₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,990 members, 3,768,492 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 06:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 1 (Live) (25782 Views)
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) / Algerian National Team Arrives Uyo For World Cup Qualifier (Photos) / Nigeria Vs Swaziland: World Cup Qualifier (0 - 0) On 13th November 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (13) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Segadem(m): 5:58pm
Mikel na fine
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by JesusIgot: 5:59pm
match started..�
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by cassyrooy(m): 5:59pm
Hugo Broos can't wait for 90Mins to finish, he's tired of this job
3 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Danielnino00(m): 5:59pm
seyizma:
AIT hardly broadcast away matches . I saw it on twitter that it would be on NTA though..maybe NTA sports
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Icon79(m): 5:59pm
If we lose today's game, it wouldn't make too much of a difference to be quite honest with you. We'd still need to beat Zambia next month to ensure qualification, assuming Zambia were to get a result against Algeria. Because even if we're to beat Cameroon today and Zambia manages to beat Algeria, then we'll still need to beat Zambia or, at least, secure a draw against them next month.
Our best option is to beat Cameroun today and hope that Zambia loses or draws against Algeria.
O pari
MaziOmenuko:
4 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Icon79(m): 6:00pm
homo bish somebody needs to kick you back into your closet
O pari
Segadem:
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by IamAirforce1: 6:01pm
Victory against Cameroon is certain
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by ikorodureporta: 6:02pm
Reporting from Yaounde! 1 Goal = $20,000... Referee sounds the whistle
lalasticlala game don start o!
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by ammyluv2002(f): 6:02pm
Sure win
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by OBIGS: 6:02pm
Pls am I the only one that observed that tall man in front of the last Cameroonian player during the line up
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by HOTWATER(m): 6:02pm
Any links
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by wristbangle(m): 6:03pm
Where is Tamarapetty nau? Barca don start match oo
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by smithsydny(m): 6:04pm
See clear commentary Nah.. Very sharp
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by callydon(m): 6:04pm
CAMEROON VS NIGERIA LIVE STREAMING (World Cup Qualifying 2nd Leg)
http://www.fullgist.com.ng/2017/09/cameroon-vs-nigeria-live-streaming.html
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Cinderella5(f): 6:04pm
Where can I watch it
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by shams040(m): 6:04pm
whc one is dis again?
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Omooba77: 6:05pm
God go with us!
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by ammyluv2002(f): 6:05pm
I don't like white jersey on Super Eagles or Manchester United
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by zuto4u(m): 6:05pm
I am at work right now and I really need to watch this match, can someone provide me with a link to watch it please?
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Walelavender(m): 6:05pm
Game on.... Cameroon with initial gragra
4 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by meforyou1(m): 6:05pm
cassyrooy:thought they said he had resigned
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by ajalawole(m): 6:06pm
What's the essence of qualifying for world cup and perform badly in Russia ......
Oh God ...... See traffic
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by slimthugchimee(m): 6:06pm
Segadem:
You dey admire boy in
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by yorex2011: 6:06pm
ogbono soup match
1 Like
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by IamAirforce1: 6:07pm
Moses the man with the magic boot
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Stakekay1(m): 6:07pm
The lions will be so batterd by the Eagles
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by ikorodureporta: 6:07pm
Cinderella5:rhi here!
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by yorex2011: 6:07pm
ajalawole:
is it your 'performing badly'??
