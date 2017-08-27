Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) (3262 Views)

Security operatives in Ogun have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to commit suicide over his inability to refund a N50,000 ‘loan.



The man was arrested by the Anti-Vandal Team of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun Command, while he was trying to hang himself in a bush on Ayetoro Road, Abeokuta.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the man had tied a rope to a tree and was about hanging himself when a member of the NSCDC team saw him.



The man, a 34-year old father of five, later told newsmen that he worked with Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun but was sacked.



He explained that his inability to perform his responsibility as the head of the family led him to attempt suicide.



He added that his failure to pay the ‘loan from LAPO, a private micro-credit lending organisation, forced him to take the decision to take his life.



“I am a 200 level drop-out of Federal College of Education, Osiele, I dropped out because I could not get financial assistance to continue.



“Due to the health problem of my child in 2008, I had to drop out so that I could have some money to take care of my sick child.



“But, we later lost the child in 2009 because we were unable to pay some hospital bills after people had helped us in raising money for the surgery.



“I was duped by some people and they even threatened me which made me to leave Abeokuta for Akwa-Ibom state.



‘’It was when I came back after a year that I discovered I had been sacked from TRACE.



“I am frustrated because am owing a lot of people ranging from house bill to electricity bill and some other bills.



‘’I am ashamed of myself because am not a responsible man, I cannot cater for my family as a head.



“The LAPO officials have used OPC (Odua Peoples Congress) to arrest my wife because of the money, if not for the help of my pastor.



”Am just frustrated because I have to pay N3,000 every Friday and I am presently jobless. And I still have like N24,000 to balance .



“What added to my conclusion to commit suicide was due to my inability to refund the ‘LAPO’ loan I collected when I wanted to start my tricycle business.



”The officials of the LAPO have been giving my family tough times for sometimes now because, I cannot afford to be repaying N3,000 every Friday,” he said.



He, however, said he regretted his action and wanted a second chance in life.



“I wish to go back to school; I want the government to help me with a job that can cater for my family and other things that are important,” the man said.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Ogbonnaya Dyke described it as a crime against the state for someone to try to take his life.



Dyke added that the suspect would be handed over to the police, after the NSCDC Intelligence Unit had concluded its work.



“Since the matter is under our Crisis Management Team, we have to swing into action to address the situation.



”Necessary actions will be taken by the Corps in addressing the situation. He is going to be handed over to the police after our intelligence Unit has done its work,” he said.

NAN



lalasticlala

He was arrested for trying to commit suicide?



This would have been hilarious, if not for the seriousness of the situation. A man that is suppose to be offered a comprehensive medical/mental evaluation, and professional assistance/counselling given to him to dissuade him from taking his life is locked up?this is a tragedy in many fronts.



This is a man that is clearly trying to make something out of his life, but keeps running into misfortune. Suicide is never an option, and i plead with anybody feeling suicidal to always banish that thought from their minds.



It will one day get better.



Meanwhile,anybody knows how to get in touch with this LAPO company?Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Ogbonnaya Dyke or even the man himself or his family?the article omitted his name, or did i miss it? 12 Likes

So in summary



1. U ar 38 yrs old



2. U got into school without any handwork or stable source of income nd dropped out



3. Knowing ur predicament u still had d strength nd pr*ck to pregnant ur wife 1...2....3...4...5 times



4. Instead of u to go nd serve nd learn a hand work u decided to borrow 50,000 probably to keep up with a standard of life dat u can't afford



5. From d story its also obvious dat u wife is also financially useless but can open her legs wide enough to conceive 5 children



6 In simple English 2 adults cannot pay 50,000





MY PROFESSIONAL ADVICE :



Both of you should commit suicide nd donate ur kids to the orphanage home





#Eco99# 9 Likes

50k?? You want to commit sucide?? Damn!!pls where can i donate to him? 2 Likes 1 Share

See his face!





