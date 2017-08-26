₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by WotzupNG: 12:40pm
If you don’t know who Lilian Bach is, then count it that you are an Indomie generation Nollywood fan. Lilian Bach is a veteran in the movie industry and one of those that made movie producers to follow a trend of featuring light-skinned actresses in the movies.
Below, she is spotted with Gifty of BBNaija who excitedly posted the below quote on Instagram.
So out of no where my mom gave me a big surprise by inviting @iamlilianbach to my room, immediately i saw her..ahhhh omo i no waste time o, i gave out a big scream filled with excitment,i hugged her like say i wan chew am by force but she understood my craze sha. At last i met with my “look alike” queen. What melted my heart was when she said “Gifty i watched you in the show and i must say you are a Star” + Her warm advice gave me the look of “Huh she’s talking to me like say e don tey wey we know”She so adorable and humble .
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by MakCoby(m): 1:48pm
old pussies
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by abbaapple: 1:48pm
Uuuuuuu lala!! FTC
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by flawlessT(f): 1:48pm
For her mind
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by teamsynergy: 1:48pm
fresh ladies
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by missvera(f): 1:49pm
Good for them.
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by YourWife(f): 1:49pm
This babe is beautiful.... Only if she had more brains to go with the beauty.
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by maklelemakukula(m): 1:49pm
two milffs
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by sgtponzihater1: 1:49pm
k
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by mascot87(m): 1:49pm
V yansh babes
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by WebSurfer(m): 1:49pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by lovelyjay: 1:50pm
Nice one
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by zulex880: 2:06pm
Please guys let's ignore every tribalist on this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.
I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM
IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.
They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.
Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM TOGETHER.
Thanks for cooperating.
Ps: And my apologies if I am spamming but my goal is to spread this message and defeat tribalist who are no different from racist
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by cr7lomo: 2:06pm
Gift ain't beautiful ..lilian is beautiful...gift is nothing but ocha k'omaka ... Imagine her dark skinned...she go resemble bisola small
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by thisisayus(m): 2:06pm
wow, they really look alike.
BTW, I wan sell toyota fish light
http://www.nairaland.com/4017582/7-months-used-toyota-camry
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Henitan24(f): 2:06pm
they really look alike
abeg check my signature for a legit business to earn yourself a daily income. You're limitless
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by NiRfreak(m): 2:06pm
k
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by blezzymoore: 2:06pm
Story for d gods
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by AdaNri1(f): 2:07pm
YourWife:ah ah cussing your fellow woman like this. Even without her "brains" she's managed to achieve something. Afterall you know her. Who knows you?
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by BeenieB: 2:08pm
cr7lomo:
They are both very beautiful
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by emmabest2000(m): 2:08pm
MakCoby:
Na hem dey sweet pass nao ...
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by DONSMITH123(m): 2:08pm
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Ezedon(m): 2:09pm
They just banned me by mistake but God de
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by DONSMITH123(m): 2:09pm
MakCoby:
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by hAlexandro(m): 2:09pm
teamsynergy:fresh Kini you get so?
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Boyooosa: 2:09pm
@op, WO ara e o ya o. So if I no know unpopular Lilian now that means am indomie generation bah? Where U dey wen we dey watch Arelu? Answer me na...
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Slayer2: 2:09pm
.
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by Boyooosa: 2:10pm
Q
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by TGoddess(f): 2:12pm
Beautiful
|Re: Gifty Pictured With Lilian Bach: ''My Look-Alike Queen'' by adonismuller(m): 2:16pm
thisisayus:send me your contact details to Otutuadonis21@gmail.com