4 Likes
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Diso60090: 6:08pm
Na 2 0 Nigeria take beat them na last night them play am for edo state
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by slimthugchimee(m): 6:08pm
Who knows where I can watch the match online
|Re: Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 0 - 0 (Live) by Bibidear(f): 6:08pm
I love Nigeria's kit......very beautiful
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (13) (Reply)
Nigeria Escapes FIFA Ban As Court Dismisses Case / Top 10 Nigerian Footballers Of All Time / If Nigeria Wins AFCON, Keshi Will Resign
Viewing this topic: abumeinben(m), mideoti(f), Bonzoker(m), Revelation4(m), Sweetyie(f), OmoManU, Matinho, Abeos(m), Niwdog(m), davies123, lanresz(m), mrlaw93(m), oluwa2ur(m), Yamsio, dshawn(m), Ak47young(m), platodeen(m), oladele239(m), Michealforever, sugaDaddy, EnkayDezign, Bishop2ksp(m), Roon9(m), jaymantin(m), barofterror(m), jpmorgan003, marvin902(m), bdemix(m), Tekajoi(m), yelloo1(m), Eskayla, DrWhizy(m), Justicextian(m), ellex(m), UnknownT, romeoetin(m), ItsUncleDee(m), samju100(m), beinstein(m), Amaebu(m), datigboguy(m), abdulhadi101(m), alexistaiwo, personal59(m), mrBlunt(m), Sonoyom(m), francollimasso, chisyluvly, favouredon(f), OtunbaAde101(m), Radical2(m), Odney(m), goryorhal(m), daewoorazer(m), Mathini(m), riches4me, psalm68(m), awesome4, DannyJ19(m), Iteghete1, ogayor, ElDeeVee(m), Harry4cas(m), monsieurp, nice247(m), Donbigi2(m), kiddkash(m), Tommmy(m), Donlexino, ipledge10(m), egoldman(m), BABSIN(m), Remsilla(m), Lordnath(m), myqel(m), Asek1(m), enitiObanke(m), Determinism, Django50, rotimex, may01(f), NeeKlaus, damariox(f), shitshappen(m), Abiriba1stson, georgebruno(m), nellychuks(m), bluejeff(m), arantess(m), Pontaboki, Jascon4, coalcoal1(m), ideologies(m), lordsteve19, henry247(m), midehi2(f), olawoletosinm, Phikom(m), princeadeboy(m), Xbus2, Dreambeat, ajalawole(m), rhajaan(m), Atouke, igbsam(m), Seylad2009(m), GambaOsaka, uboy73, zachanalysis, hustleranthem(m), kentochi(m), AmaechiLinus(m), REMMEI(m), baum1, Nuellaluv(f), OkpekeBeauty, fxisreal, donteddy(m), Olodonairaland(m), Sheun001(m), ibro17888(m), topeayan(m), peaceland(m), Pseudolax, sialoadenitis, BNLR(m), yaki84, chidexy(m), hydrazone, rebecca167(m), Xyzaid(m), profstar(m), fokeleyeyahoo, hackwi(m), blaise00700, Category1, Dextology, mayorrlad(m), alabig(m), 88natzy(m), dalass(f), cyojunior1, prey02(f), decasey(m), Roof, bareal(m), ADEYHEMI, Ladyjumong(f), IZUKWU(m), vivlyviv, smilingfortune(m), Folatem, donlemson(m), d1nerbaba(m), segun544(m), jaykalas, Erfolg, walemeg(m), Suspect33(m), Oleku93(m), Notion(m), claremont(m), lozanni(m), mayorjosh(m), tianshie(m), adeniyi00(m), Mzthowxeen(f), yemibayo(m), CHANNELStv2020, jetroolowole(m), Edenoscar2(m), eremy, Vokians(m), eventlamp, MrEgghead(m), Adikam(m), Watmoree(m), JONSYN7154(m), Goodjay(m), ResourceMan(m), BodManBm(m), EldaTimba(m), horlartayor(m), CocoaOla, Cooladex(m), snoopylinus, snowstormm(m), footprintD55(m), hypercyc, livestr, fidalgo19, pappy4real(m), nwaozzugwor, Newbiee, buildelicool(m), immaculate006(m), profola