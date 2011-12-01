₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,044 members, 3,746,193 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 10:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix (8188 Views)
Ronaldo, His Son, Teammates & Real Madrid Fans Celebrate Most Successful Season / Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Fifa World Player Of The Year / Ballon D'or 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Award For 4th Time (1) (2) (3) (4)
|C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Youngadvocate: 7:32pm
Real Madrid Star, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
The sensational attacker with the CR7 trademark saw off competition from Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to claim the award for the third time overall.
Ronaldo struck 25 goals in La Liga last term, and 12 in 13 matches during Real Madrid's Champions League-winning campaign.
Previous winners of the award include Messi and Barca team-mate Andres Iniesta, who claimed the prize in the 2011-12 campaign ahead of the Argentina international in second.
He wrote on his Instagram handle: "Thank you to my teammates, coaches and staff who helped me win this trophy again. I dedicate this to my family, friends and fans. This is also yours!"
http://igbobia.com/?q=cristiano-ronaldo-wins-uefa-mens-player-of-the-year-for-the-consecutive-season.html
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Rilwayne001: 9:46pm
Ekun oko Messi. Oko Buffon.
How many likes for ORORO
112 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by siegfried99(m): 9:46pm
BEST IN THE WORLD!!
25 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by nattyjay(m): 9:46pm
D
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by james17: 9:46pm
.
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by nattyjay(m): 9:47pm
The only Ororo wey dey fry football
12 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by wunmi590(m): 9:47pm
HalaMadrid till I die.
We love you, you are going to win the next one again, come next year August.
14 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by roqrules04(m): 9:47pm
Congrat CR7
10 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Vickysnipe147(m): 9:47pm
Ororo making madridistas proud
2 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Damibiz(m): 9:47pm
Congrate man
1 Like
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Roland17(m): 9:48pm
Dedicated to Baba Nlaaaaa CR777777777777
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srwAd1iR5qI
5 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by sanusijoyjoy: 9:48pm
if you think ororo deserves d ballon d or hit like..
30 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by neejay1986(m): 9:48pm
Rilwayne001:30billion likes for his account... oooo
9 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by biggerboyc(m): 9:48pm
I just like Ronaldo no matter any body feels.
2 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Neochemist: 9:48pm
Last season was really fair to Ronaldo
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Franco93: 9:49pm
There is nothing a focused man cannot achieve. Ride on Cr7
4 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Neochemist: 9:49pm
Vickysnipe147:k
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by noble71(m): 9:49pm
Congrats CR7 mean while Barca fans now...
17 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by cr7rooney10(m): 9:49pm
Ororo oko eyin adie
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Onipetals33(m): 9:49pm
Hala hala madrid
1 Like
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Aristotle96(m): 9:50pm
Rilwayne001:ororo no be something way dy draw? like ogbono soup?
1 Like
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by goshen26: 9:50pm
Ronaldo! Ronaldo!!
Na so life be?
Na soso award u de dedicate give me ur fan. Can u just dedicate ur one-week wage to me, and see me add Ronaldo to my name?
Think am na....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by goddyjay(m): 9:50pm
king
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by DonMaxxy(m): 9:50pm
Congrats to him
God promote CR7 the more...
#Hala Madrid
4 Likes
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by Emenandez4lyf(m): 9:50pm
Messi is somewhere drinking more water.
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by kaburiking: 9:50pm
siegfried99:also blessed
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by SeniorZato(m): 9:51pm
This guy don taya me
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by dalhjana: 9:51pm
moderator please play me congratulations by post Malone ft quavo dedicated to my friend and brother in law Christiano ronaldo
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by nNEOo(m): 9:53pm
congrats Nintendo ( in davido's voice )
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by ofiko123(m): 9:54pm
who wan win am before?
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by jbhill(m): 9:55pm
NICE ONE.
dalhjana:
|Re: C. Ronaldo Wins UEFA Men's Player Of The Year, Thanks Teammates On Instagram Pix by pazienza(m): 9:55pm
Otonto nwa. Otonto C.
48+ Odds This Weekend. Make COOL CASH This Weekend. / Vip Treatment For Super Eagles In Dhaka / What Hope For Nigeria’s Sports Under Dalung?
Viewing this topic: motun2017(f), Zukoslim(m), barnas1(m), olagamalin(m), Elite1234(m), HokageTravels(m), usoroh4luv, Praissey, Dammyrosky(m), babz007(m), lupostarry(m), mafarawemi(m), LuckyLadolce(m), kelvyn7(m), abiolagiwa, Sambest2(m), itopat007, Donbosco22, KhalifArt, kelvinkul, Bekwarra(m), Gwan2(m), Wadraj(m), Numerouuuno, amama1(m), RIPEnglish, DrayZee, hotseat, Pascal11(m), Chilebaba(m), Adebimpe0(m), ArchEnemy(m), rexsid(m), Mustybad(m), donnumber1(m), stevolinkon40, Xtia(m), Thisnut(m), Johnheir2(m), ibusiness(m), emydot(m), acecouture, opestein, Navalguy, deemoni007(m), johnnyrex(m), neyop85(m), english070, Buffalo2(m), AONO, GloryCardinal(m), pagimo, sunnyb5(m), gaventa, inventor432(m), Iamkuttie(m), Dracoe(m), Humblesam(m), jaybabz(m), kyinusa, Rankine(m), bjolat(m), dannyjesutofunmi(m), greatiyk4u(m), KillerFrost(m), biggestbros, kanzjude, Boll2010(m), MaziUchea, orimahspence, tonyeverready(m), kunlesehan(m), minijasper03(m), ajunwaugochukwu, Sard(m), Youngadvocate, tiwasiaife(m), kiddkash(m), roqrules04(m), kazzy4u and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27