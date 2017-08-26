If you don’t know who Lilian Bach is, then count it that you are an Indomie generation Nollywood fan. Lilian Bach is a veteran in the movie industry and one of those that made movie producers to follow a trend of featuring light-skinned actresses in the movies.Below, she is spotted with Gifty of BBNaija who excitedly posted the below quote on Instagram.

Please guys let's ignore every tribalist on this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.



I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM

IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.



They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.



Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM TOGETHER.



Thanks for cooperating.



Ps: And my apologies if I am spamming but my goal is to spread this message and defeat tribalist who are no different from racist 21 Likes 5 Shares