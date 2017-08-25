I love this Story, this is the funniest thing I'm reading this week! ������



A woman went shopping. At the cash counter, she opened her purse to pay.



The cashier noticed a TV remote in her purse.



He could not control his curiosity and asked,



"Do you always carry your TV remote with you?�"



She replied " No, not always, but my husband refused to accompany me shopping today because of football match, so I took the remote."



*Moral: Accompany and support your wife in her hobbies.....*�������



The story continues....�



The cashier laughed and then returned all the items that lady had purchased.



Shocked at this act, she asked the cashier what he was doing.



He said, "your husband has blocked your credit card.........."������



*MORAL: Always respect the hobbies of your husband.*����������



Story continues....



Wife took out her husband's credit card from purse and swiped it. Unfortunately he didn't block his own card.



*Moral: Don't underestimate the power and wisdom of your WIFE..*



Story continues...



After swiping, the machine indicated, 'ENTER THE PIN SENT TO YOUR MOBILE PHONE'.......



*Moral: When a man tends to lose, the machine is smart enough to save him!*



Story continues....



She smiled to herself and reached out for the mobile which rang in her purse.



It was her husband's phone showing the forwarded SMS.



She had taken it with the remote control so he doesn't call her during her shopping.



She bought her items and returned home happily.



*Moral: Don't underestimate a desperate woman!*�����



Story continues....



On getting home, his car was gone.�����



A note was pasted on the door



"Couldn't find the remote. Gone out with the boys to watch the premiership match. Will be home late. Call me on my phone if you need something".����



Dawn... He left with the house key too.



*Moral: Don't try to control your husband.

You will always lose�������