2be(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), precris(m), DPCHUKS1, krysto(m), shellworker, korent265, mooresucre(f), shokayz(m), joseboy199(m), olufemi7onifade, kennias(m), doctorkush(m), Stevengerd(m), johnpaul1101(m), Omobolajiatanda(m), Womenrep, Middlefinger1, emmadejust(m), Lordseyad(m), Samcent, Maksky(m), achivs(m), p2flexx(m), isalegan2, lordjay, fabulous85, Silvertrinity(f), PureMe01, afilaka(f), Sugarbear007(m), Heartmender1, INTERMAN, jack00000, enigmang, chemystery, Evestar200(f), mykero(m), bordrick, ElderlyPerson(m), gidob(m), zerojinx(m), Worldboss187, koins, obaeko(m), Bjergtrolde, Andremani(m), DeepLearning, tfaromo, chinedugreat(m), EzeCanada, Obijulius, Livebygrace, aremumoses, borntoexcel2000(m), patomaniac, rocoh(m), slex(m), abdussalam1, desperate39(f), jen4r, 9jawhite, oluwafemi113(m), toluxe0075, Edua1(m), Bilany(f), Jayson504(m), OAFMods, ibe123, sammydee27(m), sirfemoz(m), Phoenix619, Adminisher, Kakayaraznits(m), hannah55(f), tobilinoP(m), nedman77, CaptPlanet(m), mytoem, caesaraba(m), toask111, imotal(m), kizwana, Epaddon, tunfeek, godG, dveteran, blaizetony, proudlyYoruba(m), Walelavender(m), deepwater(f), obuneme, chygoz3(m), Peinstein, LordofNaija, dabossman(m), Samojo4real(m), fredosky111(m), Heywhizzy(m), empress101(f), KemjikaEme, okeyley, Ebenezerk2, jessytra(f), topsyking, tyson99(m), Omofvin, codedcliq, Dexema(m), kiltoko1(m), engrkind, Kingkelly44, brewdave(m), sikells(m), Munae(f), Danielnino00(m), Jaysleeves(m), etibaba(m), lukman, Hoteph(m), stinggy(m), okeladey20, paulos8, dotcomnamename, slowbreeze(f), Marcus01, kenness, mine85(m), edo3(m), annie74(f), NGMontana(m), Deseo(f), xcelmind(m), abdulkayus(m), Amandobolt(m), ohepo2020(m), auschris, Niyil, Xzbit91, Kog45(m), Taiye4Christ(m), siralabai(m), emaoke7, franktolk(m), cydophobia(m), our9ja, ishaqstat, ilyasmuy, chimerase2, obadisa, blackedwin, honeyjoyce(f), slimthugchimee(m), Stevebamdex(m), ValeRider(m), whisperofGod(m), dadabashua1(m), UncleSnr(m), IBNgemini, chelseabmw(m), nero2face, Ololanla, collwriters, enimooko, shogz89, youngaz(m), nas00(m), olatunji21(m), Xbee007(m), Reborn14(m), meforyou1(m), stockbear, biggiyke(m), blackknight, mightykay(m), tvcatch15, Joseid, NinaMiliano, IamAirforce1, shakyum12(m), lonelydude, gimbus1(m), vybzkartel, ProfOjah1234, TIDDOLL(m), Austinemark53(m), frenzyduchess, Adedeji20, ayd91(m), Emarc16(m), Oluwamuyeewa(m), STIdesyns(m), presido997(m), sammylele, Anyi44(m), TheMainMan, Indomixx, Sydneysheldon, naturalwaves, bomee(m), Dacronym(m), abtywo(m), obumkeke(m), roeb1987(m), Sunkyphil, liab, Acme77, chinexxx(m), dukeprince50(m), DerrickOfficial(m), emioga1(m), Lukay99, bouquilee, Ashleyma77(m), Mbliz(f), joedams, Mudley313, bakaredc, oloriooko(m), SirGoldEjike(m), sweetguy10(m), anonymuz(m), Simeonarome, Haywhybaba007(m), olulove(m), LesbianBoy(m), zeanslim(m), ifyn4real(m), Obumiyk(m), Boldwinner(m), EngrKem, Alabi324(m), ekhai(m), Olamilite, illustrator, benedictac(f), femie21(m), ambrosini593(m), luckihy, Danycrusoe(m), Ijaya123, Fosi, mickey226(m), Jamiubond009(m), kevoh(m), dabrake(m), hippyj(m), Bratking