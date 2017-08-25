₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by fingard02k(m): 9:52am
Police have apprehended a Pastor for allegedly killing a of a year and three months for money ritual in Calabar, Cross River State Capital.
The pastor whose church is located along Okon Edak off Atamunu street was reportedly taken away by the police, and his church destroyed by angry mob.
According to eyewitness; “The Police arrested and interrogated the guy this morning over the missing baby boy and the guy led them to the pastor he sold him to.”
“The pastor got arrested in connection with the allegations and was taken to his church where fresh blood was found spilt around, along with things of different sort; including photographs of men and women, women’s lingerie and other under-wears as well as other devilish things”.
http://www.enzyhub.com/pastor-arrested-after-allegedly-killing-a-kidnapped-baby-for-ritual-in-calabar-church-destroyed-photos/
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by fingard02k(m): 9:52am
SEE MORE PHOTOS http://www.enzyhub.com/pastor-arrested-after-allegedly-killing-a-kidnapped-baby-for-ritual-in-calabar-church-destroyed-photos/
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by DONSMITH123(m): 1:51pm
What's this world turning into?
Baba God abeg biko, kuku wrap-up this generation.
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by modelmike7(m): 1:51pm
This ain't a pastor of our real God, the Most High God I serve. Rather this is a Babalawo!
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by ttemmi(m): 1:51pm
Ritualist hiding under the guise of being a pastor.
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by vudro: 1:51pm
hmm
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by iamJ(m): 1:51pm
we too like juju for this country self and the juju no ever work self
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by friendly101: 1:52pm
hmm
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by jingiss: 1:52pm
End time pastor
Well now he can enjoy his new wealth and new church in jail
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by GeneralOjukwu: 1:52pm
Balding, hairy.....Hhmnm, looks like me
Please hang him... Say NO to rituals,
Bill Gates didn't do JuJu, yet he's richer than you even if you use your whole state for rituals
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by emmy4lov(m): 1:52pm
Government should stop all this small churches from operating, let them set up a monitoring agency
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Arry110: 1:52pm
stale news
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by phollybee(m): 1:53pm
Aye Yii ti di radarada.
Edumare wa gbakoso
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by deeone10: 1:53pm
hey which pastor
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by besticality: 1:53pm
May God continue to protect us
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Eteka1(m): 1:53pm
beware of fake pastors
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Aldebaran(m): 1:53pm
Nigerians looking for Miracles should be very careful
Woe be unto those that say they're of Israel
And they are not
Woe be unto those that say they're Jews
And they are not
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by olowobaba10: 1:53pm
THAT ANY PSYCHO CALLS HIMSELF A PASTOR DOESN'T MAKE HIM ONE, FOR ANYBODY THAT BELIEVES THAT THIS MAN IS A PASTOR
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by mikebuddy(m): 1:54pm
Everytime you people will say PASTOR. He is a ritualist!
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Onipetals33(m): 1:54pm
Tomorrow now people will be falling anyhow in his church you pple will say it's the work of the lord
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by anthoi(m): 1:55pm
End Time pastors everywhere...
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Gozzzy(m): 1:55pm
Blood of zerubabbel!!! !!
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Skmoda(m): 1:55pm
so much for all this fake pastors....na so i read one this morning wey Bleep married woman when they were both praying Unclad which lead to a pregnancy in akure.
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Benekruku(m): 1:55pm
It's not easy to do miracle
Everybody is a saint till when caught.
Scammers that re quite aware that nothing is real. Just using the name to brainwash sheeples with a Middle-East storybook to support it.
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Pavore9: 1:55pm
Ritualist under the guise of a Pastor.
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by pastoray: 1:55pm
NCAN!
I'm here to check names abeg!
If you spot any skull miner or dose developers around, pls shoot!!!
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by auntysimbiat(f): 1:56pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzow_7GWGm4
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by IAmSkinny: 1:57pm
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by safiaaASSHOLE: 1:58pm
GeneralOjukwu, here. I removed the "Gifs.com"
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by Joseunlimited(f): 1:59pm
Who be that guy wey Dey clear for picture
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 1:59pm
The fake pastor should be killed too.
The fake pastor should be killed too.
Call: 0-8-1-0-58-66-47-3:
|Re: Pastor Arrested After Killing A Kidnapped Baby For Ritual In Calabar by EKITI001: 1:59pm
auntysimbiat:cc lalasticlala Seun
