Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by auntysimbiat(f): 4:59pm


A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, has obtained a degree in Law at the age of 73. .

Oba Ogunleye, who is the Toluwade of Akinale in Owu Kingdom of Egbaland, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree from Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The traditional ruler was a veteran journalist before mounting the throne, having served with the Daily Times for over a decade and as Group Public Relations Manager of the defunct Nigeria Airways. .

Oba Ogunleye disclosed that it took him five years to bag the degree. The traditional ruler who was the oldest among the law students, said: “Six candidates had reference and will not graduate this session.” He said his love for education saw him through the challenges of the programme.

SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/08/nigerian-traditional-ruler-bags-law.html

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by auntysimbiat(f): 4:59pm
congrats to him

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by bishungclement: 5:01pm
good for him

3 Likes

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by PrinceOgun: 5:45pm
Hhh

1 Like

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Narldon(f): 6:39pm



When You decide to mix..


Customary Law


and


Constitutional Law


You get LAW SALAD!



grin

4 Likes

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by speezyWears: 6:39pm
Afonja Arowolo

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by itiswellandwell: 6:40pm
Good
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Kassidy90(m): 6:40pm
Congrat kabiyesi
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by okasebe(m): 6:40pm
Kabiyesi baba

Omo Olowu Oduru, Omo Ajibosin, Omo Ajiri, Omo Asunkun gbade


Point of correction @Op.. it ain't Toluwade.. . Instead it's TiOwulade of akinale

7 Likes

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by bellazz: 6:41pm
even @ 73 Baba don set record.... Awon omo oduduwa rere

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by somrecords(m): 6:41pm
Them don come again

Education With privileges

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by pmc01(m): 6:41pm
Yoruba like to dey read book too much na. cheesy No tribalism intent here.

Kudos sir. I wish we the younger ones will learn to be more focused in our academic pursuit.

10 Likes

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by free2ryhme: 6:42pm
Kabiyesi graduated with a 2.1

congrats oooo grin

Abeg wetin be kabiyesi final project topic grin

7 Likes

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by oviejnr(m): 6:42pm
If it was a Nigeria university, I would ask how many lecturers he had settled but still Kabiyesi how did you successfully complete the degree with ruling. grin cheesy cheesy cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by NORTHERNER22(m): 6:42pm
Wetting this pipul looking for
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by emmyquan: 6:43pm
hmm
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by kingsleysmile99: 6:43pm
where and when will practice,well cograt o

1 Like

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by seegi(m): 6:44pm
Wow!!! Second class, So if a 73years Old Graduated with Second class upper, So wat is d one above 30 doing

1 Like

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Dutchey(m): 6:45pm
.
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Synzu(m): 6:48pm
Narldon:


When You decide to mix..

Customary Law

and

Constitutional Law

You get LAW SALAD!


grin

1 Like

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by refreshrate: 6:48pm
At least something positive from Ogun state...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by winkmart: 6:50pm
Great one there
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by deebrain(m): 6:51pm
Hmmmm
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Greatzeus(m): 6:51pm
You telling me this man received lectures,bought books,read till daybreak,wrote the exams himself and graduated
Ok,let me not talk grin
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Aburi001: 6:52pm
auntysimbiat:
congrats to him
MISPLACED PRIORITY, only the Afonjas would do that.
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Guestlander: 6:55pm
Inspiring news, way to go.

1 Like

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Odianose13(m): 6:55pm
oviejnr:
If it was a Nigeria university, I would ask how many lecturers he had settled but still Kabiyesi how did you successfully complete the degree with ruling. grin cheesy cheesy cheesy

Oga, Crescent University dey Abeokuta there. Its a private University (established by the Islamic Mission for Africa). Congrats to him anyways.

3 Likes

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by NJUWithOfego: 6:57pm
smiley
Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by EmekaBlue(m): 6:58pm
Sure its not skull mining degree

Re: Oba Olufemi Ogunleye Graduates With 2nd Class In Law At 73 by Guestlander: 6:58pm
Aburi001:
MISPLACED PRIORITY, only the Afonjas would do that.

Go to Google and search for grandma graduates college. I guess there are many "Afonjas" in this world.

2 Likes 1 Share

