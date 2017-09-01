₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by AceRoyal: 4:00pm
Bibidear:OK......
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by RSVP(m): 4:03pm
I present sir
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Dextology: 4:08pm
Welbeck makes it 3
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:10pm
A game where Welbeck the certified goat is shining,is that one a game?
4 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Omooba77: 4:13pm
Danny Welbeck with a brace..Wenger go de dance 3-0
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by damoneymag(m): 4:13pm
Bibidear:of course he's an arsenal fan.. wishing man u joins them in their failure..
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by mukina2: 4:13pm
aieromon:
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Robisky001: 4:16pm
Arsenal fans right now be like Wenger should be given five years deal
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Kimcutie(m): 4:17pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by damoneymag(m): 4:17pm
see as arsenal be forming boss ontop weak clubs... if better club catch them... you'll be wondering if all their strikers went to strike
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:18pm
mukina2:
Go and update scoreboard of the other match nah
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Crownadex(m): 4:19pm
All thanks to arsenal team
I can now go find cool place to celebrate 2days matches
Over to my own club ..... Manchester united all the way
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by LEXYCOM: 4:31pm
last week- wenger must go... Today-wenger should stay. Next week against Chelsea - wenger must go
4 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 4:38pm
Crownadex:your ticket don come abi
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by pmc01(m): 4:45pm
Wenger fanboys share same trait with PMB/GEJ die-hards: one small irrelevant victory amidst many failures, they start gyrating upandan like unwilling cow facing slaughter.
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by divineRx(f): 4:50pm
pmc01:certified hater spotted...
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by thereturnoflucy(f): 4:54pm
Enjoy
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by pmc01(m): 4:55pm
divineRx:
Chill pal. I'm an Arsenal fan and a patriotic Nigerian too. I'm just not a fan of mediocrity. Those I mentioned obviously are in love with mediocrity. Good win all the same.
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by divineRx(f): 4:57pm
pmc01:okk
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Crownadex(m): 4:58pm
babyfaceafrica:waitn 4 Manchester united .... lobatan
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by handsomeyinka(m): 5:13pm
Man city raped Liverpool while arsenal sexually assault Bournemouth
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by P0intBlank(m): 5:17pm
I hope Chamberlain is not the biblical Jonah that Arsenal had to offload to salvage the sinking ship. As the guy comot join Liverpool, liverpool don dey sink. Liverpool's first loss to top six opposition in a long while
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Cuteogbus: 5:19pm
aieromon:And By Goat, I Hope You Mean "Greatest Of All Time?"
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by callydon(m): 5:20pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Iamthoney(m): 5:23pm
Iamthoney:Bet placed on Arsenal won
Painfully I lost that of Everton and Tottenham but nothing spoil
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by Iamthoney(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 5:49pm
Crownadex:okay..of them win send my share o...ggmu
|Re: Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 by enimooko: 5:55pm
Where is A[/b]rsenal and [b]C......
