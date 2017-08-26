₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,032 members, 3,753,511 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 03:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food (7094 Views)
Breaking News!!! Biafra Referendum For Self- Determination , by The U.N / High Heel Shoes Donated To IDPs (photo) / Deeper Life Pastor suspends Wedding In Calabar (1) (2) (3) (4)
|U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Wobegist: 1:37pm
The United Nations World Food Programme yesterday suspended food distribution to Internally Displaced Persons in Borno following an attack on its partners at Gubio camp in Maiduguri on Friday.
Angry IDPs had attacked the humanitarian workers of the International Medical Corp, an international NGO, over the food rations the NGO was distributing, injuring many people and destroying five sport utility vehicles belonging to the NGO at the Gubio camp in Maiduguri metropolis.
In an electronic message sent by WFP Communication officer Maiduguri field office, Mr. Adedeji Ademigbuji to newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday, the global humanitarian agency said the suspension was as a result of security breaches.
The Executive Chairman State Emergency Management Agency, Egnr. Ahmad Satomi, in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday condemned the attack on the humanitarian workers and tendered an apology.
Engr. Satomi assured that he would meet with the military so as provide adequate security for humanitarian workers during distribution in the camps.
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/un-suspends-food-distribution-as-idps.html
1 Like
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by TINALETC3(f): 2:16pm
Dey shud hv managed d fud na, atleast half bread is beta dan none
16 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by chuose2: 2:16pm
d
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by bjt(m): 2:17pm
attacking the people feeding them?
49 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by mysticgal(f): 2:17pm
I wonder if they thought about their actions...
If they are waiting for the Nigerian government to give them food,then na hungry go be their second bread..
Half bread is better than none
20 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by bunmishontelle(f): 2:17pm
Attacking someone giving you food again. It is well
5 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Acidosis(m): 2:17pm
1 Like
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by TheLordIsGr8(m): 2:17pm
see gobe
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by ghostdvirus(m): 2:17pm
тнιѕ ιѕ gσвєѕισυѕ
4 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by BroZuma: 2:17pm
Les Savage
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by helinues: 2:17pm
Hahahahahaha.. See fool.ishness
Una dey bite finger wey dey feed una?
You no fit question your irresponsible government, na those who dey give you voluntarily you dey attack...
Na hunger go kill you people.. yeye
37 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by sagod: 2:17pm
Most unfortunate
2 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Lokospirit(m): 2:17pm
Hungry men could be angry sometimes.
6 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by feezy(m): 2:17pm
them no happy say dem see food... dem dey complain say e small.... awon omo jatijati
1 Like
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by thisisayus(m): 2:18pm
Nigeria is my country
smh
http://www.nairaland.com/4017582/7-months-used-toyota-camry
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Richyspice(m): 2:18pm
Lol,hunger never catch them
4 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Kzealz(m): 2:18pm
People we dey dey help... Muslims will always remain violent
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Amebo1(m): 2:18pm
lmao
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by verygudbadguy(m): 2:18pm
Now, lets see who they would attack after the UN has suspended the distribution of foods. Instead make dem attack the government wey no dey try, dem attack people wey dey help dem. Even dia camp heads wey dey steal dia foodstuffs, dey sell for market, dem no attack those ones.
Na dem sabi.
15 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by julimax(m): 2:18pm
What a pity
2 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by 01mcfadden(m): 2:19pm
We are our own problems.
We should vent or fury on our government and not these people.
4 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by cy4cent(f): 2:19pm
Food meant for Idp from the government is being diverted for personal use, these NGOs that are even able to supply them steady but small meals are the ones they are attacking.
Issorite! By the time hunger deal with them they will know how to channel their anger properly and attack government officials instead of NGO's.
7 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by vicfy(m): 2:19pm
Violent in nature
4 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Ibangedyourmom: 2:19pm
Arewa youth should be more concern about the plight of their people rather than masturbating on IPOB issues.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by patola080(m): 2:20pm
Animal will always b an animal
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by winkmart: 2:20pm
That's a major security breach. The Illiterates probably thought they were attacking the government
1 Like
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by 41lady(m): 2:20pm
This guys are morons. They didn't attack their government for not protecting them is their helper they attack? Na wow...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by coasta(m): 2:20pm
That shows the kind of heart they have. Zoo is zoo any where u go.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Neochemist: 2:20pm
When we've enjoyed certain Privileges for a long time we tend to see them as right.
An abrupt interruption of such privileges bring us back to our senses.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Richyspice(m): 2:20pm
Chai,this people shaaa!! Looks like their brains is also displaced
6 Likes
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by Abbeyme: 2:20pm
Pushed to the wall tinz.
Foul play was suspected by the IDPians.
They must have been receiving more portions before then, if funds have not reduced they think 'WHY SHOULD OUR RATION GET SMALLER'
|Re: U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food by swiperthefox(m): 2:20pm
People are so stupid. Your government is doing little or nothing for you; but you choose to attack UN partners helping you. Let see how you guys will fare now they've suspended their help.
9 Likes
Odd Nairaland Usernames / Photos: Fire Incident At Ogunpa Market In Ibadan Leaves Traders In Anguish / Who Are The Best And Worst Posters On Nairaland?
Viewing this topic: PehaKaso, Kingbuhari(m), longest18(m), leyo8965(f), oilygirl, afolayangs(m), osujibetty(f), streetsoldier1(m), seguno2, CR7jnr(m), lexie234(m), adeolu45, omosuper(m), haryorbarmie83(m), scully95, donjahsy, Kazim88, ogbonge, kennieG, Immatex(m), spymaster(m), JudgeWilson(m), secpowell, somto7(m), Sagamaje(m), nudejimgba, Bigblogman(m), Quality20(m), jnrremedy(m), Louis005(m), floxyluv80(f), yellowings, scaramucci, Arcsunnexy, anthonyug, teniboss(m), cowgirl9090, Maymum, MfonIrocks, williams85(m), Bede2u(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17