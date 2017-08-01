₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by dimexy247(m): 12:42am On Aug 26
Ladies & Gentlemen, it’s time to behold the all new Galaxy Note 8. Samsung Mobile’s head DJ Koh took the stage at the exclusive unpacked event taking place in the New York city today to show off the Galaxy Note 8 to the world. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes out as good as it was expected. The phone looks appealing from the very first looks
Source: http://www.sundylinks.com/2017/08/samsung-galaxy-note-8-goes-official-63.html
Galaxy Note 8 was in the rumours since the day we said goodbye to the Galaxy Note 7. The internet was flooding with the hints towards the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8. We saw a range of images showing off the alleged Galaxy Note 8. Just before the official release, Galaxy Note 8’s specifications and press images also made their way to the web. As the phone came out, there wasn’t a lot of stuff to be surprised about as the release only confirmed most of the rumours circulating around. The Galaxy Note 8 comes out as a pure powerhouse. With a beautiful design, top-notch specifications and exciting new features, the Galaxy Note 8 is all set to lift up Samsung’s phablet game once again. Here is what the new Galaxy Note 8 has to offer.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Display, Design & Build
Galaxy Note 8 flaunts a huge 6.3-inch dual edge display. The resolution is 2960 x 1440 pixels with 522 ppi. Galaxy Note 8’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung has expanded the display of the phone keeping it very easy to handle. The phone makes the perfect use of its frame. Galaxy Note 8’s thin bezels keep it pretty light with that huge display in place.
Galaxy Note 8 follows the design language of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. The curves on the edges can be found both on the front and the back. A dual-rear camera is mounted at the back has an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner on its left and right. Galaxy Note 8 is built out of all-glass. Both the front and back have the Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Dimensions of the Galaxy Note 8 are 162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm and the phone weighs at 155g. Like the previous Galaxy Notes, Galaxy Note 8 also comes with an S-Pen and the S-Pen slot can be found at the bottom. Galaxy Note 8 is IP68 certified to protect itself from the water and dust.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Hardware
Samsung has used the same CPU on the Galaxy Note 8 that the company used on the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 CPU. Snapdragon 835 variant is accompanied by the Adreno 540 GPU while the Exynos 8895 variant has the Mali-G71 MP20 GPU inside.
Galaxy Note 8 has a RAM of 6 GB. This is the very first Samsung smartphone to come out with a 6 GB RAM. The internal storage options for the Galaxy Note 8 are 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. It is unclear whether the 256 GB variant will be South Korean market exclusive or other markets will get it too. Galaxy Note 8 makes the use of a USB Type-C port for connectivity purposes. It has the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery inside.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Cameras
At the back, a dual-rear camera setup can be found accompanied by the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an LED flash. Galaxy Note 8 is the first Galaxy phone to sport a dual-camera setup. Samsung has used 2 sensors of 12 MP each to power up the rear camera. The new camera is loaded with a lot of features that we haven’t seen on the Galaxy phones before.
One shooter in the 12 MP duo is there for capturing wide-shots while the other one comes with a telephoto lens for capture objects into detail.
Samsung has introduced a new live-focus mode. The camera can now simultaneously take two pictures at a time. It gives you the ability to take the photo-editing to a whole new level. Both rear cameras have the OIS feature to give you an amazing photo-shoot experience. Here is how the Galaxy Note 8’s camera differs from the iPhone 7 Plus’s.
On the front, an 8 MP shooter can be found to entertain the selfie freaks.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Software
Initially, the Galaxy Note 8 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat for now. Samsung is using its Samsung Experience UI on the top of Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone will soon receive Android 8.0 Oreo update. Google has already announced that it will prepare the update for other manufacturers by the end of this year. We hope and expect the Galaxy Note 8 to get the Oreo update by the end of this year or by early 2018.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Price & Release Date
Samsung will start shipping the Galaxy Note 8 by September 15, 2017. Galaxy Note 8 will arrive in Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gre & Deep Sea Blue colours. There hasn’t been any word given by Samsung about the pricing of the Galaxy Note 8. Keeping in view the rumours around, we can expect the Galaxy Note 8 to cost around $950 for the standard 6 GB and 64 GB variant.
Here is a brief look at the Galaxy Note 8 specs.
