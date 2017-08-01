



A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, has obtained a degree in Law at the age of 73. .



Oba Ogunleye, who is the Toluwade of Akinale in Owu Kingdom of Egbaland, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree from Crescent University, Abeokuta.



The traditional ruler was a veteran journalist before mounting the throne, having served with the Daily Times for over a decade and as Group Public Relations Manager of the defunct Nigeria Airways. .



Oba Ogunleye disclosed that it took him five years to bag the degree. The traditional ruler who was the oldest among the law students, said: “Six candidates had reference and will not graduate this session.” He said his love for education saw him through the challenges of the programme.



