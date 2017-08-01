₦airaland Forum

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by O24lekzy(m): 4:07pm
Abeg which channel dey stream Chelsea match for mobdro [b]
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by Dracoe(m): 4:08pm
Kante!!!!!!! grin
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by edwife(f): 4:08pm
aieromon:
This Schmeichel is so useless angry

9 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by crackerspub: 4:09pm
O24lekzy:
Abeg which channel dey stream Chelsea match for mobdro [b]

http://buffstream.com/watch/soccer-3.php
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by femi4: 4:09pm
O24lekzy:
Abeg which channel dey stream Chelsea match for mobdro [b]
SS5
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by Amaechi5(m): 4:09pm
Wow Chelsea don show Leicester who is the boss. Well done Kante.

You can stream this match live on your smartphone or pc through http://www.zpykios.com/2017/08/watch-live-english-premiere-league.html

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 4:11pm
for does of you that were complaining that Chelsea sold matic

I hope you are seeing bakayoko? so defensive minded and attacking conscious.... we won't miss matic at all



big UP's to *men at work* *road closed* the real French beast*



Kante!!

4 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by LEXYCOM: 4:11pm
undecideddrinkwater is drinking water....

2 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by SirBlack999(m): 4:12pm
Bibidear:

lol
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by rozayx5(m): 4:12pm
femi4:
I disagree, Benzema is a fighter, he brings other attackers into the game


the old one


.

not the currentl lazy one
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by etzskillz(m): 4:13pm
in other news ASSnal don burst three balls
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by SirBlack999(m): 4:13pm
Robisky001:
Morata is gradually becoming Chelsea's head boy grin grin grin
His wife/girl must be very lucky.

2 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by AyamConfidence(m): 4:14pm
Abeg where haters

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by edwife(f): 4:14pm
Mukina2 why aren't you changing the score? Are you jealous? tongue

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 4:14pm
i feel Moses is gonna lose his spot to ZappaCOSTA sooner rada dan later......
He keeps playing like a Winger instead of a WINGBACK.......


MORATA needs more CROSSES as the ''HEAD OF STATE''

5 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by LEXYCOM: 4:15pm
O24lekzy:
Abeg which channel dey stream Chelsea match for mobdro [b]
undecidedso, u cannot sub for dstv abi?
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 4:15pm
Wen MORATA was learning football, he was tot dat a goal scored using the HEAD is equivalent to 6points!

6 Likes

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by olatade(m): 4:16pm
Incredible! Kante deserves this goal! What a start .Now we want Hazard back!!!

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:17pm
Penaritiiiii
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by kilisi: 4:17pm
Vardy scores!

Game on!
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:18pm
Vardy scores

LEI 1-2 CHE
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by davidodiba(m): 4:18pm
Kai...
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by Robisky001: 4:18pm
Vardy penalty... Goal...
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by ndizzle(m): 4:18pm
Crownadex:
I will quote u later

please remember to quote him. its 0-2 now
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by danigbo(m): 4:18pm
Kante scores !
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by kecee99: 4:18pm
gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by edwife(f): 4:19pm
Mtchsewwww undecided
Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by edwife(f): 4:20pm
Willian, they have just signed their burial. cheesy

Watch Chelsea demolish them.

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by Funjosh(m): 4:20pm
Why, must we concede embarassed

1 Like

Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by AyamConfidence(m): 4:21pm
aieromon:
Vardy scores

LEI 1-2 CHE
update scores na

