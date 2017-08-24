₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,914 members, 3,745,738 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 05:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" (3531 Views)
Seyilaw’s Wife, Stacy Ebere & Daughter Return Home After Delivery In USA(photos) / Uche Ebere Agu Celebrates Her Son On His Birthday [PICS] / Seyi Law's Wife, Ebere, Twerks For Him (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by celebsnest(m): 4:03pm
Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere Agu, today took to her Instagram page to share a little piece of advice to her fans and Nigerians following the increase in divorce rate and domestic violence..
According to the actress, without God, dating for years, or having the best doctors, or marrying a rich guy are all vain..
She wrote;
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/marrying-rich-happy-marriage-actress-uche-ebere-agu/
3 Likes
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by fuckerstard: 4:08pm
Tell them o.
4 Likes
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Josephjnr(m): 4:09pm
Happiness is what individual see it to be. "Power resides where men believe it resides " by Little Finger(Game of thrones). Likewise,happiness resides where you believe it reside. So she is not completely right.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Zeze06(m): 4:09pm
She said a lot of wise things there...it's really true that experience is the best teacher...
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by ecoeco(m): 4:10pm
...
Poverty Baptised men ar going to like dis one
But d truth is nd will remain dat d job of d man is to provide well for d family
If a man cannot make ordinary money he is worse dan an imbeciIe
U know i used to giv excuse for poor men until I met an orphan wo started as a bicycle repairer wo cannot speak gud broken English wo has a masters holder with professional qualification as his employee ( no bloody helper... No bloody connection.... Pure focused genuine hard work)
YOU HAVE NO EXCUSE TO BE POOR
IMBECILES
#Eco99#
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by herzern(m): 5:09pm
The dude above me wants to out-do NwaAmaikpe.
6 Likes
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Gwan2(m): 5:09pm
Real happiness doesn't lie in material accumulation. The more exposed you are to civilization and technology, the more real happiness eludes you.
.
Last year with an NGO we went into a typical village in Kaduna state, honestly the difference between their lifestyle and that of Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden was their inability to talk with animals and the knowledge atleast to put on rags to cover themselves....No light, no road because they are far off from people, they only go out of that settlement on market days which is Thursdays....You could fill their natural organic environment devoid of bitterness, hatred because maybe someone is elevating than you are, no pressure to make wealth by force, no societal pressure.....Wow, it was really an adventure.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by siakhris(m): 5:09pm
Well said...
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by YelloweWest: 5:09pm
Neither does marrying a poor man.
At least with in a rich marriage you'll cry more comfortably.
Moral lesson:
Don't marry for money.
Also don't marry just because u want to say "I married him when he had nothing"
Marry someone who you have common ground with. Someone who shares your beliefs and hopes. Someone God fearing.
Marry your friend.
7 Likes
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Franco93: 5:10pm
Though money is not everything
But if you don't have enough, you're nothing
Who neglects the power of money
Since with it, you're as sweet as honey
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Hier(m): 5:10pm
na today you dey know, lemme add this, marrying a beautiful wife doesnt stop you from being teamvesaline
i told ya
1 Like
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Hungarriman: 5:10pm
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Factfinder1(f): 5:10pm
Wish they will listen
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Rorachy(f): 5:11pm
Marrying a poor guy doesn't guarantee it too.
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Ay0delle: 5:11pm
True
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by nobleblood: 5:11pm
ecoeco:
No excuse to be poor?
Look at your social reality. Look at the number if jobs available visa a vis applicants. I use to think that everyone who was poor was lazy and stupid. Not until this economy hit and I lost my job. Now I am quiet when this kind if argument comes up.
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by blaqroy: 5:12pm
B4 nko
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by dangotesmummy: 5:12pm
ecoeco:gbam.you're right 100%
2 Likes
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Bibidear(f): 5:13pm
Rorachy:God bless u
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Ay0delle: 5:13pm
herzern:he is still a learner
Please, who still remember that guy from banana Iceland?
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by MARYchiells(f): 5:14pm
A mother has spoken. I concur.
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by YelloweWest: 5:15pm
ecoeco:For the first time you've made sense!
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by KKKWHITE(m): 5:16pm
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by jomagibs: 5:17pm
Maybe if you've tasted how it feels not to be able to buy little things cause your comfortable husband can't afford it then you'll know that money is
nt only a value .... Its a Bea necessary for every occasions , like shopping, best schools for the kids, well ventilated house without mosquito... mosquitoes oh how I hate them. .....
And hunger..... I think I prefer mosquitoes to it
And its more comfortable to approach life trials and storms knowing you have tools that can give you a head start.... Nobody pray to start from zero and end at 0.001
Money fall on me......
1 Like
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Crizillion1(m): 5:18pm
space booked
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by dhardline(m): 5:18pm
Wonderful piece indeed
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by imstrong1: 5:19pm
It's true.. Wealth doesn't guarantee happiness...
.
.
Neither does poverty
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by girl4rmspace(f): 5:21pm
I've known this since I turned 18. Which is why I chose to be independent
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by LordKO(m): 5:23pm
The way people throw around the word "God" is always irritating appalling to me. She didn't say anything meaningful since she didn't state her concept of God.
1 Like
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by skyme(m): 5:24pm
it better u sit on Benz crying then bicycle.... poverty is a disease.. fight it with your state of mind.
|Re: Uche Ebere Agu: "Marrying A Rich Guy Doesn't Guarantee A Happy Marriage" by Dollarship(m): 5:26pm
Ok
David Agbodji For Numéro Homme 2010 / Follow Nigeria's Tripple A On Twitter / Amobi Okoye 2010 C.a.t.e Trip #91 Houston Texans Football Team
Viewing this topic: Kowor(f), Jeromejnr(m), crossblane1(m), kandrus, Binoxo(m), hedonistic, damzy88, ogianyo(m), black9jaberry, Emperoh(m), VanLucius(m), ZionFrost, Chuvin22(m), enohorglo(f), MsAfricaa, pastorlams(m), iamfrankoben, Damdeyz(m), ivili(m), ivolt, xxleoxx(m), lanre316, tendareo, tochukwu75(m), WorkSmartEdu, tenderblaze(f), 50pseamer(m), Anitalinca, Oluwashegunnn(m), Manihotspp, odalon, thyzee77(m), neihzar(m), ErnyyBobo, uniquetreasure, ipex(m), phreethinker, Snagid, peggycious(f), YACAA(f), bright1985, pryme(m), jomagibs, cherrybrown(f) and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9