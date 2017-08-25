₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by MrNollyzone: 7:06am
Nollywood Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband Captain Ekeinde, have moved into their newly built home.
The actress took to IG to make the announcement telling fans her and her family were moving from their owned home to a newly built one.
She wrote:
Moving house has to be the most stressful thing on earth! Especially moving from your house to your house! I’ve missed you all.
http://news.nollyzone.com/omotola-jalade-husband-move-newly-built-home/
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Diegostan(m): 7:07am
MrNollyzone:Where are the pictures of the interior ?
Or is the house made up of just a fancy stair case
2 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by collegegist: 7:07am
happy for u
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Zimri(m): 7:15am
Diegostan:
What is your own?
8 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Zeze06(m): 7:25am
OK nau, "news"...
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by kidap: 7:34am
congratulation
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Young03(m): 7:41am
ok that's why she took that role to be fûcked in a movie so as to raise money to complete the house
udo di
6 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by PapaNnamdi: 9:04am
Young03:
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by ibkkk(f): 9:20am
Congratulations.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by sukkot: 9:32am
and ? shey make we fry mars bar ?
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by dust144(m): 9:32am
Allizwell
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Onipetals33(m): 9:33am
Young03:
See your thinking sef... Wawu
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Adelawysb: 9:33am
Thats good and nice but always keep your sh8t away from the public, it starts to loose meaning when a lot of people know
2 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Narldon(f): 9:33am
Cool
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by lonelydora(m): 9:34am
How I wish all this slay Queens will emulate her.
One Slay Queen here has been disturbing me to see a movie she acted, I finally did, and I saw her with a hand fan blowing the Igwe from Part 1 to Part 4. Do I call her an actress?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by africanempress: 9:35am
Nice. May God bless their home.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by maxiuc(m): 9:35am
If am a celebrity there are things I wouldn't let the world to know
Moving from ur house to ur house
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by wildcatter23(m): 9:35am
Home away from home
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Franco93: 9:36am
k
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by doctorkush(m): 9:36am
this my new neighbor daughters will hear it... omotola my new in law
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by ALAYORMII: 9:36am
Congratulations to them
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Google63(m): 9:36am
Young03:In what movie was she fücked? You just think you can type rubbish cos you have 10mb free data? I'm sure you are waiting for the movie to be available for free before you verify your stupid claim
3 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by dacovajnr: 9:38am
#MILF on Rampage
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by veraponpo(m): 9:39am
MrNollyzone:
Congratulations!
You are a model by all human standards.
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by teflonjake(m): 9:40am
lonelydora:
she's a fan actress
2 Likes
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Partnerbiz3: 9:41am
Cool
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by Freethought(m): 9:41am
God , I don't wanna know how it will happen... I must move to my own house this year.
I'm tired of just celebrating with people. It's high time you did mine
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by obo389(m): 9:44am
Congrats madam omotola. God grant us all our heart desires to own our homes in no distant time. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde And Husband, Matthew Move Into Their New House by crackhouse(m): 9:45am
Life of a celebrity. Must we know u are moving?
