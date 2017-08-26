₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Ishola87(m): 11:42am On Aug 25
Which phone can I buy in 19k with good functions and mange battery??
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:46am On Aug 25
SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 8
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Teletexter: 11:48am On Aug 25
Ishola87:
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Ishola87(m): 11:57am On Aug 25
Teletexter:
Why making jest of your man while having good thing to offer??
5 Likes
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Teletexter: 12:00pm On Aug 25
Ishola87:
Oukitel's C3 or Tecno's W2
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Ishola87(m): 12:02pm On Aug 25
Any suggest
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Ishola87(m): 12:05pm On Aug 25
Teletexter:
How much please and how manage is it's battery( strong)). Thanks for respond in good
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by TDonald: 12:16pm On Aug 25
IamKashyBaby:
He can't Get the Note 8 at that price, but he should be able to get the S8 plus
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by adetoroamos(m): 1:44pm On Aug 25
iPhone2
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by torpedo92(m): 2:24pm On Aug 25
Xylophone
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by debque(m): 4:19pm On Aug 25
microphone
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by squash47(m): 5:33pm On Aug 25
Bro,please dont try samsung even if na 300...tecno w1 is beta,
1 Like
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by drunkcow(m): 6:47pm On Aug 25
You have 19k can you help please me with 4k i have 5k and I want to buy a new phone.help a brother.u can get s4
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by hayurmidey(f): 7:16pm On Aug 25
Visit and filter the list of phones to the price ranges of phone, you have in mind.
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by koskilala: 8:34pm On Aug 25
Ishola87:
I suggest you browse any tecno products that fits that range. Their phones are good
4 Likes
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by NLbully(m): 9:00pm On Aug 25
itel A51 yo
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by dreamworld: 10:14pm On Aug 25
I know where u can get a brand new iPhone 7
Charger for that price
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by dhsfbi(m): 10:44pm On Aug 25
This one weak me I swear. Na by force to use smartphone? Even cheapest itel no go sell for this amount
2 Likes
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Ennyholar: 10:48pm On Aug 25
That your budget weak me small
Try gather make you buy Tecno Spark
1 Like
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by franzis(m): 11:00pm On Aug 25
in 2 or 3 days time order this phone DOOGEE SHOOT 2 on aliexpress with your gtbank masttercard , it will be btw 19-20k by then ,has cool and exciting features
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by martinz1: 12:21am
SANTIN Promotion CENTRIC P1 CM3321 3950mAh 4G LTE 5" HD Screen Quad Core 64-bit 2GB RAM 16GB Rom Phone HT37 HT3 HT16 X5 MAX PRO
22k from aliexpress
4000mah battery
Quad core
4g Lte
2g ram
16g storage
U can't see any cheaper with this spec,
If this device was manufactured by tecno or infinix
I bet it can't be cheaper than 40k
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Ishola87(m): 6:34am
Ennyholar:you are right but na my pocket dey do me.if I have more than that na better phone I go Rush buy straight
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Abiagirl777(f): 7:52am
I just recently got an itel A12 for #17500.being in use for two months now and I must say its great.it came with its own phone cover so i just put screen guard on it even under heavy usage,I charge it once in 2 days,dual sim with a 3g network.the downside is the camera which is okay for me but I noticed ppl want pics that looks like a photographers picture.
Dont let anyone's mockery make you buy what you cant afford.my sis that bought an iphone has been regretting when she sees my battery % at 71 at the end of the day while she charges her own everytime.ifyou are careful with it ,I think it'll last for you
17 Likes
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by saxby(f): 8:17am
Add money buy better TECNO phone
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by henrixx(m): 8:22am
I have clean fresh tecno w2 for 14k. and the battery is very strong. still under warranty call 080.6229.2514. location lagos
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by FutureLeader00: 8:46am
Teletexter:baba werey
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by kogbaski99: 8:56am
TECNO y3
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by veekid(m): 9:34am
I have tecno y6 for sale; still neat
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by Young03(m): 9:35am
Go for itel A16
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by EndtimeJudge(m): 9:35am
Check Jumia or Konga. But they won't have much of recent specs
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by twilliamx: 9:35am
Nokia 3310
|Re: I Have 19k To Buy Phone But Need Suggestion Of Good One. by DONADAMS(m): 9:35am
A saxophone... thank me later!