(m), Archmage(m), obinnanelson4(m), standardboi(m), Ajaoogbo, chromoTop, ProfChris10(m), CircleOfWilis, OMANBALA1, kingkunta1, maskuraid(m), elenungboro, emmatony, cornelin(m), wenopapae, Henitan24(f), Growingboi(m), Psittacus(m), Aminzy(m), kkpak, VisioDirect, Eldeedon(m), peteredo, iffydave(m), viciati(m), deji68, Adekunzy(m), Lufthansa, Fadiga24(m), CYBERWEAVER(m), chiefololade, stancydg, BOMA2912(m), kachioc, chiefengr, olusholaoluwo, unikdamzel(f), Maduks88(m), lyrose(f), onyeekul001, yinkus204(m), Youngadvocate, YukHub, winterfell007, chichi87(f), aieromon(m), TJ18(m), Victar(m), mrsochy, Pidginwhisper, Robertbh(m), Marvel1206, twinklemaia, pyrex23(m), Holycity(f), onosprince(m), orangeCV, jjwilliams(m), 1wolex85, JONNYSPUTE(m), safarigirl(f), shervydman(m), roadaheadevents, urchman23, highness25(m), ubox, Odionprince24, HOTWATER(m), 9itewolf(m), Mybettingtips(m), gomman, Riversides2003(m), Delaw135, eskorbrown(m), kaluxy007(m), chichijas(m), lere1990, dalaman, kenomobola(m), FLORIDACAR, jikjimmy, Atk1nson(m), AMossley(m), talk2riel, Georgville(m), dy4life, bambech, Move2, eteebanky, Topnotch16, branham890, Harrisonwo(m), godspeed, Edukpo, Tmiky, skolar49, onnetcas(m), moshine20, babaeto001(m), mokoshalb(m), Ebullience(m), Easy023(m), canadianprince, memski(m), popyea(m), Adedrizzy(m), doyin68, xwebyna(m), Audrinakane(f), Randy100, awizza(m), SHABZ, Gamesound(m), RICKYMARIO(m), DelRosa(f), malvisguy212, jeffriano, FisifunKododada, collinometricx, prettybea, mummyson26(m), frenchkisser(m), coliform, orhiomwon(m), omoh9ja, emmyw(m), emerged01(m), kelsixx(m), AlexUgo(m), lafuria1(m), alkyno47, Kendzyma, Juchii(m), abbeycom101(m), bomeri(m), despam(m), Arsenalholic(m), kizito93, ComradeShegs(m), samzzycash(m), pokenose(m), Olamercy884(m), Adekdammy, cicero13(m), humberjade, dad007(m), DGenius1(m), joyibee(f), Albion05, Kayceewyte(m), yuppieman(m), 7Alexander(m), cassyrooy(m), gabe15(m), ftosino(m), Alice07(f), Teletexter, umbo, Singapore1(m), shugadude(m), ginajet(f), marquay, youngProphetvz, Segadem(m), Hezaking(m), veekid(m), superbloke(m), lomprico(m), bioduneberry(m), Melvinsofty, haymekus, charlie999(m), tracrbloc, chiiraq802(m), Brozules(m), TOPMAN4LIFE, fighal(m), kellyJames5(m), duchessofyork, billcollins, izuchukwu94(m), schoolboy0(m), mediatorboy(m), malware, Everest1989(m), Cyrealmusic(m), Topology, dkt001(m), HenryThegreat1(m), Noble11(m), tech24, Taiwodada08, skimasks(m), capricornian(m), flootintin, EniHolar(f), Emmanuel555(m), Jephz(m), quickly, dominique(f), gsparks01(m), Sunbassen, luwins(m), Christane(m), Ukalejohn(m), kesikeller(m), Parcks(m), Emoreni(m), jaygee1, ChiSun27(m), Nigerdeltaboi(m), obed92(m), austineaddy, MrJorge(m), donblanco, slimdick(m), meenat45(f), igwejay, LeBlack, Yahbas83(m), Time2Smile(m), livingseed, SporaD8, hardae(m), PresidentBuBu, Alphasoar(m), chywest, honey001(m), Sessyjee(m), Machini(m), yankeedodo(m), sweetyme001(f), toseen7(m), IFELEKE(m), olamisegbe(m), tunene66, Blazed(m), Habeyy(m), egodswill(m), Dan777, adonisgold, petsam11(m), wesleychidi(m), MaziOmenuko, jesseboy2, ogalawyer(m), seg01, lizarazus