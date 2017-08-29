₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by bouncenews2: 1:13pm On Aug 28
Nigerians are exceptional and wherever you find them, they shine like diamonds in the sky.
Some Nigerians are studying at the Bowie State University, in the State of Maryland, U.S. and the school has good testimonies.
About 1,000 Nigerian students are in the tertiary institution and about 100 are international students while 900 are residents.
Professor Cosmas Nwokeafor is a Nigerian and he is the Dean of the institution's Graduate School.
He told the News Agency of Nigeria that the institution has been blessed by Nigerian students.
“Most of our Nigerian students are majoring in Computer Science and Organisational Communications and many other programmes.
“And Nigerians have actually performed very well and I can tell you because I’ve been in this university for 25 years.
“When you look at the list of performance, our students have been stellar students in all facets of our graduate programmes as well as the undergraduate too.
“In most areas, many of our students have completed their degree programmes here both the undergraduate and graduate, and have advanced in other major professional fields out there.
“Their character, my goodness, if I would speak about their character based on the ones that work very close with me, you can see the difference.
“When you meet Nigerian students, you can tell they are well-mannered, very humble, respectful and mindful of their business, which is of course their education.
“Among all, there might be one or two that do not actually portray what we expect of them but a majority has actually demonstrated excellence and that represents Nigeria very well,” he said
According to him, many Nigerians who had completed their programmes in the university are medical doctors.
“Some are professional nursing practitioners and educators are out there are doing very well. A lot of our students on the undergraduate level that come from Nigeria are really doing so well.”
Robert Batten is a Senior Director, International Programmes at the university and he also spoke highly of Nigerian students in the 150-year-old university.
Batten said: “The first thing I know is about their work ethic; they are tirelessly committed to excellence.
“When they are hired for on-campus jobs, they show up early, they stay late, they ask for additional job duties; the employers on campus love these Nigerian students”.
https://nnn.com.ng/guardian/nigerian-students-are-well-mannered-u-s-university-officials/
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by teewai3(m): 1:27pm On Aug 28
Nigeria, Good people, Great nation
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by MrBrownJay1(m): 1:35pm On Aug 28
just because a few are scammers and 419ers doesnt mean that the rest are not great in their fields....sadly, what we hear everyday in the news is about these scammers etc
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by Dexema(m): 3:57pm On Aug 28
MrBrownJay1:
There is no news like bad news because it spreads like wildfire. Nigerians are friendly and hardworking, even the few Nigerian criminals work hard at their dark trade.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by drunkcow(m): 4:03pm On Aug 28
It not like they cannot misbehave, dem dont want to come to 9ja uni if the misbehave.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by Fidelismaria(m): 4:16pm On Aug 28
ok
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by muller101(m): 4:25pm On Aug 28
U won't see bigots on this thread. Assuming the news came from the negative angle. East and West will be disgracing themselves here.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by julietkcee(f): 4:37pm On Aug 28
U guys should chop kiss
m coming there soon
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by boystone100(m): 4:55pm On Aug 28
beautifully made country with beautiful people, GOD bless Nigeria
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by DesChyko(m): 5:21pm On Aug 28
Where we need the whites to even remind us of our potentials.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by eleojo23: 5:46pm On Aug 28
Nigerians are good at what the do.
It's unfortunate that we have not been able to lead ourselves well.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by dennisworld1(m): 5:57pm On Aug 28
Love this news. Let me see the school admission process for graduates.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by Juniorbuba(m): 5:59pm On Aug 28
Nigeria is a blessed country if u remove all those policemen that use to sleep with their rifle under their head and politicians that use to put money inside house with A.C
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by Desyner: 6:27pm On Aug 28
A Nigerian appraising fellow Nigerians.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by SEOManiac: 6:27pm On Aug 28
Marketing strategy. Trust me.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by Uyi168(m): 6:46pm On Aug 28
teewai3:Nothing great about the nation
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by iamchybs(m): 7:33pm On Aug 28
Nigeria is a blessed country with a cursed throne.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by julioralph(m): 7:50pm On Aug 28
So Nice
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by handsomebanana(m): 8:07pm On Aug 28
Uyi168:
U can say that again
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by adekunle0000: 8:10pm On Aug 28
Majority of those Nigerians will must certainly be flatinos. They are just good at almost everything sentiments unattached.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by PrecisionFx: 8:48pm On Aug 28
bouncenews2:
By Nigerian, they mean Igbos.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by eleojo23: 8:49pm On Aug 28
PrecisionFx:
What happened to Biafra?
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by PrecisionFx: 8:55pm On Aug 28
eleojo23:
Things have order.
it's line by line.
just like I've never seen an Ewedugerian eating pepperish soup n ewedu thru their nostrils.
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:32pm On Aug 28
Lol...They should wehdone o
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by 1bunne4lif(m): 11:34pm On Aug 28
Goodnews
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by mikool007(m): 12:23am
K
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by mikool007(m): 12:23am
Yes o
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by jericco1(m): 12:59am
Not bad
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by lonelydora(m): 5:00am
Proudly Nigerian
|Re: See What A U.S. University Says About Nigerians Studying There by whatsupbitches: 7:10am
teewai3:Good people, fukd up nation
