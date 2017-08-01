₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 1:25pm On Aug 25
Fast rising rap sensation, Limerick (Me) also known as Edo Boiy jumps on a MasterKraft Produced beat; as he wasn’t picked as a participating contestant in the Recent Kings Of Sounds competition. He sings and laces a couple of rhymes on the beat, switching from Pidgin to English effortlessly Rapping bout the Streets and some other nasty occurrences/struggle he has been through reminding us who the “King of sounds” really is.
Song Link: https://soundcloud.com/limerick738/edo-boiy-the-chronicle-prods
Kindly Listen and Share, Bless Up
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by MukhtarBj: 1:26pm On Aug 25
........ Wow. Nice Jam hommie. Keep working hard and just one day blowing will be ya portion..
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Abduletudaye(m): 1:29pm On Aug 25
Niceeee..
@ Lalasticlala
Food don ready
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 1:33pm On Aug 25
Lalasticlala Bless Up brother
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 1:35pm On Aug 25
Emaprince
Alexpissu
Ibime
Reyginius
Airmark
Coogar
Mikuz
Smellymouth
Kinglekan
Kingtom
Mimzy
MissGdope
STFUAREYOUGOD
Iykekelvins
MzMycoli
Mynd44
Jaybee3
Glacierz
Jason21
TheSonOfMark
Joseph1832
Darkenedrebel
Guykhena
Giyazz
Muhgd
Llaykorn
Krone
Ksslib
CaptAwesome
CaptainCids
Captainflash
Elymaxiimus
Funlord
YoungDaNaval
Lagunna1
Ojoawo
Obainojazz
JReyez
thunderstorm
Elvisonjack2
Deepthoughts
Dj5naira
Jigsawkillah
Wrongturn
Naijaboiy
Sinizia
Testerfuze
teddybiyasi
Lezz
Sammcarter
Geoxpress
Heywhizzy
Grayline
Gottoboy
Willofsteel
Sosiqdude
Richommie
Rapacme
Liricyst
Obesemf
Gladyys
Sinizia
Supermiy
Raplinx999
Dklef
Adanna28
Danbrowndmf
Lhood
DaddySLY
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 1:35pm On Aug 25
Abduletudaye:thanks gee, Bless up
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Badt: 1:42pm On Aug 25
Dope song. Lalasticlala Seun Ishilove mynd44 kindly push to fp
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by GIYAZZ(m): 3:04pm On Aug 25
Limerick to the world! OMG! You're really good. No doubt. This Jam is crazy! I love how you switched from singing and then rapping in pidgin to English. Your versatility is undoubtedly remarkable!
You go blow!
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Karlculauz: 12:00am On Aug 26
Lalasticlala Dope song right here.. Support pls
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 12:01am On Aug 26
Thanks Gee
GIYAZZ:
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 12:01am On Aug 26
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 4:56pm On Aug 26
Lalasticlala Seun Ishilove Mynd44
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by ThaBraidez(f): 8:41am
Lalasticlala Lalasticlala Lalasticlala
This deserves front page
Is it because its not a snake thread.
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 8:48am
Lalasticlala Seun Ishilove mynd44 lalaboi dominique
Kindly help me reach more nairalanders, God bless
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 8:50am
Lalasticlala pls push this to FP, I want reviews from NLnders.
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by EmperorShizzy: 3:25pm
Limerick:
King of the sound,Nice one fam
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Preshochyx(m): 5:40pm
Heard u rap first on the NL cypher, u're lit.
Meanwhile, Download this Olamide's instrumental. You'll love it.
i think u should do something on it Limerick
http://www.korrectnaija.com.ng/2017/08/olamide-wo-instrumental-prod-by-ochyx.html
https://soundcloud.com/ochyx/wo-instrumental-prod-by-ochyx
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Limerick: 9:40pm
Lalasticlala help me push this to FP pls. If you ain't pushing it, KINDLY quote this post and tell me you ain't pushing it, alright.
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by dennistar(m): 10:13pm
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Rick9(m): 10:13pm
Casted boy, u no let me know abi ?
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by dacovajnr: 10:14pm
Somebody go still come here come diss Airforce 1
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by hilroy: 10:17pm
Respect!
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Pangea: 10:20pm
?
Is he singing in limerick?
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Roon9(m): 10:22pm
Sir you are damn good. Lyrically tight and all. You go blow + where can I download it
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Roon9(m): 10:24pm
dacovajnr:C
Baba Airforce1 mate no dey here. E Don baff?
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by freecocoa(f): 10:26pm
Tight.
Nice to finally see some Musical talent on here, and to think this person doesn't disturb us like that person in the airforce with no talent whatsoever.
Keep it up dude.
|Re: Nairaland's Rapper "Limerick" Out With A Creative True Life Story Rap Song by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:29pm
Lime!!! Been a while. So this Edo lyricist still raps. Good one, bro. I think you should take it to a place where it can be downloadable. You should try see if you can put the lyrics on RapGenius.
