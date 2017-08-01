₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,993 members, 3,745,991 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 08:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria (3478 Views)
Yabatech Utme/ Bsc Program For 2016/2017 / Senator Bassey Albert Empowerment Program For Undergraduates / Professional Chef Training Program. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by nex(m): 3:44pm
The fourth edition of General Electric’s (GE) advanced manufacturing and skills training program for entrepreneurs is scheduled to take off in Lagos, Nigeria on the 4th of September, 2017. The “GE Lagos Garage” is an immersive, four-week program dedicated to accelerating the impact of Nigeria’s most promising entrepreneurs, especially in advanced manufacturing.
This program is designed for hardware entrepreneurs that have an existing product or idea and want to learn how to apply cutting-edge manufacturing technology like 3D printing to their product development processes.
GE created the Garages program in 2012 to reinvigorate America’s interest in invention, innovation, and manufacturing. In 2014, Garages went global with four weeks of intensive workshops at GE’s offices in Lagos, Nigeria, using the latest in advanced manufacturing technologies.
3D printers, CNC mills, and laser cutters. In December 2016, GE Nigeria launched a permanent installation of the Lagos Garage, a hub for training, strategy development, advanced manufacturing-based innovation and collaboration. So far, four cohorts of 95 entrepreneurs have gone through the program.
During this period, several viable micro and small business enterprises have been birthed and are thriving as a result of training and support received during the Garage training program.
During this iteration of the Garage program, selected participants will be granted access to a variety of world-class instructors, investors, technical experts and partners, and learn how to create innovative products using front-line manufacturing technology and rapid prototyping.
They will also learn to apply the core principles of design thinking, product development, finance, marketing, sales, and customer acquisition in real-time to their ventures.
Finally, the Garage will also provide participants with unfettered access to an expanding network of dedicated mentors and alumni to support them in starting and scaling their companies, and in building a culture of collaboration and innovation to bring their most innovative ideas to life.
Interested entrepreneurs can apply for the free program by clicking https://docs.google.com/forms/d/16WccUrGN3JolemIKR5wrvPXKKfoCjh58dsBb5w5aluo/viewform?edit_requested=true
SOURCE: http://www.barbaric.com.ng/ge-lagos-garage-skills-training-program-entrepreneurs-lagos-nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by nex(m): 3:48pm
Cc: Seun, Mynd44, Parkingzzz, lalasticlala
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Ikultra4(f): 3:53pm
Pls i want to attend.
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by brainpulse: 6:41pm
Good one, where are the IPods touts & kids that complain that they do have work o. This is work o if you are up to the task
1 Like
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:42pm
Waow I have been looking for something like this. How do I participate
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Narldon(f): 6:42pm
Where is Attendance booklet?
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by DICKtator: 6:43pm
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Edopesin(m): 6:43pm
geez
1 Like
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by pmc01(m): 6:44pm
When you hear 'garage' in Nigeria, what comes to mind?
N...W
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by BiafranBushBoy: 6:44pm
Nice
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Riosystem: 6:49pm
Foreign companies are Improving & touching lives but our Indigenous companies are investing in Politics.
1 Like
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by SHOPPERS(m): 6:49pm
Wonderful
1 Like
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by EgunMogaji(m): 6:56pm
pmc01:
Oluomo, Koko zaria, etc
No be me talk am o...
2 Likes
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by NJUWithOfego: 6:56pm
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by datola: 6:58pm
Very good!
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Gerrard59(m): 6:59pm
Saw when the HR manager of GE Nigeria said same and its attendant benefits at a conference recently.
I implore any interested participant to apply. It's GE we're talking about. Hopefully, the participants learn all round and start manufacturing/assembling equipment and machineries for SMEs in the country.
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 7:02pm
Nigeria will advance despite the efforts of the politicians in APC and PDP to destroy her. The youth will carry the banner of progress.
1 Like
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by brainpulse: 7:03pm
Where are the ipods, you will never find the illiterates here.
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Henitan24(f): 7:08pm
wow! This is impressive
meanwhile check my signature
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Webman007: 7:18pm
Nice one and wonderful opportunity for Hardware Entrepreneur's
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Elin: 7:29pm
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by hoodmenconcept(m): 7:29pm
dat man baggiii
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Elin: 7:30pm
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by guiddoti: 7:46pm
Edopesin:italo2home! "Waiting do the leg?"
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by Toosure70: 7:47pm
Southwest leading. Kudo to JAGABAN.
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by majekdom2: 7:58pm
No mediocrity... all about proprietary hardware. Give it all for GE.
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by OBAGADAFFI: 8:02pm
Edopesin:
What do you expect him to wear, as an engineer.
|Re: GE Lagos Garage Skills Training Program For Entrepreneurs In Lagos, Nigeria by jboixxx(m): 8:13pm
OBAGADAFFI:You sure he's an engineer cuz you really don't have to be an engineer before you can 3D print an object.
(0) (Reply)
Yabatech Post Ume 2008/2009 / How A Lecturer Transformed My Life With One Statement In 2013. / 10 Psychology Tricks To Influence Others And Get What You Want
Viewing this topic: bsideboii(m), VaVavoom1, owbabs, sirscripture, dhamstar(m), jhydebaba(m), swazpedro(m), Jaspa1332(m), Mpanyi, akenzua74, Kaypro(m), jagadab, Mimo1(m), yom2(m), Awedman, ItachiUchiha, boyscout, owolabiza(m), aydi(m), Ajalekoko76(m), nigeriapolitics(f), Chivasex, MrPdtech, richhy84, ursullalinda, valemtech(m), Weselion(m), spontane(m), tollulope080(m), CORE(m), Donald3d(m), obua, oluwaseunadebay(m), Henitan24(f), LeemahT(f), ugonology(m) and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8