Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere Agu, today took to her Instagram page to share a little piece of advice to her fans and Nigerians following the increase in divorce rate and domestic violence..



According to the actress, without God, dating for years, or having the best doctors, or marrying a rich guy are all vain..





She wrote;



Dating for years is not a guarantee to marriage... Falling sick does not mean you are going to die... Getting rich is not the definition of prosperity...



Building a nice house is not enjoying luxury... Sleeping on an expensive bed doesn't bring you sound sleep...



Driving a new car is not a guarantee that you will reach where you are going... Wearing best clothes doesn't mean they are fitting you....



Owing a family doctor doesn't guarantee permanent good health... Being highly educated is not a sign of wisdom...



Marrying a rich guy doesn't guarantee Happy marriage... Winning an argument does not mean that you are correct...



Whatsoever is done without the merit of Heaven is fake and temporal... He who builds without God is building for nothing,, n He who watches over a city without God watches in vain...



Not everything is possible with men But everything is possible with God... Involve God in Everything you do. Good morning everyone, Bless you all



Tell them o. 4 Likes

Happiness is what individual see it to be. "Power resides where men believe it resides " by Little Finger(Game of thrones). Likewise,happiness resides where you believe it reside. So she is not completely right. 1 Like





She said a lot of wise things there...it's really true that experience is the best teacher... She said a lot of wise things there...it's really true that experience is the best teacher... 2 Likes

Poverty Baptised men ar going to like dis one



But d truth is nd will remain dat d job of d man is to provide well for d family



If a man cannot make ordinary money he is worse dan an imbeciIe



U know i used to giv excuse for poor men until I met an orphan wo started as a bicycle repairer wo cannot speak gud broken English wo has a masters holder with professional qualification as his employee ( no bloody helper... No bloody connection.... Pure focused genuine hard work)



YOU HAVE NO EXCUSE TO BE POOR



IMBECILES



#Eco99# 7 Likes 1 Share

The dude above me wants to out-do NwaAmaikpe.

6 Likes

Real happiness doesn't lie in material accumulation. The more exposed you are to civilization and technology, the more real happiness eludes you.

Last year with an NGO we went into a typical village in Kaduna state, honestly the difference between their lifestyle and that of Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden was their inability to talk with animals and the knowledge atleast to put on rags to cover themselves....No light, no road because they are far off from people, they only go out of that settlement on market days which is Thursdays....You could fill their natural organic environment devoid of bitterness, hatred because maybe someone is elevating than you are, no pressure to make wealth by force, no societal pressure.....Wow, it was really an adventure. 1 Like

Well said...

Neither does marrying a poor man.



At least with in a rich marriage you'll cry more comfortably.



Moral lesson:

Don't marry for money.

Also don't marry just because u want to say "I married him when he had nothing"

Marry someone who you have common ground with. Someone who shares your beliefs and hopes. Someone God fearing.

Marry your friend. 7 Likes

But if you don't have enough, you're nothing

Who neglects the power of money

Since with it, you're as sweet as honey Though money is notBut if you don't have enough, you'reWho neglects the power ofSince with it, you're as sweet as 1 Like 1 Share

na today you dey know, lemme add this, marrying a beautiful wife doesnt stop you from being teamvesaline



i told ya 1 Like

Wish they will listen

Marrying a poor guy doesn't guarantee it too.

True

No excuse to be poor?



Look at your social reality. Look at the number if jobs available visa a vis applicants. I use to think that everyone who was poor was lazy and stupid. Not until this economy hit and I lost my job. Now I am quiet when this kind if argument comes up. No excuse to be poor?Look at your social reality. Look at the number if jobs available visa a vis applicants. I use to think that everyone who was poor was lazy and stupid. Not until this economy hit and I lost my job. Now I am quiet when this kind if argument comes up.

B4 nko

Rorachy:

Marrying a poor guy doesn't guarantee it too. God bless u God bless u

herzern:

The dude above me wants to out-do NwaAmaikpe.





he is still a learner





Please, who still remember that guy from banana Iceland? he is still a learnerPlease, who still remember that guy from banana Iceland?

A mother has spoken. I concur.

Maybe if you've tasted how it feels not to be able to buy little things cause your comfortable husband can't afford it then you'll know that money is

nt only a value .... Its a Bea necessary for every occasions , like shopping, best schools for the kids, well ventilated house without mosquito... mosquitoes oh how I hate them. .....

And hunger..... I think I prefer mosquitoes to it



And its more comfortable to approach life trials and storms knowing you have tools that can give you a head start.... Nobody pray to start from zero and end at 0.001







Money fall on me...... 1 Like

space booked

Wonderful piece indeed

It's true.. Wealth doesn't guarantee happiness...



Neither does poverty

I've known this since I turned 18. Which is why I chose to be independent

The way people throw around the word "God" is always irritating appalling to me. She didn't say anything meaningful since she didn't state her concept of God. 1 Like

it better u sit on Benz crying then bicycle.... poverty is a disease.. fight it with your state of mind.