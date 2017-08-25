Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / D’banj – El Chapo Ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal (official Video) (1186 Views)

lalasticlala



Via: http://360jamng.net/video-dbanj-el-chapo-ft-gucci-mane-wande-coal/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj6-oIMQGrc Music video by D'Banj performing EL CHAPO. (C) 2017 DKM Media, Inc.lalasticlala

Nice one

lalasticlala mynd44

Wande Coal is the greatest Nigerian artist ever..

Shey na tungba , dancehall, afrobeats, rnb, reggae



Give him anything..he go murder am.. 2 Likes

It's gucci!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Cool

Noted ...next plz.

Atewo!

mtcheeeeew

Nice one. Wande Coal remains the best uncelebrated Nigerian art.

Nice

.

This should be a wanders coal track ft Gucci mane and a has been



Nice one wande.



Dbanj pls retire , autotune can't even make you sound cool



Dbanj = meh

FrancisDiote:

Nice one.

Wande Coal remains the best uncelebrated Nigerian art. You can say that again.. That's why Tubaba named him his best naija artist. WC too good.

D'banj no one retire o. The song dope. Better than Pere by Davido 1 Like

ClassCaptain:

Give him anything..he go murder am.. I agree with you! God punish that slowpoke Jazzy for messing up his music career!! I agree with you! God punish that slowpoke Jazzy for messing up his music career!! 1 Like

el chapo the drug lord?

Anything remain to sing?





Smallie Davido,thatz how shiitt sshould be done.



Thumbs up D'banj n Wande











Later now NBC go run come say e dey promote violence Nice shiiit...Smallie Davido,thatz how shiitt sshould be done.Thumbs up D'banj n WandeLater now NBC go run come say e dey promote violence

