Mikel na fine boy man

Hugo Broos can't wait for 90Mins to finish, he's tired of this job 3 Likes

seyizma:

Please who knows if AIT will air the match?





Our best option is to beat Cameroun today and hope that Zambia loses or draws against Algeria.





MaziOmenuko:

If we lose today's game, it wouldn't make too much of a difference to be quite honest with you. We'd still need to beat Zambia next month to ensure qualification, assuming Zambia were to get a result against Algeria. Because even if we're to beat Cameroon today and Zambia manages to beat Algeria, then we'll still need to beat Zambia or, at least, secure a draw against them next month.Our best option is to beat Cameroun today and hope that Zambia loses or draws against Algeria.







Segadem:

Mikel na fine boy man homo bish somebody needs to kick you back into your closetO pari

Victory against Cameroon is certain 1 Like

Reporting from Yaounde! 1 Goal = $20,000... Referee sounds the whistle





lalasticlala game don start o!

Sure win

Pls am I the only one that observed that tall man in front of the last Cameroonian player during the line up

Any links

Where is Tamarapetty nau? Barca don start match oo

See clear commentary Nah.. Very sharp





http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/09/cameroon-vs-nigeria-live-streaming.html CAMEROON VS NIGERIA LIVE STREAMING (World Cup Qualifying 2nd Leg)

Where can I watch it

whc one is dis again?

God go with us!

I don't like white jersey on Super Eagles or Manchester United 1 Like

I am at work right now and I really need to watch this match, can someone provide me with a link to watch it please?

Game on.... Cameroon with initial gragra 4 Likes

cassyrooy:

thought they said he had resigned

Oh God ...... See traffic What's the essence of qualifying for world cup and perform badly in Russia......Oh God...... See traffic

Segadem:

Mikel na fine boy man



You dey admire boy in You dey admire boy in

ogbono soup match 1 Like

Moses the man with the magic boot

The lions will be so batterd by the Eagles

Cinderella5:

rhi here!

ajalawole:

What's the essence of qualifying for world cup and perform badly in Russia ......























Oh God ...... See traffic



is it your 'performing badly'??

Na 2 0 Nigeria take beat them na last night them play am for edo state

Who knows where I can watch the match online