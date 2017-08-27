₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by ijustdey: 5:30pm
http://dailypost.ng/2017/08/27/sacked-trace-staff-attempts-suicide-n50000-debt/
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by HungerBAD: 5:33pm
He was arrested for trying to commit suicide?
This would have been hilarious, if not for the seriousness of the situation. A man that is suppose to be offered a comprehensive medical/mental evaluation, and professional assistance/counselling given to him to dissuade him from taking his life is locked up?this is a tragedy in many fronts.
This is a man that is clearly trying to make something out of his life, but keeps running into misfortune. Suicide is never an option, and i plead with anybody feeling suicidal to always banish that thought from their minds.
It will one day get better.
Meanwhile,anybody knows how to get in touch with this LAPO company?Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Ogbonnaya Dyke or even the man himself or his family?the article omitted his name, or did i miss it?
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by ecoeco(m): 5:40pm
So in summary
1. U ar 38 yrs old
2. U got into school without any handwork or stable source of income nd dropped out
3. Knowing ur predicament u still had d strength nd pr*ck to pregnant ur wife 1...2....3...4...5 times
4. Instead of u to go nd serve nd learn a hand work u decided to borrow 50,000 probably to keep up with a standard of life dat u can't afford
5. From d story its also obvious dat u wife is also financially useless but can open her legs wide enough to conceive 5 children
6 In simple English 2 adults cannot pay 50,000
MY PROFESSIONAL ADVICE :
Both of you should commit suicide nd donate ur kids to the orphanage home
#Eco99#
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by Osahon7(m): 6:20pm
50k?? You want to commit sucide?? Damn!!pls where can i donate to him?
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by roldee(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:04pm
See his face!
Namecheckers Don belleful be dat
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by Friedyokes: 10:04pm
I was close to feeling compassion . then i saw this fool was a a father of FIVE children
1.you are poor and had 1 2 3 4 5 children.
2.you then tried to commit suicide to leave the children who didn't beg you to father them ...innocent children brought into this world because you are so much of an idiot not to use protection
3.every suitable punishment I can think of for you would leave you badly hurt not to be able to take care of the 5 children.
4.people like him would be the ones that shout bad government ..bad Nigeria...
5. As much of an insufferable idiot that he is the best thing to do will be to set him up with a job ...
Advice:DO NOT GIVE BIRTH TO CHILDREN IF YOU CANT TRAIN THEM I am focusing on the children because they stand the most to lose from these types of situations
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by DickDastardLION(m): 10:04pm
how they matched in 2015 to vote in this famine government.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by wayne4loan: 10:05pm
Suicide Because Of 50K Someone Pls Send Me His Account Details
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by angels09: 10:05pm
People curse them erryday
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by mccoy47(m): 10:06pm
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by dapyd1(m): 10:06pm
It's quite unfortunate.
Just 50k.
First, guys please if you are not financially buoyant enough, don't get married. And don't even dare have children.
What are they coming to the world to do? Suffer? Look at what this guy has taken his family through. Assuming he was successful in his suicide attempt, that will be double tragedy.
The economy is bad and people are suffering but it hasn't gotten to suicide levels.
As someone who has suffered from depression before, I know how it feels.
What brought me out is the thought that I was being selfish. People who commit suicide are selfish. Think of the pain those you leave behind will go through. The stigma. The perception of people that they are the ones that drive you to the point madness.
Don't do it. Don't be selfish. Your life is not yours alone to live. So many people are connected to you. And someone out there cares.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by tellwisdom: 10:06pm
Chai...RIP...May the Lord give ur family the fortitude to bear ur loss.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by Nwaoma198(f): 10:07pm
Habaaaa
ecoeco:
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by hardywaltz(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by donnaD(f): 10:08pm
Osahon7:Am the one collecting the money.inshut am also luking for where I too can borrow that amount.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by dangotesmummy: 10:09pm
ecoeco:
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by hopsydboi(m): 10:09pm
ecoeco:That the best your brain can offer! We won't blame you for it!
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by ikp120(m): 10:09pm
IamAirforce1 abeg donate that money wey Emoney give you.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by blackaxe78: 10:09pm
Father of 5
He already killed himself with kids!
I dont know why people dont birth responsibly and its very common among average salary earners.
Just multiplying as if the government is paying them for reproducing!
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by Kingbuhari(m): 10:10pm
why do he want to end his miserable life when he know he can mine just one skull and make more than 50k ... this guy self
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by donnaD(f): 10:10pm
wayne4loan:I have it,i mean his account details.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by mostyg(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by xwin(m): 10:10pm
many of u folks think this is funny shey? The truth is the country is hard and there many more like him out there contemplating suicide. may succour come your way son.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by safarigirl(f): 10:11pm
So, he went about impregnating a woman when he was still in school and had no source of income?
People will just make careless decisions in their youth and bring misfortune upon themselves. How will you run away from your job because you are owing debts, then, come back and expect to meet it waiting?
Some people are undeserving of goodwill, case in point, this poor excuse of a man
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:11pm
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by Lighthouseman: 10:11pm
ecoeco:You just spewed trash.
Pray never to be in a position were u can't help yourself.
Life is in cycle. Sometimes the clock is upright for you. The very next the downside is up and upside is down.
This man must have had his battery dead on the downside.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by EYIBLESSN(m): 10:13pm
ecoeco:
When Will You Get Common Sense ?
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by ojibole(m): 10:14pm
ecoeco:
If you don't have anything nice to say why not just keep mute?
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by dingbang(m): 10:14pm
safarigirl:hey.. Just Stop it.. Who are you to judge him.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by OLYmighty: 10:16pm
The government should plsss help this family.
|Re: Sacked TRACE Staff Attempts Suicide Over N50,000 Debt (photo) by dennistar(m): 10:16pm
Nigerian Woman Break Record In America / PHOTO: Armed Robber Brutally Beaten And Set Ablaze After Caught Trying To Rob At / Esthers Body Was Found Dead At Trans-ekulu Enugu After Been Missing For 2 Weeks