I was close to feeling compassion . then i saw this fool was a a father of FIVE children



1.you are poor and had 1 2 3 4 5 children.



2.you then tried to commit suicide to leave the children who didn't beg you to father them ...innocent children brought into this world because you are so much of an idiot not to use protection



3.every suitable punishment I can think of for you would leave you badly hurt not to be able to take care of the 5 children.



4.people like him would be the ones that shout bad government ..bad Nigeria...



5. As much of an insufferable idiot that he is the best thing to do will be to set him up with a job ...



Advice:DO NOT GIVE BIRTH TO CHILDREN IF YOU CANT TRAIN THEM I am focusing on the children because they stand the most to lose from these types of situations



Na dem ... by their head ... una never see anything sef.



how they matched in 2015 to vote in this famine government. Na dem ... by their head ... una never see anything sef.how they matched in 2015 to vote in this famine government.

Someone Pls Send Me His Account Details Suicide Because Of 50KSomeone Pls Send Me His Account Details 1 Like

It's quite unfortunate.

Just 50k.



First, guys please if you are not financially buoyant enough, don't get married. And don't even dare have children.



What are they coming to the world to do? Suffer? Look at what this guy has taken his family through. Assuming he was successful in his suicide attempt, that will be double tragedy.



The economy is bad and people are suffering but it hasn't gotten to suicide levels.



As someone who has suffered from depression before, I know how it feels.



What brought me out is the thought that I was being selfish. People who commit suicide are selfish. Think of the pain those you leave behind will go through. The stigma. The perception of people that they are the ones that drive you to the point madness.



Don't do it. Don't be selfish. Your life is not yours alone to live. So many people are connected to you. And someone out there cares.

Osahon7:

50k?? You want to commit sucide?? Damn!!pls where can i donate to him? Am the one collecting the money.inshut am also luking for where I too can borrow that amount. Am the one collecting the money.inshut am also luking for where I too can borrow that amount.

That the best your brain can offer! We won't blame you for it! That the best your brain can offer! We won't blame you for it! 1 Like

IamAirforce1 abeg donate that money wey Emoney give you.

Father of 5





He already killed himself with kids!



I dont know why people dont birth responsibly and its very common among average salary earners.



Just multiplying as if the government is paying them for reproducing! 1 Like

why do he want to end his miserable life when he know he can mine just one skull and make more than 50k ... this guy self 1 Like

wayne4loan:

Suicide Because Of 50K Someone Pls Send Me His Account Details I have it,i mean his account details. I have it,i mean his account details.

many of u folks think this is funny shey? The truth is the country is hard and there many more like him out there contemplating suicide. may succour come your way son.

So, he went about impregnating a woman when he was still in school and had no source of income?



People will just make careless decisions in their youth and bring misfortune upon themselves. How will you run away from your job because you are owing debts, then, come back and expect to meet it waiting?



Some people are undeserving of goodwill, case in point, this poor excuse of a man 1 Like

You just spewed trash.

Pray never to be in a position were u can't help yourself.

Life is in cycle. Sometimes the clock is upright for you. The very next the downside is up and upside is down.

This man must have had his battery dead on the downside. You just spewed trash.Pray never to be in a position were u can't help yourself.Life is in cycle. Sometimes the clock is upright for you. The very next the downside is up and upside is down.This man must have had his battery dead on the downside. 2 Likes

When Will You Get Common Sense ? When Will You Get Common Sense ? 2 Likes

If you don't have anything nice to say why not just keep mute? If you don't have anything nice to say why not just keep mute? 1 Like

safarigirl:

So, he went about impregnating a woman when he was still in school and had no source of income?



People will just make careless decisions in their youth and bring misfortune upon themselves. How will you run away from your job because you are owing debts, then, come back and expect to meet it waiting?



Some people are undeserving of goodwill, case in point, this poor excuse of a man hey.. Just Stop it.. Who are you to judge him. hey.. Just Stop it.. Who are you to judge him. 2 Likes