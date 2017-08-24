Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos (4154 Views)

We can sense the undeniable chemistry between the love birds.



Enjoy their photos captured by Mayonikks Photography and planned by Etal Events!



Lovely couple.

It is a good things to be in love with another someone that are loved you too. 4 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Who are they? 2 Likes

Moneyyy:

Who are they?

i dont no i dont no



http://www.fototech.com.ng/accessories-every-beginner-photographer-must/ This something with Nigerian Photographers. They will never tell you how to take such an amazing photo with your phone.. Nice photos! Learn how to take such photos here jare

Just there jare.... 1 Like





Like if you did not do pre-wedding pics and you no send like me Great pics... for my own wedding walahi I no do all these rubbish because after wedding comes the real 'paper chase' but if it rocks their boat, who I be to quarrel dem? Happy whotever to you guys.Like if you did not do pre-wedding pics and you no send like me

Cool.

Ok. Congrats to them.



Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank

Lovely

It's obvious he's already scoring from the sidelines. 100 percent of the youths these days are already sexually involved before the official kick-off whistle is blown.

he who finds a wife he who finds a wife

good for them

malliage is just a hungry of me....

for the madam...

great

Her teeth though, such a mouthful!

Handsome guy

Everybody now is popular. Abeg let me hear word, popular ni, populous ko!

Thatlonevoice:

malliage is just a hungry of me....



for the madam... MADAM THE MADAM MADAM THE MADAM

CF

beautiful...HML in advance

GCFR95:

Everybody now is popular. Abeg let me hear word, popular ni, populous ko!

I am suprised too.

Thank GOD ha didn't even say veteran. I am suprised too.Thank GOD ha didn't even say veteran. 2 Likes

Nice Pictures...Congrats to the couple in advance



You guys need to check this guy on dramacomedy "hustle".....

Trendings:

Nice Nice