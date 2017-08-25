₦airaland Forum

D'banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) - Music/Radio

D'banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video)

D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by WAECFlyer: 9:25am
Music video by D'Banj performing EL CHAPO. (C) 2017 DKM Media, Inc.
lalasticlala

Via: http://360jamng.net/video-dbanj-el-chapo-ft-gucci-mane-wande-coal/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj6-oIMQGrc
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by WAECFlyer: 9:26am
Nice one
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by WAECFlyer: 12:08pm
lalasticlala mynd44
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by ClassCaptain(m): 12:32pm
Wande Coal is the greatest Nigerian artist ever..
Shey na tungba , dancehall, afrobeats, rnb, reggae

Give him anything..he go murder am..

2 Likes

Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by Dface2: 12:42pm
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by Fernandowski(m): 2:16pm
It's gucci!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by modelmike7(m): 2:17pm
Cool
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by maxtop(m): 2:17pm
Noted ...next plz.
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by Nostradamu(m): 2:18pm
Atewo!
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by obihaip(m): 2:18pm
mtcheeeeew

Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by FrancisDiote(m): 2:18pm
Nice one. Wande Coal remains the best uncelebrated Nigerian art.
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by McDreKing(m): 2:19pm
Nice
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by OBTMOS(m): 2:20pm
.
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by Lakeside79(m): 2:20pm
This should be a wanders coal track ft Gucci mane and a has been

Nice one wande.

Dbanj pls retire , autotune can't even make you sound cool

Dbanj = meh
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:22pm
FrancisDiote:
Nice one.
Wande Coal remains the best uncelebrated Nigerian art.
You can say that again.. That's why Tubaba named him his best naija artist. WC too good.
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by Omotaday(m): 2:25pm
D'banj no one retire o. The song dope. Better than Pere by Davido

1 Like

Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by OboOlora(f): 2:25pm
ClassCaptain:
Wande Coal is the greatest Nigerian artist ever..

Shey na tungba , dancehall, afrobeats, rnb, reggae


Give him anything..he go murder am..
I agree with you! God punish that slowpoke Jazzy for messing up his music career!!

1 Like

Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by teamsynergy: 2:25pm
el chapo the drug lord?
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by UncleSnr(m): 2:27pm
Anything remain to sing?
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by okenwaa(m): 2:27pm
Nice shiiit...

Smallie Davido,thatz how shiitt sshould be done.

Thumbs up D'banj n Wande





Later now NBC go run come say e dey promote violence grin
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by IamOpemipo(m): 2:29pm
grin grin by
Re: D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) by unitysheart(m): 2:29pm
O ga ju

