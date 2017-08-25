Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / ASUU Strike Latest : How Total Is It In Your University? (4018 Views)

The Academic Staff Union began their indefinite strike last week Monday. Their action has grounded activities across virtually all government universities in Nigeria.





What's happening in your own university?



Are examinations being held? What about inaugural lectures, senate meetings and the likes? How total is the shut down?



Finally, as a student, what's your plan for the strike? Do you inten learning a skill or picking up a job?

Academic activity is grounded in most schools

asuustrike2009:

Academic activity is grounded in most schools





What about other activities? What about other activities?

well i called a friend yesterday,he told me they are still writting their exams scheduled next week.after that, the lecturers will join the strike.

UNN pharmacy. 2 Likes

Futo is as dry as a grave yard now

what is my concerned with ASUU it is not oyibo that spoke pigin very well and is still doing good. i go to school but school is not only help you but what you developed yourselves into. 1 Like

School is bleeped.. Scam.. Use your head.. Your lecturers are using your brain...





Remember the 6 months strike I experienced in 2012, that was a time sadly. Current students should hope this strike is not as long, a big if with this highly incompetent and clueless government, one of ineptitude.



We didn't have exams from Monday till but this morning . I swear we wrote exams...I'm already boarding a bus to come to Lagos self..when i saw the what's app notifications.. ..i jump on top okada straight away #Uniosun

Nothing is going on here in FUTMINNA 1 Like

Back in the days when I was still single, ASUU strike is one thing I always pray for because so many slay queens will just be calling to come visit me. Some stay 2 days while some 3 days. Then I had timetable pasted in my wardrobe on when different girls will show up.





We need to start holding our leaders responsible.

the strike no affect us at all... we dey do holiday coaching sef

FTC

Make them no call of the strike,na dem sabi

Nigeria is so fv*ked up, strike is not a big deal for anyone

Well futa's harmattan enter everywhere, all lecturers don lock office 1 Like

Lol. I don forget say them dey do strike self. As I pack my load finish school last two years.





We experienced the worst strike ever. 010' upward can tell the story

Uniport is virtually on snooze. Minor post graduate activities going on though. But no lectures at all.





ASUU?





Never heard of that in my School...





Is it a new Course/department?











1 Like

ABU Zaria both campus are almost empty thank God for Yaro boy Samaru shika bus drivers are complaining while the lecturers are happy planting beans everywhere for those that like farming and the slay queens are in their boyfriend house

Joined the university in 2010. After 7 years of struggle and no academic issues at all, I'm finally in final year. Thanks to ASUU for the time wastage

Only a handful of the Baluba faithfuls and likely those that stay far from IB are still around.





Our lecturers sha. UI is dry, we didn't resume 2nd semester before ASUU strike, so nothing going on here, except for NASU and other Union workers who are fully functional.Only a handful of the Baluba faithfuls and likely those that stay far from IB are still around.Our lecturers sha.