





Addressing the press in Abuja, Ye Shuijin, President of China Chamber of Commerce Nigeria (CCCN), confirmed that most of the fake products imported into Nigeria were not made in China. He said the CCCN and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) had put measures in place that would check the inflow of substandard products into the country.



According to Ye, some of the measures include reporting and sanctioning culprits and also ensuring companies imbibe and pursue quality at all times. “Most of the substandard products that came to Nigeria are not from China because the Chinese government has well-structured standards in place for its products. China products are of high quality, nonetheless, the Chinese government is already cooperating with the Nigerian government to promote the importation of quality products to Nigeria,” he said.



According to reports, sub-standard products are mostly common in the importation of iron rods, electronics, electrical consumables and fittings, among others. SON in 2016, raised the alarm that 40% of electrical and electronic appliances imported into Nigeria were sub-standard and had caused loss of lives and property. It was also observed that all kinds of uncertified food items were also being imported into the country.



He, however, urged the Nigerian Customs Service importers to be cautious and do more in checkmating inflow of substandard products at the nation’s seaports and borders. The CCCN president noted that the chamber of commerce and the government have always encouraged investors from China to invest in the manufacturing sector to support the development of the Nigerian economy.



