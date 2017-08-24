₦airaland Forum

Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Trendings: 1:45pm
Popular Nollywood Actor, Seun Ajayi and Damilola Oluwabiyi are getting married pretty soon and here are some of their playful pre-wedding moments.

We can sense the undeniable chemistry between the love birds.

Enjoy their photos captured by Mayonikks Photography and planned by Etal Events!

More Photos: http://www.weddings.ng/blog/nollywood-actor-seun-ajayi-and-damilola-oluwabiyis-playful-pre-wedding-shoo

Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by AtkinsPlanet(m): 1:50pm
Lovely couple.
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by RIPEnglish: 2:34pm
It is a good things to be in love with another someone that are loved you too.

Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Oluwaseyi00(m): 2:34pm
Ok
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Moneyyy: 2:34pm
Who are they?

Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Originality007: 2:35pm
Moneyyy:
Who are they?

i dont no
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Omagzee(m): 2:35pm
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by GreatMahmud: 2:35pm
Just there jare....

Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Oblongata: 2:35pm
Great pics... for my own wedding walahi I no do all these rubbish because after wedding comes the real 'paper chase' but if it rocks their boat, who I be to quarrel dem? Happy whotever to you guys.

Like if you did not do pre-wedding pics and you no send like me grin
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Nairalandaire: 2:35pm
Cool.
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by bettercreature(m): 2:35pm
grin
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by itiswellandwell: 2:35pm
Ok. Congrats to them.

Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by DBossNG(m): 2:35pm
Lovely
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 2:35pm
It's obvious he's already scoring from the sidelines. 100 percent of the youths these days are already sexually involved before the official kick-off whistle is blown.
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by TINALETC3(f): 2:36pm
cool he who finds a wife kiss kiss
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Kexcellency: 2:36pm
good for them
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Thatlonevoice(m): 2:36pm
malliage is just a hungry of me....
for the madam...

Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by eddieguru(m): 2:37pm
kiss
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by BrAkingNews: 2:37pm
great
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by OboOlora(f): 2:37pm
Her teeth though, such a mouthful!
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:37pm
Handsome guy cheesy
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by GCFR95(m): 2:38pm
Everybody now is popular. Abeg let me hear word, popular ni, populous ko! grin grin
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by maklelemakukula(m): 2:38pm
Thatlonevoice:
malliage is just a hungry of me....

for the madam...
MADAM THE MADAM grin grin grin grin
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by obinnajr(m): 2:38pm
CF
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by kendylet(f): 2:39pm
beautiful...HML in advance
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by woodmood: 2:42pm
GCFR95:
Everybody now is popular. Abeg let me hear word, popular ni, populous ko! grin grin

I am suprised too.
Thank GOD ha didn't even say veteran.

Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by AuroraB(f): 2:43pm
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by Crystalline(f): 2:44pm
Nice Pictures...Congrats to the couple in advance
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by cha3: 2:47pm
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by billynoni(m): 2:48pm
You guys need to check this guy on dramacomedy "hustle".....
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by free2ryhme: 2:49pm
Nice
Re: Seun Ajayi And Damilola Oluwabiyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos by peirson5: 2:49pm
Amount of paint enough to paint house na im she use do makeup

