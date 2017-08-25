₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,400 members, 3,747,556 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 02:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? (4018 Views)
ASUU Strike Called Off / Wtf!! See What Aksu Students Were Caught Doing All Because Of ASUU Strike 18+ / ASUU Strike: FG Confirms Negotiation With Lecturers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by AmbodOfLASU: 9:22am
The Academic Staff Union began their indefinite strike last week Monday. Their action has grounded activities across virtually all government universities in Nigeria.
What's happening in your own university?
Are examinations being held? What about inaugural lectures, senate meetings and the likes? How total is the shut down?
Finally, as a student, what's your plan for the strike? Do you inten learning a skill or picking up a job?
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by AmbodOfLASU: 9:29am
Cc Lalasticlala Fynestboi Ishilove Seun Olawalebabs
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by Zizaboni(m): 9:40am
......
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by AmbodOfLASU: 9:44am
Cc
olawalebabs, Fynestboi, Richiez
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by asuustrike2009: 10:24am
Academic activity is grounded in most schools
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by AmbodOfLASU: 12:13pm
asuustrike2009:
What about other activities?
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by arinzos: 12:58pm
well i called a friend yesterday,he told me they are still writting their exams scheduled next week.after that, the lecturers will join the strike.
UNN pharmacy.
2 Likes
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by romeoetin(m): 1:27pm
Futo is as dry as a grave yard now
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by MurderEnglish(m): 1:27pm
what is my concerned with ASUU it is not oyibo that spoke pigin very well and is still doing good. i go to school but school is not only help you but what you developed yourselves into.
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by hoygift: 1:28pm
School is bleeped.. Scam.. Use your head.. Your lecturers are using your brain...
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by JeffBezos: 1:29pm
Check this thread and inspire him
http://www.nairaland.com/4011478/hello-need-financial-assistance#59811240
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by yemi15(m): 1:29pm
Remember the 6 months strike I experienced in 2012, that was a time sadly. Current students should hope this strike is not as long, a big if with this highly incompetent and clueless government, one of ineptitude.
For your cheap bags of potatoes and onions at 13,000 naira and 15,000 naira respectively, call 0810 276 3459.
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by Officialkplus(m): 1:31pm
We didn't have exams from Monday till but this morning . I swear we wrote exams...I'm already boarding a bus to come to Lagos self..when i saw the what's app notifications.. ..i jump on top okada straight away #Uniosun
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by peter1994(m): 1:31pm
Nothing is going on here in FUTMINNA
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by lonelydora(m): 1:31pm
Back in the days when I was still single, ASUU strike is one thing I always pray for because so many slay queens will just be calling to come visit me. Some stay 2 days while some 3 days. Then I had timetable pasted in my wardrobe on when different girls will show up.
We need to start holding our leaders responsible.
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by anochuko01(m): 1:31pm
the strike no affect us at all... we dey do holiday coaching sef
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by CornelG(m): 1:32pm
FTC
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by drunkcow: 1:32pm
Make them no call of the strike,na dem sabi
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by Amosjaj(m): 1:32pm
Nigeria is so fv*ked up, strike is not a big deal for anyone
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by Obason27: 1:34pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim.
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by Ribajae(m): 1:35pm
Well futa's harmattan enter everywhere, all lecturers don lock office
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by iamawara(m): 1:35pm
Lol. I don forget say them dey do strike self. As I pack my load finish school last two years.
We experienced the worst strike ever. 010' upward can tell the story
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by ubergold(m): 1:37pm
Uniport is virtually on snooze. Minor post graduate activities going on though. But no lectures at all.
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by Narldon(f): 1:41pm
ASUU?
Never heard of that in my School...
Is it a new Course/department?
1 Like
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by jojothegreat(m): 1:41pm
.
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by GodsClan(m): 1:42pm
Ode
Obason27:
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by Juliojoe: 1:43pm
ABU Zaria both campus are almost empty thank God for Yaro boy Samaru shika bus drivers are complaining while the lecturers are happy planting beans everywhere for those that like farming and the slay queens are in their boyfriend house
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by kenedy175(m): 1:44pm
Joined the university in 2010. After 7 years of struggle and no academic issues at all, I'm finally in final year. Thanks to ASUU for the time wastage
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by zupsi: 1:47pm
Attend GRAPHICS Training in Lagos. 100% Practical Training
Learn GRAPHICS Training for N49,999.
This is a Guarantee! You can't Get This Incredible offer Anywhere Else
It is an investment in yourself, your career and your future
• Flexibility - Weekends & Weekdays
• Live Projects Implementation
• Unlimited Internet WIFI
• Get Free ICT Consultation and career advice
• Ambient Training Classes
• Expert 7 professional Instructors
PLUS MUCH MORE
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by cassyrooy(m): 1:47pm
UI is dry, we didn't resume 2nd semester before ASUU strike, so nothing going on here, except for NASU and other Union workers who are fully functional.
Only a handful of the Baluba faithfuls and likely those that stay far from IB are still around.
Our lecturers sha.
|Re: ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? by tosyne2much(m): 1:47pm
Education is not encouraged in this part of the world. I believe ASUU demands is less that the money these money grubbing politicians use to maintain their private jets annually
Lmao! When The Real Family Visits School. / UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN 2015/2016 ADMISSION PROCESS / Uniabuja Begins 1week Strike By ASUU
Viewing this topic: Rahym001(m), iamDjSkukie(m), Stephen6229, Esiobu95(m), oye10, akinloye216, chikarson(m), Ceekay212, ayfat23, dryakson, Damoxy(m), BigSarah(f), amaka4eva, theanalyst300, Brianpat(m), tayolydia, scorpiogal(f), madamGift(f), Sampao, zakimathias(m), sammyendowed(m), linked, spacechuks(m), kelvinreality, CentaurXLV, Zeze06(m), tigar007(m), okasebe(m), kingzic(m), Bablarry(m), donbrowser(m), Unsad(m), sweetetlove(f), Serenity009 and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16