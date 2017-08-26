Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. (7560 Views)

Which phone can I buy in 19k with good functions and mange battery??







Why making jest of your man while having good thing to offer?? Why making jest of your man while having good thing to offer?? 5 Likes

Oukitel's C3 or Oukitel's C3 or Tecno's W2

Any suggest

Oukitel's C3.

How much please and how manage is it's battery( strong)). Thanks for respond in good How much please and how manage is it's battery( strong)). Thanks for respond in good

SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 8

He can't Get the Note 8 at that price, but he should be able to get the S8 plus He can't Get the Note 8 at that price, but he should be able to get the S8 plus 22 Likes 3 Shares

Bro,please dont try samsung even if na 300...tecno w1 is beta, 1 Like

Visit and filter the list of phones to the price ranges of phone, you have in mind.

I suggest you browse any tecno products that fits that range. Their phones are good I suggest you browse any tecno products that fits that range. Their phones are good 4 Likes

itel A51 yo





































That your budget weak me small

Try gather make you buy Tecno Spark 1 Like

in 2 or 3 days time order this phone DOOGEE SHOOT 2 on aliexpress with your gtbank masttercard , it will be btw 19-20k by then ,has cool and exciting features

SANTIN Promotion CENTRIC P1 CM3321 3950mAh 4G LTE 5" HD Screen Quad Core 64-bit 2GB RAM 16GB Rom Phone HT37 HT3 HT16 X5 MAX PRO



22k from aliexpress

4000mah battery

Quad core

4g Lte

2g ram

16g storage

U can't see any cheaper with this spec,



If this device was manufactured by tecno or infinix

I bet it can't be cheaper than 40k 4 Likes 1 Share

Ennyholar:

That your budget weak me small

Try gather make you buy Tecno Spark you are right but na my pocket dey do me.if I have more than that na better phone I go Rush buy straight you are right but na my pocket dey do me.if I have more than that na better phone I go Rush buy straight 2 Likes 2 Shares

I just recently got an itel A12 for #17500.being in use for two months now and I must say its great.it came with its own phone cover so i just put screen guard on it even under heavy usage,I charge it once in 2 days,dual sim with a 3g network.the downside is the camera which is okay for me but I noticed ppl want pics that looks like a photographers picture.

Dont let anyone's mockery make you buy what you cant afford.my sis that bought an iphone has been regretting when she sees my battery % at 71 at the end of the day while she charges her own everytime.ifyou are careful with it ,I think it'll last for you 17 Likes

Add money buy better TECNO phone

I have clean fresh tecno w2 for 14k. and the battery is very strong. still under warranty call 080.6229.2514. location lagos

Oukitel's C3 or Tecno's W2 baba werey baba werey

TECNO y3

I have tecno y6 for sale; still neat

Go for itel A16

Check Jumia or Konga. But they won't have much of recent specs

Nokia 3310