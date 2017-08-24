₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Trendings: 1:45pm
Popular Nollywood Actor, Seun Ajayi and Damilola Oluwabiyi are getting married pretty soon and here are some of their playful pre-wedding moments.
We can sense the undeniable chemistry between the love birds.
Enjoy their photos captured by Mayonikks Photography and planned by Etal Events!
More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/nollywood-actor-seun-ajayi-and-damilola-oluwabiyis-playful-pre-wedding-shoo
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by AtkinsPlanet(m): 1:50pm
Lovely couple.
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by RIPEnglish: 2:34pm
It is a good things to be in love with another someone that are loved you too.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Oluwaseyi00(m): 2:34pm
Ok
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Moneyyy: 2:34pm
Who are they?
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Originality007: 2:35pm
Moneyyy:
i dont no
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Omagzee(m): 2:35pm
This something with Nigerian Photographers. They will never tell you how to take such an amazing photo with your phone.. Nice photos! Learn how to take such photos here jare
http://www.fototech.com.ng/accessories-every-beginner-photographer-must/
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by GreatMahmud: 2:35pm
Just there jare....
1 Like
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Oblongata: 2:35pm
Great pics... for my own wedding walahi I no do all these rubbish because after wedding comes the real 'paper chase' but if it rocks their boat, who I be to quarrel dem? Happy whotever to you guys.
Like if you did not do pre-wedding pics and you no send like me
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Nairalandaire: 2:35pm
Cool.
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by bettercreature(m): 2:35pm
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by itiswellandwell: 2:35pm
Ok. Congrats to them.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by DBossNG(m): 2:35pm
Lovely
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 2:35pm
It's obvious he's already scoring from the sidelines. 100 percent of the youths these days are already sexually involved before the official kick-off whistle is blown.
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by TINALETC3(f): 2:36pm
he who finds a wife
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Kexcellency: 2:36pm
good for them
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Thatlonevoice(m): 2:36pm
malliage is just a hungry of me....
for the madam...
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by eddieguru(m): 2:37pm
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by BrAkingNews: 2:37pm
great
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by OboOlora(f): 2:37pm
Her teeth though, such a mouthful!
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:37pm
Handsome guy
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by GCFR95(m): 2:38pm
Everybody now is popular. Abeg let me hear word, popular ni, populous ko!
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by maklelemakukula(m): 2:38pm
Thatlonevoice:MADAM THE MADAM
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by obinnajr(m): 2:38pm
CF
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by kendylet(f): 2:39pm
beautiful...HML in advance
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by woodmood: 2:42pm
GCFR95:
I am suprised too.
Thank GOD ha didn't even say veteran.
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by AuroraB(f): 2:43pm
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Crystalline(f): 2:44pm
Nice Pictures...Congrats to the couple in advance
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by billynoni(m): 2:48pm
You guys need to check this guy on dramacomedy "hustle".....
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by free2ryhme: 2:49pm
Trendings:Nice
|Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by peirson5: 2:49pm
Amount of paint enough to paint house na im she use do makeup