Specs
Display 6.3 inches (~82.98% screen-to-body ratio)
1440 x 2960 pixels (~522 ppi pixel density)
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Chipset Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Exynos 8895 Octa - EMEA
CPU Octa-core
GPU Adreno 540
Mali-G71 MP20 - EMEA
RAM 6 GB
Storage 64/128/256 GB
microSD up to 256 GB
Camera Dual 12 MP, f/1.7 & f/2.4, OIS, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Front: 8 MP, f/1.7, dual video call, Auto HDR
OS Android 7.1 Nougat
Upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery
Dimensions 6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 inches (162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm)
Weight 6.88 oz (195 g)
Water/Dust Resistance IP68 Certified
Colors Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue
That’s all for now. Stay connected with us to know more about the Galaxy Note 8.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by dimexy247(m): 12:44am On Aug 26
Lalasticlala, mynd44, move this please
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by dennisworld1(m): 3:22am On Aug 26
Tired of buying phone
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by mannobi(m): 4:13am On Aug 26
Same old story
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by fineboynl: 4:16am On Aug 26
this people nor serious. so na phones we go de buy every months.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Xano(m): 5:28am On Aug 26
Features are much better
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by dotunbekro06(m): 6:08am On Aug 26
So what should my bro do to his galaxy note 7 now...
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by busky101(m): 6:55am On Aug 26
And tecno still d release 1gb ram phone while infinix just released their own version of samsung galaxy note 2 that samsung released half a decade ago.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Onyenna(m): 7:08am On Aug 26
Fantastic Features....
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by inscreAF: 8:38am On Aug 26
busky101:
Expect infinix to release this version in 2023.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by bodejohn(m): 10:48am On Aug 26
This phone ships out on the eve of my birthday...It will be a perfect birthday gift...
If the Lord is laying it on your heart...dont harden it....
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Milo30(m): 10:56am On Aug 26
Incredible
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by kowalsky: 11:03am On Aug 26
#orgasm
someone buy this for me plss
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Zimri(m): 11:03am On Aug 26
Invest your money wisely
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by teekay213(m): 11:05am On Aug 26
What is the price in naira?
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Sirmuel1(m): 12:41pm On Aug 26
fineboynl:
Bros you funny oh
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Ofemmanu1: 12:45pm On Aug 26
S8+ remains the best with its 10nm processor.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Flashh: 1:09pm On Aug 26
When you have S8/S8+, stick to it. This is just a waste of money if you decide to dump it for this.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by olaboyeh: 1:14pm On Aug 26
Another bomb has been released
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by DONADAMS(m): 2:09pm On Aug 26
na wa for these people...we have not finish buying the s8 and s8+...what do they take us for sef?
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by dewhaley(m): 3:04pm On Aug 26
CONFUSED AT THIS POINT.... S8+.....OR THIS.....ANDROID 8.0 WILL BE COOL TO UPGRADE TO OOO
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by ponti93(m): 3:16pm On Aug 26
teekay213:#380,000 minus shipping charges.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by henryobinna(m): 3:58pm On Aug 26
cool device right?
with all the great features just like the illfated Note 7,
but do you know there are reasons you should not buy the Note 8?
Remember the Note 7.
Why You Should Not Buy the New Note 8
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Lakeside79(m): 4:53pm On Aug 26
Now that's a phone worth getting ..
Not someone showing me infinix hot 4proor hot 5 garbages
Smh
I wonder how much this will cost
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Lakeside79(m): 4:55pm On Aug 26
henryobinna:
Hahahahhwhahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahaahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
See this tecno and Infinix marketer
No we should buy infinix hot 4 or 5 abi ? Rubbish
I can't use a tecno or infinix even if you give it to me.for free ...
Shitfinix marketer
Smh
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by bravesoul247(m): 4:59pm On Aug 26
Ofemmanu1:Lmao. Very badt punchline. Guy you de rap? Cos this punchline wicked die.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by bravesoul247(m): 5:02pm On Aug 26
The device is good but with 3,300mAh battery? Nothing is ever perfect in life.
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by Tolzeal(m): 5:15pm On Aug 26
Why these OEMs leaving 4.7 inches make
|Re: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Goes Official: 6.3″ WQHD+, Dual Cameras, 6 GB RAM & More by martinz1: 7:44pm On Aug 26
dennisworld1:I swear
