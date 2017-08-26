₦airaland Forum

Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by WotzupNG: 12:40pm
If you don’t know who Lilian Bach is, then count it that you are an Indomie generation Nollywood fan. Lilian Bach is a veteran in the movie industry and one of those that made movie producers to follow a trend of featuring light-skinned actresses in the movies.

Below, she is spotted with Gifty of BBNaija who excitedly posted the below quote on Instagram.

So out of no where my mom gave me a big surprise by inviting @iamlilianbach to my room, immediately i saw her..ahhhh omo i no waste time o, i gave out a big scream filled with excitment,i hugged her like say i wan chew am by force but she understood my craze sha. At last i met with my “look alike” queen. What melted my heart was when she said “Gifty i watched you in the show and i must say you are a Star” + Her warm advice gave me the look of “Huh she’s talking to me like say e don tey wey we know”She so adorable and humble .
#THEGRADUATES
#movieset
#asaba

https://www.wotzup.ng/gifty-lilian-bach-bbnaija-nollywood/

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by MakCoby(m): 1:48pm
old pussies

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by abbaapple: 1:48pm
Uuuuuuu lala!! FTC
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by flawlessT(f): 1:48pm
For her mind undecided

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by teamsynergy: 1:48pm
fresh ladies
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by missvera(f): 1:49pm
Good for them.
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by YourWife(f): 1:49pm
This babe is beautiful.... Only if she had more brains to go with the beauty.

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by maklelemakukula(m): 1:49pm
two milffs grin

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by sgtponzihater1: 1:49pm
k
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by mascot87(m): 1:49pm
V yansh babes grin grin grin
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by WebSurfer(m): 1:49pm
Mtcheeew
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by lovelyjay: 1:50pm
Nice one
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by cr7lomo: 2:06pm
Gift ain't beautiful ..lilian is beautiful...gift is nothing but ocha k'omaka ... Imagine her dark skinned...she go resemble bisola small

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by thisisayus(m): 2:06pm
wow, they really look alike.
BTW, I wan sell toyota fish light

http://www.nairaland.com/4017582/7-months-used-toyota-camry

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Henitan24(f): 2:06pm
they really look alike


abeg check my signature for a legit business to earn yourself a daily income. You're limitless
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by NiRfreak(m): 2:06pm
k
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by blezzymoore: 2:06pm
Story for d gods
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by AdaNri1(f): 2:07pm
YourWife:
This babe is beautiful.... Only if she had more brains to go with the beauty.
ah ah cussing your fellow woman like this. Even without her "brains" she's managed to achieve something. Afterall you know her. Who knows you?

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by BeenieB: 2:08pm
cr7lomo:
Gift ain't beautiful ..lilian is beautiful...gift is nothing but ocha k'omaka ... Imagine her dark skinned...she go resemble bisola small


They are both very beautiful
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by emmabest2000(m): 2:08pm
MakCoby:
old pussies

Na hem dey sweet pass nao ...

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by DONSMITH123(m): 2:08pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Ezedon(m): 2:09pm
They just banned me by mistake but God de
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by DONSMITH123(m): 2:09pm
MakCoby:
old pussies

Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by hAlexandro(m): 2:09pm
undecided undecided undecided
teamsynergy:
fresh ladies
fresh Kini you get so?
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Boyooosa: 2:09pm
@op, WO ara e o ya o. So if I no know unpopular Lilian now that means am indomie generation bah? Where U dey wen we dey watch Arelu? Answer me na...
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Slayer2: 2:09pm
.
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Boyooosa: 2:10pm
Q
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by TGoddess(f): 2:12pm
Beautiful
Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by adonismuller(m): 2:16pm
thisisayus:
wow, they really look alike.
BTW, I wan sell toyota fish light

http://www.nairaland.com/4017582/7-months-used-toyota-camry
send me your contact details to Otutuadonis21@gmail.com

