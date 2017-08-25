Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar (5593 Views)

The pastor whose church is located along Okon Edak off Atamunu street was reportedly taken away by the police, and his church destroyed by angry mob.



According to eyewitness; “The Police arrested and interrogated the guy this morning over the missing baby boy and the guy led them to the pastor he sold him to.”



“The pastor got arrested in connection with the allegations and was taken to his church where fresh blood was found spilt around, along with things of different sort; including photographs of men and women, women’s lingerie and other under-wears as well as other devilish things”.





What's this world turning into?



Baba God abeg biko, kuku wrap-up this generation. 1 Like

This ain't a pastor of our real God, the Most High God I serve. Rather this is a Babalawo! 1 Like

Ritualist hiding under the guise of being a pastor.

hmm

we too like juju for this country self and the juju no ever work self 1 Like

hmm

End time pastor

Well now he can enjoy his new wealth and new church in jail

Balding, hairy.....Hhmnm, looks like me







Please hang him... Say NO to rituals,



Bill Gates didn't do JuJu, yet he's richer than you even if you use your whole state for rituals 7 Likes

Government should stop all this small churches from operating, let them set up a monitoring agency











stale news

Aye Yii ti di radarada.

Edumare wa gbakoso

hey which pastor

May God continue to protect us

beware of fake pastors

Nigerians looking for Miracles should be very careful



Woe be unto those that say they're of Israel

And they are not

Woe be unto those that say they're Jews

And they are not 3 Likes

THAT ANY PSYCHO CALLS HIMSELF A PASTOR DOESN'T MAKE HIM ONE, FOR ANYBODY THAT BELIEVES THAT THIS MAN IS A PASTOR

Everytime you people will say PASTOR. He is a ritualist! 1 Like

Tomorrow now people will be falling anyhow in his church you pple will say it's the work of the lord 2 Likes

End Time pastors everywhere...

Blood of zerubabbel!!! !!

so much for all this fake pastors....na so i read one this morning wey Bleep married woman when they were both praying Unclad which lead to a pregnancy in akure.

It's not easy to do miracle





Everybody is a saint till when caught.



Scammers that re quite aware that nothing is real. Just using the name to brainwash sheeples with a Middle-East storybook to support it.

Ritualist under the guise of a Pastor. 1 Like

NCAN!

I'm here to check names abeg!

If you spot any skull miner or dose developers around, pls shoot!!! 1 Like

WATCH THE VIDEO







End time pastors anywhere. I am not surprised at all, that's exactly what this fake pastor did here too



GeneralOjukwu, here. I removed the "Gifs.com"

Who be that guy wey Dey clear for picture

The fake pastor should be killed too.





