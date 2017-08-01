Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Autos / Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) (14237 Views)

Power Bike & Riding Accessories Available / Nigerian Manufactures Solar Powered Tricycle (keke-napep) / $$$$$$ Electronic Charged Brand New 2016 Baja Tricycle (keke Maruwa)..price 700k (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The young man was spotted in a jolly mood as he rode the tricycle with satisfaction.



VIA A young man drew attention to himself after he was spotted riding his customized tricycle on the streets of Maiduguri, Borno state capital. According to media reports, the guy designed the tricycle from a bicycle as he added an engine and also a generator set to it.The young man was spotted in a jolly mood as he rode the tricycle with satisfaction.VIA https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/check-specially-customized-tricycle-young-man-spotted-riding-maiduguri.html 9 Likes 5 Shares

1 Like

Was looking for the power transmission train but didn't see it , I guess he used a chain and sprocket to transfer that power from the small petrol engine to one of the rear wheels 8 Likes 2 Shares

nice one. young man nigeria needs your brain. this is good innovation 6 Likes

The funny part is this guy might not even be educated , yet he is able to invent this by making use of already made material , nice one 5 Likes

OK

gud one....buh I hope no be book haram manufactured DAT one.....they are technically gud

Na make he copyright am remain... 1 Like

Joker he is

OK hope nmadi cownu has been arrested 2 Likes

He still get time to come up with something cool (in Nigerian standard ) considering the security situation over there, nice 6 Likes 2 Shares

I cant do anything apart from Loling!

he shld have shown us exactly how it works from both sides

Personal effort only.



it's a wasted effort by the way because Government of Nigeria doesn't give a damn.. 2 Likes 1 Share







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eSxoh8aWJY4 Ok 3 Likes 1 Share

Wow

Ok

It even has a number plate.

What I love is the neatness of the job

OmoOshodi:

omoshodi of lagos or ondo. which one?? omoshodi of lagos or ondo. which one??

Is the small gen at the back powering the machine, or is the gen a load? I don't understand. 1 Like

For the guy mind him go dey feel like 'inventor', in '2017' na engine powered tricycle way Chinese children use do homework in the 70s full grown man invent........

.

The Engineering hope of Arewa Republic

better than being a nuisance to the society like that renowned pig from that side threatened and disturbing the peace of the country with his fellow touts.E go better better than being a nuisance to the society like that renowned pig from that side threatened and disturbing the peace of the country with his fellow touts.E go better

Bianca s and their silly inventions

Innovation

BOKO HARAMIC TRICYCLE