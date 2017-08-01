₦airaland Forum

Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by klanny: 8:30am
Mercy Johnson's hubby , Prince Odi Okojie, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Mercy Johnson on their sixth wedding anniversary.


He shared throwback photos of them and wrote;
"On this day six years ago, we both made pledges and commitments in pursuit of a life journey. Today, those pledges and commitments are still alive, driving and rejuvenating in our everyday life. I would not have made a better choice if not YOU My Dear Wife.

You have given me reasons to love and to stay in Love, I am so Happy and full of Life....No wonder the Bible says "A Merry heart does good like a Medicine"
You are a full Package, Specially sent from God to me and there's no doubt that our success is in Christ. God bless and keep us together as we keep Flourishing.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to us

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYRlIOpAnEI/


Mercy wrote:

I know that Hate is not the first enemy of love, Its Fear, as it destroys the ability to Trust....But

I have learnt that Love is 2 people,who trust each other enough to say the truth no matter how bitter and it stays between them.. I know, that there are 2 kinds of pain, the one that hurts you and the one that changes you...But

I have learnt that in all,you are my partner not my enemy as we either win together or loose together guiding each other like a secret.. I know ,that the scars you can't see ,are the hardest to heal....But
I have learnt, that Happiness will always come to those who share their love selflessly as you can't have love without a little pain and if the bond is strong enough to overcome the obstacle, then its worth fighting for.. And I do know, that as parents,our marriage counts more not less because even the kids are counting on us....But

I have learnt ,that commitment is staying loyal to what you said you will do long after the mode you said it in has left you... Its Hard ?Yes it is But

I have learnt that couples who make it,aren't the ones who never had a reason to divorce but the ones who decided that their commitment to each other is more important than their flaws or differences......am never graduating from this school called Marriage.... Odi, I appreciate our similarities and I do Respect our flaws.....Am loyal to our love even in your Absence.
I Love You...But am still Angry jor
HWA To Us

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYSbwCjjg1q/?hl=en

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 8:38am
lucky girl

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by shurley22(f): 10:59am
Mercy Johnson....my WCE grin
Happy wedding anniversary

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by veekid(m): 11:00am
Tonto Dike right now!

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 11:01am
Happy Wedding Anniversary. Prince Odi is enjoying ooooo. ***licks mouth***

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by booqee(f): 11:02am
You're still angry about what??

Anyway, I love u both.. May ur marriage continue to flourish till forever

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Xlpacks(m): 11:03am
Cool
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by HeWrites: 11:10am
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Ghnaija(m): 11:11am
Congrats
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by ofonkind: 11:17am
Partnerbiz3:
lucky girl
Na the guy lucky pass

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by connieigb0chick(f): 11:19am
I love their marriage #goals

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by BleSSedMee(f): 11:25am
HWA to the Odi's.
Wish you both more blessings in your home.

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 11:35am
Ours can be more better. Welcome to nairaland.
connieigb0chick:
I love their marriage #goals
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 11:39am
Nice one



Let tonto keep consoling her self MD dressing like a man



This is Africa . marriage is part of culture

2 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by EbiJUNIRO(m): 11:40am
sweet!
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Mourin(f): 11:48am
Happy wedding anniversary to them, wishing them more fruitful years together.
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Prognose: 11:57am
Mercy Johnson keeping it real since 2003. Happy Wedding Anniversary dear.

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by oshe11(m): 12:00pm
Woooooowwww.....

Jst now.....


Lovely grin

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by sleeknick: 12:04pm
grin
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Ladyisi1: 12:13pm
I am loyal to our love even in ur absence. I love dis part chaiii. c love. happy anniversary and more anniversaries mercy

3 Likes

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 12:17pm
rozayx5:
Nice one



Let tonto keep consoling her self MD dressing like a man



This is Africa . marriage is part of culture
can you leave tonto alone? Should she have stayed and died in the hands of a wife beater?? What if she were your sister?

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by vivianbelema(f): 12:40pm
I love you Mercy

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by njure42: 12:55pm
1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 12:57pm
grin sweet sweet love grin
But sis, why are you angry na?
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by cutiepie25(f): 1:00pm
Happy wedding anniversary to the odi's , more years to you guys.
Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by missbronze(f): 1:08pm
HWA to them. May they always be happy.


Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by Defaramade(m): 1:11pm
njure42:
happy sunday 2 you guys..this for weekend fixed game sure fixed odd call or whatsapp 4 todays game
Scammer undecided

1 Like

Re: Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary (Photos) by PrimadonnaO(f): 1:44pm
I completely love Mercy's message! Mercy, you're blessed. Happy Wedding Anniversary to the Okojies... cheesy

