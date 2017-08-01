₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by auntysimbiat(f): 4:59pm
A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, has obtained a degree in Law at the age of 73. .
Oba Ogunleye, who is the Toluwade of Akinale in Owu Kingdom of Egbaland, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree from Crescent University, Abeokuta.
The traditional ruler was a veteran journalist before mounting the throne, having served with the Daily Times for over a decade and as Group Public Relations Manager of the defunct Nigeria Airways. .
Oba Ogunleye disclosed that it took him five years to bag the degree. The traditional ruler who was the oldest among the law students, said: “Six candidates had reference and will not graduate this session.” He said his love for education saw him through the challenges of the programme.
SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/08/nigerian-traditional-ruler-bags-law.html
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by auntysimbiat(f): 4:59pm
congrats to him
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by bishungclement: 5:01pm
good for him
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by PrinceOgun: 5:45pm
Hhh
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Narldon(f): 6:39pm
When You decide to mix..
Customary Law
and
Constitutional Law
You get LAW SALAD!
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by speezyWears: 6:39pm
Afonja Arowolo
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by itiswellandwell: 6:40pm
Good
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Kassidy90(m): 6:40pm
Congrat kabiyesi
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by okasebe(m): 6:40pm
Kabiyesi baba
Omo Olowu Oduru, Omo Ajibosin, Omo Ajiri, Omo Asunkun gbade
Point of correction @Op.. it ain't Toluwade.. . Instead it's TiOwulade of akinale
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by bellazz: 6:41pm
even @ 73 Baba don set record.... Awon omo oduduwa rere
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by somrecords(m): 6:41pm
Them don come again
Education With privileges
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by pmc01(m): 6:41pm
Yoruba like to dey read book too much na. No tribalism intent here.
Kudos sir. I wish we the younger ones will learn to be more focused in our academic pursuit.
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by free2ryhme: 6:42pm
Kabiyesi graduated with a 2.1
congrats oooo
Abeg wetin be kabiyesi final project topic
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by oviejnr(m): 6:42pm
If it was a Nigeria university, I would ask how many lecturers he had settled but still Kabiyesi how did you successfully complete the degree with ruling.
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by NORTHERNER22(m): 6:42pm
Wetting this pipul looking for
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by emmyquan: 6:43pm
hmm
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by kingsleysmile99: 6:43pm
where and when will practice,well cograt o
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by seegi(m): 6:44pm
Wow!!! Second class, So if a 73years Old Graduated with Second class upper, So wat is d one above 30 doing
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Dutchey(m): 6:45pm
.
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Synzu(m): 6:48pm
Narldon:
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by refreshrate: 6:48pm
At least something positive from Ogun state...
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by winkmart: 6:50pm
Great one there
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by deebrain(m): 6:51pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Greatzeus(m): 6:51pm
You telling me this man received lectures,bought books,read till daybreak,wrote the exams himself and graduated
Ok,let me not talk
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Aburi001: 6:52pm
auntysimbiat:MISPLACED PRIORITY, only the Afonjas would do that.
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Guestlander: 6:55pm
Inspiring news, way to go.
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Odianose13(m): 6:55pm
oviejnr:
Oga, Crescent University dey Abeokuta there. Its a private University (established by the Islamic Mission for Africa). Congrats to him anyways.
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by NJUWithOfego: 6:57pm
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by EmekaBlue(m): 6:58pm
Sure its not skull mining degree
|Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Guestlander: 6:58pm
Aburi001:
Go to Google and search for grandma graduates college. I guess there are many "Afonjas" in this world.
