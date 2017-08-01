



Galaxy Note 8 was in the rumours since the day we said goodbye to the Galaxy Note 7. The internet was flooding with the hints towards the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8. We saw a range of images showing off the alleged Galaxy Note 8. Just before the official release, Galaxy Note 8’s specifications and press images also made their way to the web. As the phone came out, there wasn’t a lot of stuff to be surprised about as the release only confirmed most of the rumours circulating around. The Galaxy Note 8 comes out as a pure powerhouse. With a beautiful design, top-notch specifications and exciting new features, the Galaxy Note 8 is all set to lift up Samsung’s phablet game once again. Here is what the new Galaxy Note 8 has to offer.



Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Display, Design & Build



Galaxy Note 8 flaunts a huge 6.3-inch dual edge display. The resolution is 2960 x 1440 pixels with 522 ppi. Galaxy Note 8’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung has expanded the display of the phone keeping it very easy to handle. The phone makes the perfect use of its frame. Galaxy Note 8’s thin bezels keep it pretty light with that huge display in place.



Galaxy Note 8 follows the design language of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. The curves on the edges can be found both on the front and the back. A dual-rear camera is mounted at the back has an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner on its left and right. Galaxy Note 8 is built out of all-glass. Both the front and back have the Gorilla Glass 5 protection.



Dimensions of the Galaxy Note 8 are 162.5 x 74.6 x 8.5 mm and the phone weighs at 155g. Like the previous Galaxy Notes, Galaxy Note 8 also comes with an S-Pen and the S-Pen slot can be found at the bottom. Galaxy Note 8 is IP68 certified to protect itself from the water and dust.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Hardware



Samsung has used the same CPU on the Galaxy Note 8 that the company used on the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 CPU. Snapdragon 835 variant is accompanied by the Adreno 540 GPU while the Exynos 8895 variant has the Mali-G71 MP20 GPU inside.



Galaxy Note 8 has a RAM of 6 GB. This is the very first Samsung smartphone to come out with a 6 GB RAM. The internal storage options for the Galaxy Note 8 are 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. It is unclear whether the 256 GB variant will be South Korean market exclusive or other markets will get it too. Galaxy Note 8 makes the use of a USB Type-C port for connectivity purposes. It has the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well.



Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery inside.



Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Cameras



At the back, a dual-rear camera setup can be found accompanied by the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an LED flash. Galaxy Note 8 is the first Galaxy phone to sport a dual-camera setup. Samsung has used 2 sensors of 12 MP each to power up the rear camera. The new camera is loaded with a lot of features that we haven’t seen on the Galaxy phones before.



One shooter in the 12 MP duo is there for capturing wide-shots while the other one comes with a telephoto lens for capture objects into detail.



Samsung has introduced a new live-focus mode. The camera can now simultaneously take two pictures at a time. It gives you the ability to take the photo-editing to a whole new level. Both rear cameras have the OIS feature to give you an amazing photo-shoot experience. Here is how the Galaxy Note 8’s camera differs from the iPhone 7 Plus’s.



On the front, an 8 MP shooter can be found to entertain the selfie freaks.



Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Software



Initially, the Galaxy Note 8 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat for now. Samsung is using its Samsung Experience UI on the top of Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone will soon receive Android 8.0 Oreo update. Google has already announced that it will prepare the update for other manufacturers by the end of this year. We hope and expect the Galaxy Note 8 to get the Oreo update by the end of this year or by early 2018.



Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Price & Release Date



Samsung will start shipping the Galaxy Note 8 by September 15, 2017. Galaxy Note 8 will arrive in Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gre & Deep Sea Blue colours. There hasn’t been any word given by Samsung about the pricing of the Galaxy Note 8. Keeping in view the rumours around, we can expect the Galaxy Note 8 to cost around $950 for the standard 6 GB and 64 GB variant.



Here is a brief look at the Galaxy Note 8 specs.



Specs

Display 6.3 inches (~82.98% screen-to-body ratio)

1440 x 2960 pixels (~522 ppi pixel density)

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Chipset Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Exynos 8895 Octa - EMEA

CPU Octa-core

GPU Adreno 540

Mali-G71 MP20 - EMEA

RAM 6 GB

Storage 64/128/256 GB

microSD up to 256 GB

Camera Dual 12 MP, f/1.7 & f/2.4, OIS, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

Front: 8 MP, f/1.7, dual video call, Auto HDR

OS Android 7.1 Nougat

Upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE

USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

Dimensions 6.40 x 2.94 x 0.34 inches (162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm)

Weight 6.88 oz (195 g)

Water/Dust Resistance IP68 Certified

Colors Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue





That’s all for now. Stay connected with us to know more about the Galaxy Note 8.



