



This program is designed for hardware entrepreneurs that have an existing product or idea and want to learn how to apply cutting-edge manufacturing technology like 3D printing to their product development processes.



GE created the Garages program in 2012 to reinvigorate America’s interest in invention, innovation, and manufacturing. In 2014, Garages went global with four weeks of intensive workshops at GE’s offices in Lagos, Nigeria, using the latest in advanced manufacturing technologies.



3D printers, CNC mills, and laser cutters. In December 2016, GE Nigeria launched a permanent installation of the Lagos Garage, a hub for training, strategy development, advanced manufacturing-based innovation and collaboration. So far, four cohorts of 95 entrepreneurs have gone through the program.



During this period, several viable micro and small business enterprises have been birthed and are thriving as a result of training and support received during the Garage training program.









During this iteration of the Garage program, selected participants will be granted access to a variety of world-class instructors, investors, technical experts and partners, and learn how to create innovative products using front-line manufacturing technology and rapid prototyping.

They will also learn to apply the core principles of design thinking, product development, finance, marketing, sales, and customer acquisition in real-time to their ventures.



Finally, the Garage will also provide participants with unfettered access to an expanding network of dedicated mentors and alumni to support them in starting and scaling their companies, and in building a culture of collaboration and innovation to bring their most innovative ideas to life.



Interested entrepreneurs can apply for the free program by clicking





