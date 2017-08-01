₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by owukpa(m): 8:45am
By Vera Enenche
The identity of the pilot that died after a Nigerian Airforce Trainer Aircraft crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna has been revealed.
He is Group Capt Adamu Gabriel Ochai, a native of Adum Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State.
Finding by WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM reveal that he is the son of Chief David Ochai, the Clan Head ADUM/Aikwu.
WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM gathered that trainer aircraft with a single pilot on board crashed at about 4:25 pm of Thursday while on a mission.
A statement by Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said one of NAF’s experienced instructor pilots was lost during the mishap.
Adesanya said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.
MORE PHOTOS HERE>>>http://www.idomavoice.com/2017/08/idoma-born-senior-air-force-officer.html
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Zeze06(m): 12:49pm
Leaving these pretty angels for who Death is wicked!!
This is how the hope of a great future just dies within a split second WTF!
If my wife is this pretty I swear I will never die, I won't die no, not with these pretty girls surrounding me, no I won't!!
RIP bro, but you have a strong hrt to leave your Angels behind
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by MurderEnglish(m): 12:49pm
I thinked Op say - meet Iamairforce1 that died after boss emoney dashed her money. I have shocked to blood for her life.
Chai. Dis army man have die like that. Her family and wife will cry too much nowadays. This life is too somehow somehow.
RIp adamu
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Narldon(f): 12:49pm
Lovely Family
Quite painful
RIP
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 12:49pm
We should meet dead man? � op may thunder...
Finally op changes the topic from "meet airforce officer who died" to something more resonable
This man too produce woman sha oh
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by sexyjuly(f): 12:50pm
chai such a cute family.may his soul rest in peace.Amen
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by speezyWears: 12:50pm
RIP gallant MaN
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Luckylife(m): 12:50pm
Rip!
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Heromaniaa: 12:50pm
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Kobicove(m): 12:50pm
RIP to him
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Onipetals33(m): 12:51pm
May God grant his family the fortitude to bear this grave loss
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by emmabest2000(m): 12:51pm
Rest on
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by naptu2: 12:52pm
First "made in Nigeria" plane.
naptu2:
May he rest in peace.
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by nonyceezy(m): 12:53pm
you have served your country well...hope the country recognises your effort. RIP.
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Nesco244(m): 12:53pm
R. I. P.
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by SkenolProp(m): 12:53pm
R.I.P soldier #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by sunnyside16(m): 12:53pm
may the soul of the departed RIP
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by BCISLTD: 12:58pm
Meet dead person
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Frenchfriez: 12:59pm
So sad, the air worthiness of our jets comes into some serious questions. No fewer than 5 air incidents this year alone , when we arent in an all out war, Yet we seek for more jets. Such irony.
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by dhope06: 12:59pm
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Partnerbiz3: 1:01pm
Rip
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by MrCGPA(m): 1:05pm
OH! WHAT AN EMPTY WORLD. HE IS A RELATIVE. HIS DAD RETIRED FROM THE NIGERIAN ARMY AND STILL VERY ACTIVE. HARD LUCK OJONUGBA AND OTHERS. RIP
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by dondigi(m): 1:05pm
So so sad. All these our planes don't have eject safety feature? Solo Pilots should not just die just like that.
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by saydfact(m): 1:09pm
RIP
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Vosydavid: 1:09pm
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by angusakpuogwu: 1:16pm
Another Gallant Hero has fallen. may God rest his soul and Protect the children and wife from the hands of evil people. even evil relations that will like to claim all his wealth and investments and above all make we all go to heaven at the last day
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by itsene: 1:18pm
Group Captain and above are management positions. I feel bad for him because the active fliers and trainers are wing commanders and squadron leaders usually.
RIP.
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by ikorodureporta: 1:19pm
...some liquor for you.....
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by lonelydora(m): 1:21pm
RIP gallant man. I hope you and your wife had a very cordial relationship with your family. Pretty girls.
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by Ademoore07(m): 1:24pm
Rest in peace, sir.
I just pray his family treated his wife and children well, cos I forsee some sort of punishment for his wife for not giving birth to a male child. It wasn't new in most tribes
|Re: Adamu Gabriel Ochai: Airforce Officer Who Died In Kaduna Crash (PHOTO) by fpeter(f): 1:24pm
seeing that he had only female children, i hope his family won't start making trouble with the widow now?
