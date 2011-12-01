



The sensational attacker with the CR7 trademark saw off competition from Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to claim the award for the third time overall.



Ronaldo struck 25 goals in La Liga last term, and 12 in 13 matches during Real Madrid's Champions League-winning campaign.



Previous winners of the award include Messi and Barca team-mate Andres Iniesta, who claimed the prize in the 2011-12 campaign ahead of the Argentina international in second.



He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Thank you to my teammates, coaches and staff who helped me win this trophy again. I dedicate this to my family, friends and fans. This is also yours!"



