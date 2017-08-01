₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Angelanest: 9:52pm
A young man drew attention to himself after he was spotted riding his customized tricycle on the streets of Maiduguri, Borno state capital. According to media reports, the guy designed the tricycle from a bicycle as he added an engine and also a generator set to it.
The young man was spotted in a jolly mood as he rode the tricycle with satisfaction.
VIA https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/check-specially-customized-tricycle-young-man-spotted-riding-maiduguri.html
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by OmoOshodi(m): 9:54pm
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:59pm
Was looking for the power transmission train but didn't see it , I guess he used a chain and sprocket to transfer that power from the small petrol engine to one of the rear wheels
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by sukkot: 10:01pm
nice one. young man nigeria needs your brain. this is good innovation
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by leksmedia: 10:02pm
The funny part is this guy might not even be educated , yet he is able to invent this by making use of already made material , nice one
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Xer0: 10:02pm
OK
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Samirana360(m): 10:03pm
gud one....buh I hope no be book haram manufactured DAT one.....they are technically gud
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by kayojosephy(m): 10:03pm
Na make he copyright am remain...
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Articul8(m): 10:03pm
Joker he is
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by tclever: 10:03pm
OK hope nmadi cownu has been arrested
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by railey(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Angelopeters(m): 10:03pm
He still get time to come up with something cool (in Nigerian standard ) considering the security situation over there, nice
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Boyooosa: 10:03pm
I cant do anything apart from Loling!
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:03pm
he shld have shown us exactly how it works from both sides
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Jadmchris(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Chascop: 10:04pm
Personal effort only.
it's a wasted effort by the way because Government of Nigeria doesn't give a damn..
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Moving4: 10:04pm
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Moving4: 10:04pm
Wow
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:04pm
Ok
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by HopeAlive14(m): 10:04pm
It even has a number plate.
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by kenny1795(m): 10:04pm
What I love is the neatness of the job
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by OurworkComNg1: 10:05pm
OmoOshodi:omoshodi of lagos or ondo. which one??
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by ruffhandu: 10:05pm
Is the small gen at the back powering the machine, or is the gen a load? I don't understand.
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:05pm
For the guy mind him go dey feel like 'inventor', in '2017' na engine powered tricycle way Chinese children use do homework in the 70s full grown man invent........
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by railey(m): 10:05pm
.
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by agabaI23(m): 10:06pm
The Engineering hope of Arewa Republic
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by chukwuibuipob: 10:06pm
better than being a nuisance to the society like that renowned pig from that side threatened and disturbing the peace of the country with his fellow touts.E go better
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by MzHolly(f): 10:06pm
Bianca s and their silly inventions
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 10:07pm
Innovation
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by Trendy247: 10:09pm
BOKO HARAMIC TRICYCLE
|Re: Customized Tricycle A Guy Was Riding In Maiduguri (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 10:09pm
From what I can see, the tricycle is powered by the motorcycle engine under the seat. The small generator at the back has nothing to do with it.
SalamRushdie:
