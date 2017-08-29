



Some Nigerians are studying at the Bowie State University, in the State of Maryland, U.S. and the school has good testimonies.



About 1,000 Nigerian students are in the tertiary institution and about 100 are international students while 900 are residents.



Professor Cosmas Nwokeafor is a Nigerian and he is the Dean of the institution's Graduate School.



He told the News Agency of Nigeria that the institution has been blessed by Nigerian students.



“Most of our Nigerian students are majoring in Computer Science and Organisational Communications and many other programmes.



“And Nigerians have actually performed very well and I can tell you because I’ve been in this university for 25 years.



“When you look at the list of performance, our students have been stellar students in all facets of our graduate programmes as well as the undergraduate too.



“In most areas, many of our students have completed their degree programmes here both the undergraduate and graduate, and have advanced in other major professional fields out there.



“Their character, my goodness, if I would speak about their character based on the ones that work very close with me, you can see the difference.



“When you meet Nigerian students, you can tell they are well-mannered, very humble, respectful and mindful of their business, which is of course their education.



“Among all, there might be one or two that do not actually portray what we expect of them but a majority has actually demonstrated excellence and that represents Nigeria very well,” he said



According to him, many Nigerians who had completed their programmes in the university are medical doctors.



“Some are professional nursing practitioners and educators are out there are doing very well. A lot of our students on the undergraduate level that come from Nigeria are really doing so well.”



Robert Batten is a Senior Director, International Programmes at the university and he also spoke highly of Nigerian students in the 150-year-old university.



Batten said: “The first thing I know is about their work ethic; they are tirelessly committed to excellence.



“When they are hired for on-campus jobs, they show up early, they stay late, they ask for additional job duties; the employers on campus love these Nigerian students”.



