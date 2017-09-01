Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs AFC Bournemouth (3 - 0) On 9th September 2017 (6454 Views)

Manchester City Vs Liverpool (5 - 0) On 9th September 2017 / AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal (3 - 3) On 3rd January 2017 / Manchester United Vs AFC Bournemouth - (3 - 1) - On 17th May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bibidear:



wait and watch better football OK...... OK......

I present sir 2 Likes

Welbeck makes it 3

A game where Welbeck the certified goat is shining,is that one a game? 4 Likes

Danny Welbeck with a brace..Wenger go de dance 3-0

Bibidear:



Abi,and if u check he may be supporting arsenal of course he's an arsenal fan.. wishing man u joins them in their failure.. of course he's an arsenal fan.. wishing man u joins them in their failure..

aieromon:

A game where Welbeck the certified goat is shining,is that one a game?



Arsenal fans right now be like Wenger should be given five years deal 6 Likes

Goal. Welbeck >> LIVE STREAM: ARSENAL VS AFC Bournemouth >> http://www.thearticle.com.ng/live/livestream-arsenal-vs-afc-bournemouth/

see as arsenal be forming boss ontop weak clubs... if better club catch them... you'll be wondering if all their strikers went to strike 1 Like

mukina2:







Go and update scoreboard of the other match nah Go and update scoreboard of the other match nah

All thanks to arsenal team



I can now go find cool place to celebrate 2days matches



Over to my own club ..... Manchester united all the way

last week- wenger must go... Today-wenger should stay. Next week against Chelsea - wenger must go last week- wenger must go... Today-wenger should stay. Next week against Chelsea - wenger must go 4 Likes

Crownadex:

All thanks to arsenal team





I can now go find cool place to celebrate 2days matches





Over to my own club ..... Manchester united all the way your ticket don come abi your ticket don come abi

Wenger fanboys share same trait with PMB/GEJ die-hards: one small irrelevant victory amidst many failures, they start gyrating upandan like unwilling cow facing slaughter.

pmc01:

Wenger fanboys share same trait with PMB/GEJ die-hards: one small irrelevant victory amidst many failures, they start gyrating upandan like unwilling cow facing slaughter. certified hater spotted... certified hater spotted...





http://fabinfos.com/download-video-arsenal-fc-vs-afc-bournemouth-3-0-201718-english-premier-league-goals-highlights/



Enjoy Download the full match highlight of Arsenal vs Bournemouth 3-0 belowEnjoy

divineRx:

certified hater spotted...



Chill pal. I'm an Arsenal fan and a patriotic Nigerian too. I'm just not a fan of mediocrity. Those I mentioned obviously are in love with mediocrity. Good win all the same. Chill pal. I'm an Arsenal fan and a patriotic Nigerian too. I'm just not a fan of mediocrity. Those I mentioned obviously are in love with mediocrity. Good win all the same.

pmc01:







Chill pal. I'm an Arsenal fan and a patriotic Nigerian too. I'm just not a fan of mediocrity. Those I mentioned obviously are in love with mediocrity. Good win all the same. okk okk

babyfaceafrica:

your ticket don come abi waitn 4 Manchester united .... lobatan waitn 4 Manchester united .... lobatan

Man city raped Liverpool while arsenal sexually assault Bournemouth 1 Like

I hope Chamberlain is not the biblical Jonah that Arsenal had to offload to salvage the sinking ship. As the guy comot join Liverpool, liverpool don dey sink. Liverpool's first loss to top six opposition in a long while 2 Likes

aieromon:

A game where Welbeck the certified goat is shining,is that one a game? And By Goat, I Hope You Mean "Greatest Of All Time?" And By Goat, I Hope You Mean "Greatest Of All Time?"





http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/09/arsenal-3-vs-0-afc-bournemouth-watch.html Arsenal 3 vs 0 AFC Bournemouth (WATCH Highlights and Goals Here)

Iamthoney:

Arsenal win and over 2.5...surest best...no dulling..



To y'all Liverpool fan how do you feel been humbled by Man city?



Bet won Aguero to score first and Aguero to score anytime both events occurred.



Everton vs Tottenham's match na 2nd half highest scoring half Bet placed on Arsenal won



Painfully I lost that of Everton and Tottenham but nothing spoil Bet placed on Arsenal wonPainfully I lost that of Everton and Tottenham but nothing spoil

Iamthoney:

Arsenal win and over 2.5...surest best...no dulling..



To y'all Liverpool fan how do you feel been humbled by Man city?



Bet won Aguero to score first and Aguero to score anytime both events occurred.



Everton vs Tottenham's match na 2nd half highest scoring half Bet placed on Arsenal won



Painfully I lost that of Everton and Tottenham but nothing spoil shaaaa Bet placed on Arsenal wonPainfully I lost that of Everton and Tottenham but nothing spoil shaaaa

Crownadex:

waitn 4 Manchester united .... lobatan okay..of them win send my share o...ggmu okay..of them win send my share o...ggmu