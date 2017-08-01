₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Ebal: 3:19pm
WATCH How Money doubler(#Wash-Wash) Wash money, Arrested by RRS
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 4:40pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Evablizin(f): 5:00pm
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Sharon6(f): 9:57pm
It's only greedy and lazy people that can fall Into their hands. There's no shortcut to success, work and pray and you'll surely get there someday.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by SalamRushdie: 9:57pm
Sleight of hand tricks but sadly 70 percent of Nigerians have an IQ of around 60 which is actually a mental handicap so they will fall this many times over even after watching this video, its the same low IQ many pastor also take advantage of to dupe church members.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by chibike69: 9:58pm
lol
he follow dem dey clap self
e be lyk say he never chi chomtin
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by whitering: 9:58pm
e
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by nextstep(m): 9:58pm
If you think that nobody would fall for these stories, it happens all the time.
Even me sef, I ended up losing some money, not because of greed per say, but the story they told me was so mesmerizing and believable and I thought I was helping out somebody in need. I also had an aunt lose like $1000 to these people in Surulere, till today she describe how she was scammed.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Ayodele951(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by jejemanito: 9:58pm
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Lexusgs430: 9:59pm
Pesin must hammer by force or fire ........
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by shurley22(f): 9:59pm
Can you imagine that!
And some humans would see this and stupidly believe the authencity of it all.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Olalan(m): 9:59pm
Except for the use of voodoo, only greedy and lazy people fall for this trick. Trying to reap where nothing was down.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by ccollins(m): 9:59pm
b
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by jericco1(m): 10:00pm
Reminds of the one in Chike and The River.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Ajewealth123(m): 10:00pm
Ebal:Nigerians sha
Bi won Seun ge won lowo ni won bo oruka.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by princeade86(m): 10:00pm
and people wil fall 4 it.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Oblitz(m): 10:00pm
haha
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by tayo200(m): 10:00pm
money must be made
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:00pm
So it has gotten to this level.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by olamil34: 10:00pm
my nigga
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by jericco1(m): 10:00pm
Olalan:huh?
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by bleepmate: 10:00pm
haha
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by davoremix(m): 10:01pm
Lol
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by jericco1(m): 10:01pm
shurley22:fine girl like you..mmh
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by pezeji(m): 10:01pm
how can i locate this man?
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by xholayZZ(m): 10:02pm
End of the road
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by bastien: 10:03pm
Now make I go watch the video
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by mansakhalifa(m): 10:03pm
Now that his "skills" have earned him RRS attention can he "wash" enough money to off-set his bail? Remember bail is (not)free.
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by ipobarecriminals: 10:03pm
typically FH demdem from that side
|Re: Money Doubler, Wash-Wash, Arrested By RRS (Photos, Video) by Lagusta(m): 10:04pm
Afefe ti fe, a ti ri furo adiye......
Lol
