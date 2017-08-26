Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / U.N Suspends Food Distribution As IDPs Attack Them For Giving Them Small Food (7094 Views)

Angry IDPs had attacked the humanitarian workers of the International Medical Corp, an international NGO, over the food rations the NGO was distributing, injuring many people and destroying five sport utility vehicles belonging to the NGO at the Gubio camp in Maiduguri metropolis.



In an electronic message sent by WFP Communication officer Maiduguri field office, Mr. Adedeji Ademigbuji to newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday, the global humanitarian agency said the suspension was as a result of security breaches.



The Executive Chairman State Emergency Management Agency, Egnr. Ahmad Satomi, in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday condemned the attack on the humanitarian workers and tendered an apology.



Engr. Satomi assured that he would meet with the military so as provide adequate security for humanitarian workers during distribution in the camps.



Dey shud hv managed d fud na, atleast half bread is beta dan none 16 Likes

d

attacking the people feeding them? attacking the people feeding them? 49 Likes





If they are waiting for the Nigerian government to give them food,then na hungry go be their second bread..



Half bread is better than none I wonder if they thought about their actions...If they are waiting for the Nigerian government to give them food,then na hungry go be their second bread..Half bread is better than none 20 Likes

Attacking someone giving you food again. It is well 5 Likes

1 Like

see gobe

тнιѕ ιѕ gσвєѕισυѕ 4 Likes

Les Savage

Hahahahahaha.. See fool.ishness



Una dey bite finger wey dey feed una?



You no fit question your irresponsible government, na those who dey give you voluntarily you dey attack...



Na hunger go kill you people.. yeye 37 Likes

Most unfortunate 2 Likes

Hungry men could be angry sometimes. 6 Likes

them no happy say dem see food... dem dey complain say e small.... awon omo jatijati 1 Like



smh



Lol,hunger never catch them 4 Likes

People we dey dey help... Muslims will always remain violent 30 Likes 3 Shares

lmao

Now, lets see who they would attack after the UN has suspended the distribution of foods. Instead make dem attack the government wey no dey try, dem attack people wey dey help dem. Even dia camp heads wey dey steal dia foodstuffs, dey sell for market, dem no attack those ones.



Na dem sabi. 15 Likes

What a pity 2 Likes

We are our own problems.



We should vent or fury on our government and not these people. 4 Likes

Food meant for Idp from the government is being diverted for personal use, these NGOs that are even able to supply them steady but small meals are the ones they are attacking.



Issorite! By the time hunger deal with them they will know how to channel their anger properly and attack government officials instead of NGO's. 7 Likes

Violent in nature 4 Likes

Arewa youth should be more concern about the plight of their people rather than masturbating on IPOB issues. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Animal will always b an animal 11 Likes 1 Share

That's a major security breach. The Illiterates probably thought they were attacking the government 1 Like

This guys are morons. They didn't attack their government for not protecting them is their helper they attack? Na wow... 3 Likes 1 Share

That shows the kind of heart they have. Zoo is zoo any where u go. 12 Likes 1 Share

When we've enjoyed certain Privileges for a long time we tend to see them as right.

An abrupt interruption of such privileges bring us back to our senses. 10 Likes 1 Share

Chai,this people shaaa!! Looks like their brains is also displaced 6 Likes

Pushed to the wall tinz.



Foul play was suspected by the IDPians.

They must have been receiving more portions before then, if funds have not reduced they think 'WHY SHOULD OUR RATION GET SMALLER'