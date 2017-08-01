Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song (541 Views)

Song Link:



Fast rising rap sensation, Limerick (Me) also known as Edo Boiy jumps on a MasterKraft Produced beat; as he wasn't picked as a participating contestant in the Recent Kings Of Sounds competition. He sings and laces a couple of rhymes on the beat, switching from Pidgin to English effortlessly Rapping bout the Streets and some other nasty occurrences/struggle he has been through reminding us who the "King of sounds" really is.

Song Link: https://soundcloud.com/limerick738/edo-boiy-the-chronicle-prods

Kindly Listen and Share, Bless Up

Wow. Nice Jam hommie. Keep working hard and just one day blowing will be ya portion..





@ Lalasticlala



Niceeee..

Bless Up brother

Niceeee..



thanks gee, Bless up

Dope song. Lalasticlala Seun Ishilove mynd44 kindly push to fp

Limerick to the world! OMG! You're really good. No doubt. This Jam is crazy! I love how you switched from singing and then rapping in pidgin to English. Your versatility is undoubtedly remarkable!

You go blow!



You go blow!



Cc: Lalasticlala 2 Likes 2 Shares

Lalasticlala Dope song right here.. Support pls

Lalasticlala

Lalasticlala Seun Ishilove Mynd44





This deserves front page



This deserves front page

Is it because its not a snake thread.

Lalasticlala Seun Ishilove mynd44 lalaboi dominique

Kindly help me reach more nairalanders, God bless

Lalasticlala pls push this to FP, I want reviews from NLnders.

King of the sound,Nice one fam















Lalasticlala help me push this to FP pls. If you ain't pushing it, KINDLY quote this post and tell me you ain't pushing it, alright.

Casted boy, u no let me know abi ?

Somebody go still come here come diss Airforce 1

Respect!

?

Is he singing in limerick?

Sir you are damn good. Lyrically tight and all. You go blow + where can I download it

dacovajnr:

Somebody go still come here come diss Airforce 1 C



Baba Airforce1 mate no dey here. E Don baff?





Nice to finally see some Musical talent on here, and to think this person doesn't disturb us like that person in the airforce with no talent whatsoever.

Keep it up dude. Tight.



Keep it up dude. Tight.Nice to finally see some Musical talent on here, and to think this person doesn't disturb us like that person in the airforce with no talent whatsoever.Keep it up dude.