(m), foster881(m), Ademak, Mrphilia, tolu24(m), kelly4kelly, Bell5(f), bunminikan(m), Emperorone(m), purplekayc(m), Ahmed4002(m), Omofunaab2, nerodenero, kstyle2(m), shawwal1(m), Chimezirim121, Oteiakoms(f), Travelpes, olagbola55(m), omode2(m), Fecodear(f), dominicnuel(m), Kelvinpam(m), Disneylady(f), teemah21(f), Deolaw, walcut(m), luizdav, Integrator1, KingOfThePay(m), emeshot, ndlife, jaylicioussss(f), masterpiece86, Nickizoe(f), greatdude, magnificient7, ashala(m), codedtee, scarffield(m), DEXTROVERT, ibroh22(m), Tickles01, blinzho69(m), leyeg, Abujafinest(m), Davinex(m), willjoe, dustydee, zopaks, jadakiss213(m), Celestyn8213, elda2303(m), Lord3point5, TheGrandChemist, abulbanaat(m), Acidosis(m), omowolewa, GideonThomas(m), vowolabi(m), Ihebu4chelsea(m), Horppyboi(m), Adetee17(m), Hcl2, ebeano(m), sheguy(m), skytouch2(m), Goovo(m), king94(m), Mujtahida, sunkomite(m), panco, ponziponzi(m), awa(m), upchair(m), donmatin(m), xynerise(m), namdyz(m), moststylish(m), dammyshow100, goodson(m), hizick(m), austinvsb1(m), ayi1513(m), wristbangle(m), Julivas, kasynlives, olowutech(f), Electricdanger, timilehin007(m), haykay33, elume2020(m), Breezy90(m), uwemubia, jeckin205, Rockyrascal(m), aluko360(m), ordained(m), patwilly(m), EzePromoe, nasonaso, morganist99(m), xty50(f), desgiezd(m), Dongreat(m), Welder(m), Roh50(f), olptund2012ovi(m), aoyih(m), kayceerilyn(f), tesppidd, posiedon(m), alchemist(m), ogahug, shotuns, salemdv(m), HZwriters, Baddest15, kpukpuyenke, DonBrad, chukzy007(m), busky101(m), uktopux, Emisco1(m), ochikingz(m), kingsleyy32, kilisi, ferviddesmond(m), OverSabi01(m), Benny95(m), larry27(m), zuto4u(m), sunkanmihassan1(m), Elzends(m), zeusdgrt(m), dxplora, don4ye, pahzz(m), kingfhaddo(m), Pinkblue(f), movaze89(m), kennygee(f), jamace(m), Rebuke, emiarire(f), Ridhest(m), sw, Ucheosefoh(m), eragonis(m), olandoboy(m), Nairasurplus(m), Dmony, OjujuCalabar(m), luveth(m), Lemzkyd, bsideboii(m), TruthNigeria(m), vicbef1000, cultist, kennyjj500(m), Vandi2(m), ocdaniels, Bryan12(m), ibiso1986, SuperSuave(m), cupid0(f), Ozid(m), heybeemoney(m), DOLLARTEX(m), tuoky, primateayoola(m), mcdreeezy, blessedweapon(m), Prinxz(m), Meritocracy, Ekatwins, Timijo, ayoplenty, eddyline(m), stevebent(m), Nsiboy5(m), adexeli(m), centononye(m), Emmayen(m), priceaction, Phatty10, iamleumas, edenhazard(f), Lightman300(m), donk552(m), h8rr, solistic, ceasarho(m), dammykoga(m), olafresh(m), joshuajunior(m), houseoftuition1, prittyboi(m), Bibidear(f), HeIsJesus, ItalianWine(f), andreawills96(f), kinggogo, Robbin7(m), Obasiomogo(m), beejay247, DLuciano, Deiok(m), ojonx(m), ABUBAKARS(m), martin86(m), olanewton(m), Ecoway, BroZuma, hycebee(m), mantlez, youngestgrad(m), yungmayor02(m), nonso84(m), sugarygee(f), knick(m), Goke7, lumidey2013(m), Mrbritish(m), pesuwe, samwayne154(m), AlwaysUltraPad, Goodlyhrt(m), NaMe4, lalasticlala(m), NigeriaB(m), Melvess(m), Olurock(m), whizpa(m), Kyase(m), Israeljones(m), Sugar6(f), luckson3k, Ikwokrikwo, Dollyak(f), Bullet1234(m), Lordcenturion2(m), mansakhalifa(m), Shaballantin(m) and 990 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12