|6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by Opinionated: 4:24pm
Lagos…it is the city of possibilities. From careers to aspirations and even love, there are endless opportunities. When it comes to the living situation, however, the pickings are slim. 90% of the time, residents are forced to go for tiny apartments which they will have to share with 3 roommates and still pay too much money for.
Basically, those looking to move to the city have to keep it at the back of their mind that living in a tiny apartment is one of the sacrifices they would be making, as chances are that they will have to trade a comfortable life in spacious houses with multiple bedrooms, closets and a garage for small apartments. We at Jumia Travel believe that the good still outweighs the bad as Lagos is indeed the greatest city in the country…but then, sometimes it is hard not to ignore these few hiccups:
There is little or no room to place things
Collecting Nigerian literature books may be a great idea, but you may want to give that up if you are looking to live in a Lagos apartment. Most of the flats in the city now have very tiny rooms that make it hard for you to own a lot of stuff as there is little or no room to place or store what you already own.
Your apartment gets really messy, really fast
You don’t have to be very active to get the whole apartment messy and cluttered. Even if you are a neat-freak or you have OCD, you still find that your apartment just break down after a short while or it just looks crowded all the time. It is not your fault really; it is just that the ratio of stuff to space is way uneven.
Entertaining guests is truly challenging
At some point, you will want to invite people to your apartment, either for game night or just for chill, but at the thought of having to squeeze them in your apartment, you find yourself giving up. For most of the apartments, having more than three guests at a time can be a nightmare as getting up or moving around can only make sense if it is for completely necessary reasons. This is a reason why most Lagosians eat out a lot, especially when they have group lunches or hangouts.
Doing laundry becomes an ordeal
Doing laundry in a Lagos apartment can be an ordeal. First, you may not even have space to install a washing machine, and even when you give up on the idea, the bathroom may be too small for a thorough hand wash. Again, where to hang the clothes after washing is also a dilemma. You are eventually forced to come up with an award-winning strategy or you take your clothes to the Laundromat or ask a dry cleaner to render their services.
Cooking becomes a chore
For some reasons, the kitchens are usually the smallest rooms in Lagos apartments and tenants can barely fit in to make a meal. And even when the meal is prepared successfully, cleaning up (washing plates, mopping the floor) proves so difficult to manage in the small space that it most time takes away the joy of the meal. The tiny kitchens are super discouraging for a lot of people really and they just resort to eating from mama-puts or local restaurants.
You can’t hide within the space
Sometimes you have family or friends visiting and you just want to take a minute to yourself alone. Lagos tiny apartments do not make room for such as the space is so small and you are forced to notice the other person’s every activity. Even in situations where you have had a fight and need space from each other, it is almost impossible to stay clear of each other. The tiny apartment ensures you cannot stay mad at each other and you have no other option but to kiss and makeup.
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by eezeribe(m): 4:28pm
... It's their choice(conditionally or otherwise) they should live with the consequences...
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by MhizzAJ(f): 4:40pm
There's no space anymore in Lagos
Everywhere is just crowded...
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by ifyan(m): 4:54pm
There is a saying that goes like this "soup way swee na most ney kill am"
When the desire is not available, the available becomes the desirable.
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by VampireeM(f): 6:28pm
I can relate to every. My apartment is too small for me that some properties I would love to have in my home I can't and the thought of someone coming over makes me uncomfortable. Funny enough the rent can get me something better in some other location. I can't wait to be more financially bouyant and move into a full flat.
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by roldee(m): 9:57pm
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by emeijeh(m): 9:58pm
It's not just Lagos.
It's nationwide
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by Jadmchris(m): 9:58pm
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by Kizyte(m): 9:59pm
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by funnynation(m): 9:59pm
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by Afam4eva(m): 10:00pm
If you want a big apartments in Lagos, go to the inner parts. That;s where you will have all the space you need.
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by pornmaniac22(m): 10:00pm
Oya naaa
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by easzypeaszy(m): 10:00pm
Tnx fr dis grt collctn of urs..at least I wl hv somtin to show n tel my mom.
I was planing to move to Abuja but mom felt Lag is best fr a grad. n even beta more a post grad.
I don't really like Lag due to d hustle everywer n d strgle wt d brthr n folks..even dose under dope, ways to catchy hope as dey scuffle for notes(no b rap ooo)..
Bt wt dis am good to go..
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by Ekakamba: 10:00pm
Ba karya OP
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by blackaxe78: 10:01pm
MhizzAJ:
Still alot of space!
Development is just being congested and the Government i not helping matters by opening up new areas. Epe, Ikorodu and Badagry still have millions of hectares yet to be explored
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by edeXede: 10:01pm
Only in Lagos will you ride a crosstour and live in face me I slap you
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by dapyd1(m): 10:02pm
I believe most of these apartments are used by unmarried folks.
Just buy what you need. Don't pack unnecessary stuff.
Anything you don't need, give away. Your apartment will feel cooler that way.
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by leksmedia: 10:06pm
I used to complain that I have a small house until I saw a homeless man, ever since that day, I doubled my hustle and thank God for the little one I have while working hard to get bigger.
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by Rapmoney(m): 10:07pm
Op, you haven't seen anything. What about those apartments where your hands will be knocking down things when you are rubbing cream?
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by dennistar(m): 10:10pm
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by VickyRotex(f): 10:10pm
leksmedia:
Way to go!
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by obo389(m): 10:11pm
I think is Abuja houses that normally have that problem. The only problem with Lagos residents most especially those staying on mainland na parking spaces
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by joinnow: 10:14pm
MhizzAJ:That means u don't know Lagos well.
Lagos still many undeveloped area full of forest and wild life.
The issue is people just concentrated on some specific areas
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by gaburiel(m): 10:19pm
Yet, for the same Lagos, people like P Square and several others have mansions and too much space. Only space for their compound self, like football field. Ironies of Life
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by leksmedia: 10:21pm
VickyRotex:
Yes O, No complain, be grateful , leave a good life, work smart and focus. Thats the key
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by EgunMogaji(m): 10:21pm
eezeribe:
|Re: 6 Struggles Of Owning A Tiny Lagos Apartment by eagleonearth(m): 10:23pm
I am a nairalander that loves privacy and serenity. Anyone who can help me get a self-contained room at Maryland area of Lagos. I will appreciate.
