The identity of the pilot that died after a Nigerian Airforce Trainer Aircraft crashed at the permanent site of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna has been revealed.



He is Group Capt Adamu Gabriel Ochai, a native of Adum Otukpa, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State.

Finding by



WWW.IDOMAVOICE.COM gathered that trainer aircraft with a single pilot on board crashed at about 4:25 pm of Thursday while on a mission.



A statement by Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said one of NAF’s experienced instructor pilots was lost during the mishap.



Adesanya said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.



Leaving these pretty angels for who Death is wicked!!



This is how the hope of a great future just dies within a split second WTF!



If my wife is this pretty I swear I will never die, I won't die no, not with these pretty girls surrounding me, no I won't!!



This man too produce woman sha oh 1 Like

chai such a cute family.may his soul rest in peace.Amen 5 Likes

May God grant his family the fortitude to bear this grave loss 3 Likes

you have served your country well...hope the country recognises your effort. RIP.

So sad, the air worthiness of our jets comes into some serious questions. No fewer than 5 air incidents this year alone , when we arent in an all out war, Yet we seek for more jets. Such irony.

OH! WHAT AN EMPTY WORLD. HE IS A RELATIVE. HIS DAD RETIRED FROM THE NIGERIAN ARMY AND STILL VERY ACTIVE. HARD LUCK OJONUGBA AND OTHERS. RIP

So so sad. All these our planes don't have eject safety feature? Solo Pilots should not just die just like that. 2 Likes

Another Gallant Hero has fallen. may God rest his soul and Protect the children and wife from the hands of evil people. even evil relations that will like to claim all his wealth and investments and above all make we all go to heaven at the last day

Group Captain and above are management positions. I feel bad for him because the active fliers and trainers are wing commanders and squadron leaders usually.

RIP gallant man. I hope you and your wife had a very cordial relationship with your family. Pretty girls.







I just pray his family treated his wife and children well, cos I forsee some sort of punishment for his wife for not giving birth to a male child. It wasn't new in most tribes Rest in peace, sir.I just pray his family treated his wife and children well, cos I forsee some sort of punishment for his wife for not giving birth to a male child. It wasn't new in most tribes