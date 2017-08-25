Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House (15039 Views)

The actress took to IG to make the announcement telling fans her and her family were moving from their owned home to a newly built one.



She wrote:



Moving house has to be the most stressful thing on earth! Especially moving from your house to your house! I’ve missed you all.







Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 Where are the pictures of the interior ?

Or is the house made up of just a fancy stair case Where are the pictures of the interior ?Or is the house made up of just a fancy stair case 2 Likes

happy for u 1 Like

Where are the pictures of the interior ?

Or is the house made up of just a fancy stair case

What is your own? What is your own? 8 Likes

OK nau, "news"...

congratulation

ok that's why she took that role to be fûcked in a movie so as to raise money to complete the house





udo di 6 Likes

ok that's why she took that role to be fûcked in a movie so as to raise money to complete the house





udo di 3 Likes

Congratulations.

and ? shey make we fry mars bar ?

Allizwell

ok that's why she took that role to be fûcked in a movie so as to raise money to complete the house





udo di



See your thinking sef... Wawu See your thinking sef... Wawu 1 Like

Thats good and nice but always keep your sh8t away from the public, it starts to loose meaning when a lot of people know 2 Likes

Cool







One Slay Queen here has been disturbing me to see a movie she acted, I finally did, and I saw her with a hand fan blowing the Igwe from Part 1 to Part 4. Do I call her an actress? How I wish all this slay Queens will emulate her. 9 Likes 1 Share

Nice. May God bless their home.





Moving from ur house to ur house If am a celebrity there are things I wouldn't let the world to knowMoving from ur house to ur house 3 Likes

Home away from home

k

this my new neighbor daughters will hear it... omotola my new in law

Congratulations to them

ok that's why she took that role to be fûcked in a movie so as to raise money to complete the house





undo di In what movie was she fücked? You just think you can type rubbish cos you have 10mb free data? I'm sure you are waiting for the movie to be available for free before you verify your stupid claim In what movie was she fücked? You just think you can type rubbish cos you have 10mb free data? I'm sure you are waiting for the movie to be available for free before you verify your stupid claim 3 Likes

#MILF on Rampage

Congratulations!



You are a model by all human standards. Congratulations!You are a model by all human standards.

How I wish all this slay Queens will emulate her.





One Slay Queen here has been disturbing me to see a movie she acted, I finally did, and I saw her with a hand fan blowing the Igwe from Part 1 to Part 4. Do I call her an actress?





she's a fan actress she's a fan actress 2 Likes

Cool

God , I don't wanna know how it will happen... I must move to my own house this year.



I'm tired of just celebrating with people. It's high time you did mine 1 Like

Congrats madam omotola. God grant us all our heart desires to own our homes in no distant time. Amen 1 Like