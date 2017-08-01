₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by O24lekzy(m): 4:07pm
Abeg which channel dey stream Chelsea match for mobdro [b]
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by Dracoe(m): 4:08pm
Kante!!!!!!!
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by edwife(f): 4:08pm
aieromon:
9 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by crackerspub: 4:09pm
O24lekzy:
http://buffstream.com/watch/soccer-3.php
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by femi4: 4:09pm
O24lekzy:SS5
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by Amaechi5(m): 4:09pm
Wow Chelsea don show Leicester who is the boss. Well done Kante.
You can stream this match live on your smartphone or pc through http://www.zpykios.com/2017/08/watch-live-english-premiere-league.html
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 4:11pm
for does of you that were complaining that Chelsea sold matic
I hope you are seeing bakayoko? so defensive minded and attacking conscious.... we won't miss matic at all
big UP's to *men at work* *road closed* the real French beast*
Kante!!
4 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by LEXYCOM: 4:11pm
drinkwater is drinking water....
2 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by SirBlack999(m): 4:12pm
Bibidear:
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by rozayx5(m): 4:12pm
femi4:
the old one
.
not the currentl lazy one
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by etzskillz(m): 4:13pm
in other news ASSnal don burst three balls
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by SirBlack999(m): 4:13pm
Robisky001:His wife/girl must be very lucky.
2 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by AyamConfidence(m): 4:14pm
Abeg where haters
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by edwife(f): 4:14pm
Mukina2 why aren't you changing the score? Are you jealous?
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 4:14pm
i feel Moses is gonna lose his spot to ZappaCOSTA sooner rada dan later......
He keeps playing like a Winger instead of a WINGBACK.......
MORATA needs more CROSSES as the ''HEAD OF STATE''
5 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by LEXYCOM: 4:15pm
O24lekzy:so, u cannot sub for dstv abi?
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by oshe11(m): 4:15pm
Wen MORATA was learning football, he was tot dat a goal scored using the HEAD is equivalent to 6points!
6 Likes
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by olatade(m): 4:16pm
Incredible! Kante deserves this goal! What a start .Now we want Hazard back!!!
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:17pm
Penaritiiiii
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by kilisi: 4:17pm
Vardy scores!
Game on!
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:18pm
Vardy scores
LEI 1-2 CHE
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by davidodiba(m): 4:18pm
Kai...
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by Robisky001: 4:18pm
Vardy penalty... Goal...
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by ndizzle(m): 4:18pm
Crownadex:
please remember to quote him. its 0-2 now
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by danigbo(m): 4:18pm
Kante scores !
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by kecee99: 4:18pm
gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by edwife(f): 4:19pm
Mtchsewwww
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by edwife(f): 4:20pm
Willian, they have just signed their burial.
Watch Chelsea demolish them.
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by Funjosh(m): 4:20pm
Why, must we concede
1 Like
|Re: Leicester City Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 9th September 2017 by AyamConfidence(m): 4:21pm
aieromon:update scores na
