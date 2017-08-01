





He shared throwback photos of them and wrote;

"On this day six years ago, we both made pledges and commitments in pursuit of a life journey. Today, those pledges and commitments are still alive, driving and rejuvenating in our everyday life. I would not have made a better choice if not YOU My Dear Wife.



You have given me reasons to love and to stay in Love, I am so Happy and full of Life....No wonder the Bible says "A Merry heart does good like a Medicine"

You are a full Package, Specially sent from God to me and there's no doubt that our success is in Christ. God bless and keep us together as we keep Flourishing.

Happy Wedding Anniversary to us

Mercy wrote:



I know that Hate is not the first enemy of love, Its Fear, as it destroys the ability to Trust....But



I have learnt that Love is 2 people,who trust each other enough to say the truth no matter how bitter and it stays between them.. I know, that there are 2 kinds of pain, the one that hurts you and the one that changes you...But



I have learnt that in all,you are my partner not my enemy as we either win together or loose together guiding each other like a secret.. I know ,that the scars you can't see ,are the hardest to heal....But

I have learnt, that Happiness will always come to those who share their love selflessly as you can't have love without a little pain and if the bond is strong enough to overcome the obstacle, then its worth fighting for.. And I do know, that as parents,our marriage counts more not less because even the kids are counting on us....But



I have learnt ,that commitment is staying loyal to what you said you will do long after the mode you said it in has left you... Its Hard ?Yes it is But



I have learnt that couples who make it,aren't the ones who never had a reason to divorce but the ones who decided that their commitment to each other is more important than their flaws or differences......am never graduating from this school called Marriage.... Odi, I appreciate our similarities and I do Respect our flaws.....Am loyal to our love even in your Absence.

I Love You...But am still Angry jor

HWA To Us



https://www.instagram.com/p/BYSbwCjjg1q/?hl=en