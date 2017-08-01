₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by klanny: 8:30am
Mercy Johnson's hubby , Prince Odi Okojie, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Mercy Johnson on their sixth wedding anniversary.
He shared throwback photos of them and wrote;
"On this day six years ago, we both made pledges and commitments in pursuit of a life journey. Today, those pledges and commitments are still alive, driving and rejuvenating in our everyday life. I would not have made a better choice if not YOU My Dear Wife.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYRlIOpAnEI/
Mercy wrote:
I know that Hate is not the first enemy of love, Its Fear, as it destroys the ability to Trust....But
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYSbwCjjg1q/?hl=en
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 8:38am
lucky girl
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by shurley22(f): 10:59am
Mercy Johnson....my WCE
Happy wedding anniversary
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by veekid(m): 11:00am
Tonto Dike right now!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 11:01am
Happy Wedding Anniversary. Prince Odi is enjoying ooooo. ***licks mouth***
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by booqee(f): 11:02am
You're still angry about what??
Anyway, I love u both.. May ur marriage continue to flourish till forever
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Xlpacks(m): 11:03am
Cool
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by HeWrites: 11:10am
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Ghnaija(m): 11:11am
Congrats
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by ofonkind: 11:17am
Partnerbiz3:Na the guy lucky pass
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by connieigb0chick(f): 11:19am
I love their marriage #goals
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 11:25am
HWA to the Odi's.
Wish you both more blessings in your home.
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 11:35am
Ours can be more better. Welcome to nairaland.
connieigb0chick:
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 11:39am
Nice one
Let tonto keep consoling her self MD dressing like a man
This is Africa . marriage is part of culture
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by EbiJUNIRO(m): 11:40am
sweet!
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Mourin(f): 11:48am
Happy wedding anniversary to them, wishing them more fruitful years together.
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Prognose: 11:57am
Mercy Johnson keeping it real since 2003. Happy Wedding Anniversary dear.
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by oshe11(m): 12:00pm
Woooooowwww.....
Jst now.....
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by sleeknick: 12:04pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Ladyisi1: 12:13pm
I am loyal to our love even in ur absence. I love dis part chaiii. c love. happy anniversary and more anniversaries mercy
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 12:17pm
rozayx5:can you leave tonto alone? Should she have stayed and died in the hands of a wife beater?? What if she were your sister?
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 12:40pm
I love you Mercy
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by njure42: 12:55pm
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 12:57pm
sweet sweet love
But sis, why are you angry na?
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by cutiepie25(f): 1:00pm
Happy wedding anniversary to the odi's , more years to you guys.
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by missbronze(f): 1:08pm
HWA to them. May they always be happy.
HWA to them. May they always be happy.
Follow my link to register and learn more. https://nnu.ng/?nip=Bronze
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Defaramade(m): 1:11pm
njure42:Scammer
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by PrimadonnaO(f): 1:44pm
I completely love Mercy's message! Mercy, you're blessed. Happy Wedding Anniversary to the Okojies...
(0) (Reply)
