairan make sure u ar praying

Mtcheeeeeew!!!

Who is Jepupu

why is that ram looking like Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu

RIPEnglish:

mumu, who have time for shooting a mimicking because of one ram Well when a fox can't get the grape he says it's sour Well when a fox can't get the grape he says it's sour 3 Likes

THIS IS SALLAHTICALLY INNOVATIVE

any big deal..? Make we fry pap

Just one ram? Common you can do better na.

ram and not rams?

Angelb4:

Can non Muslims contest?

Learn to read... Learn to read...

How many people will chop this

DuBLINGreenb:

Because there is a list of all Muslims and another list of all Christians you can go through to confirm which religion a person truly is Asin ehn!

One ram for over 2000 fans n more than that



Y not

5rams

Or 50goats

nice one.



Buh how do you a Christian-named individual has not converted to Islam and a Muslim-named perzon hasn't converted to Christianity.



Just give the winner bruh.

Ram people make una go collect una share ooo Ram people make una go collect una share ooo

Shukraan"salaa Allah ealayh wasalam. 1 Like

RIPEnglish:

mumu, who have time for shooting a mimicking because of one ram

The mumu like you that has the time to type that poo. The mumu like you that has the time to type that poo.

ayamprecious:

One ram for over 2000 fans n more than that



Y not

5rams

Or 50goats

Supply the remain or keep shut. Supply the remain or keep shut.

See his Yoruba Muslim face sef

This is cool, giving back to ur fans when it matters....

winkmart:

How many people will chop this

If you ask me na who i go ask? If you ask me na who i go ask?