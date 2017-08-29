₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by froz(m): 4:14pm On Aug 25
Nigeria is partnering with China to address the importation of substandard products into the country, an official said Monday.
Addressing the press in Abuja, Ye Shuijin, President of China Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (CCCN), confirmed that most of the fake products imported into Nigeria were not made in China. He said the CCCN and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) had put measures in place that would check the inflow of substandard products into the country.
According to Ye, some of the measures include reporting and sanctioning culprits and also ensuring companies imbibe and pursue quality at all times. “Most of the substandard products that came to Nigeria are not from China because the Chinese government has well-structured standards in place for its products. China products are of high quality, nonetheless, the Chinese government is already cooperating with the Nigerian government to promote the importation of quality products to Nigeria,” he said.
According to reports, sub-standard products are mostly common in the importation of iron rods, electronics, electrical consumables and fittings, among others. SON in 2016, raised the alarm that 40% of electrical and electronic appliances imported into Nigeria were sub-standard and had caused loss of lives and property. It was also observed that all kinds of uncertified food items were also being imported into the country.
He, however, urged the Nigerian Customs Service importers to be cautious and do more in checkmating inflow of substandard products at the nation’s seaports and borders. The CCCN president noted that the chamber of commerce and the government have always encouraged investors from China to invest in the manufacturing sector to support the development of the Nigerian economy.
SOURCE : https://brandspurng.com/nigeria-china-partner-to-curtail-importation-of-substandard-products/
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by tripleY(m): 7:12am On Aug 26
Quality is the way forward.
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by BlueBrothers(m): 6:53am
Good move
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by Benekruku(m): 7:25am
Partnering with the criminal itself
Nigeria could be funny most times!
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by Tunndeh(m): 7:25am
Nice.
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by enimooko: 7:25am
You want my people to go out of business
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by Oladipo1166(m): 7:25am
nice one, great move
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by Joshmedia1: 7:25am
Nice one
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by ehimeayeni(m): 7:26am
Not only in Nigerian China send substandard products to.
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by Sniper12: 7:27am
What happened to the celebrate china naija currency swap deal o
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by itiswellandwell: 7:30am
Better
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by ruffhandu: 7:30am
Can this work woth corruption still what it is in this country? Customs, NPA, banks, agencies, all, are involved.
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by Generalyemi(m): 7:30am
we need good governance first...
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by mostyg(m): 7:34am
Wrong people
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by mansakhalifa(m): 7:35am
"...most of the fake products imported into Nigeria were not made in China" Is it me or does anyone else also think that Mr. Ye just told a major lie?
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by Getintouch2004(m): 7:36am
Dead on arrival
Those Chinese business tycoons has got the cash. All they need do is throw in the money as usual and see the Nigerian officials comprise.
I pray this their step works out though.
|Re: Nigeria, China Partner To Curtail Importation Of Substandard Products by symbianDON(m): 7:39am
Mr. Ye is a damn liar! how can he say such a blatant lie that sub-standard products coming into Nigeria are not from China?? where then are they from? even a primary pupil knows that 'if it's fake/sub standard then it must be from China'. who knows sef, maybe it was the sub-standard version of Mr. Ye who spoke
