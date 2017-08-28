₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,150 members, 3,753,993 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 07:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin (8037 Views)
13 Nigerian Foods That Are Better When Eaten Together / 22 Appropriate Names Of Nigerian Foods You Probably Didn't Know / 10 Nigerian Foods You Must Eat Before You Die (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by Opinionated: 4:11pm
Nigerian cuisine consists of delicious and mouthwatering dishes from the many ethnic groups in Nigeria. Nigerian cuisines typically involve the use of spices and herbs with palm oil or groundnut oil to make varieties of deliciously flavoured foods, often spiced with chilli peppers. However, there are some of our mouth-watering Nigerian foods that actually have foreign origins. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 Nigerian foods with foreign origins.
Jollof Rice
All Nigerians are probably very familiar with the ‘Jollof wars’ by now and though which country’s Jollof rice is the best remains a topic of passionate debate, there is one interesting fact about Jollof rice that might be unknown by many – Jollof rice is actually of foreign origin. The origins of Jollof rice can be traced to the Senegambian region that was ruled by the Jolof empire.
Fried Rice
This probably wouldn’t come as a shock to many but Fried rice is another food with foreign origin that has been adopted by Nigerians to become one of the popular Nigerian cuisines. The exact origins of fried rice has actually been lost to history but it is believed to be of Chinese origin, invented sometime within the Sui Dynasty (589 – 618 AD), in the city of Yangzhou in the eastern Jiangsu province.
Coconut Rice
Over time, this dish has become a beloved dish of many seeking something different from the conventional white rice. Coconut rice is typically prepared by soaking white rice in coconut milk or cooking it with coconut flakes. Though coconut rice is found in many cultures of the world, it is believed to have its origins in the South Asia, Southeast Asia and Latin America regions.
Corn Soup
This is locally referred to as ‘Omi Ukpopka’ and is a common food of the Afemai people in northern Edo state. Though the Afemai’s people’s version of the meal is exclusive to them, the origin of meal ‘corn soup’ can actually be traced to the Native Americans. Corn soup was a popular dish of the Native Americans mainly due to the fact that corn was a staple crop for many Native American tribes. Asides the Nigerian ‘Omi Ukpoka’, there are other variations of the corn soup which include: creamed corn soup, sweet corn soup, corn crab soup, Chinese sweet corn soup, dried Indian corn soup, Mexican corn soup and Tibetan style corn soup.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/4-nigerian-foods-foreign-origin/
1 Like
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by madridguy(m): 4:21pm
Debdave I need you to teach me how to cook corn soup
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by debdave(f): 4:27pm
madridguy:.
But i don't know how....#Good Afternoon#
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by madridguy(m): 4:29pm
Good afternoon. Jollof rice?
debdave:
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by debdave(f): 4:32pm
madridguy:That,i can teach you.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by thesicilian: 4:41pm
At least no one can claim Egusi, Pounded Yam, Amala and Ewedu from Nigerians. These are the real MVPs.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by madridguy(m): 4:58pm
So how much is the tuition fee?
debdave:
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by debdave(f): 5:43pm
madridguy:I don't charge.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by madridguy(m): 5:45pm
So how do we go about it? Do you stay in Lagos?
debdave:
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by debdave(f): 5:47pm
madridguy:
Yes... I stay in Lagos.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by madridguy(m): 5:50pm
I stays around Alimosho and you?
debdave:
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by debdave(f): 5:59pm
madridguy:Wait....
Are you "really" serious about this or what?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by madridguy(m): 6:00pm
Am serious.....or you taking me for play?
debdave:
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by Dharniel(m): 6:03pm
Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.
I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM
IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.
They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.
Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.
Thanks for cooperating.
#COPIED
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by Narldon(f): 6:03pm
JOLLOF RICE IS A COMPLETE NIERIAN CITIZEN, WITH VALID ID CARD!
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by autotrader014(m): 6:06pm
It's OK.
For super clean cars, contact us today for great deals. We give you value for your money..
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:06pm
What about Ofe nsala
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by Kizyte(m): 6:06pm
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by DaBillionnaire: 6:06pm
How can I lay my hands on this food
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by ayamprecious: 6:07pm
I don't need all this rice whatever, am seriously on diet
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by Pain: 6:07pm
Opinionated:
Jollof rice is actually a misnomer of Wolof Rice. The Wolof people are a West African ethnic group found in northwestern Senegal, The Gambia, and southwestern coastal Mauritania. The credit should be given to them
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by Stellie(f): 6:07pm
nrtin lyk nigeria jollof ooo...d switest and am d person dat can prepare d best jollof rice in d whole wide world..
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by horlahsunbo225(m): 6:07pm
What of okro soup
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by princeEfi(m): 6:09pm
Well u need to see Creative @ it peak
A Nairalander Built A Masterpiece E-gov Website Sample For His State Government
http://www.nairaland.com/4017198/nairalander-built-masterpiece-e-gov-website....
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by FemiFemola: 6:09pm
Buhari to host victorious D'Tigress after Afrobasket 2017 win - http://www.concaholic.com/sports/buhari-to-host-victorious-dtigress-after-afrobasket-2017-win/
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by Blackfire(m): 6:11pm
Op are u related to our minister of information... Mr Linus mba?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by Nakairogold(f): 6:11pm
Yes, they introduced us to jollof rice but we (Nigerians) made it popular.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by debdave(f): 6:11pm
madridguy:
Sorry,but i thought it was just a joke.
I'm sure you have people around you that can teach you how to cook.
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by OpinionCounts(m): 6:12pm
What of "soaking garri" na which people invent am..
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by free2ryhme: 6:16pm
Opinionated:
Truth benders and lie tellers
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by redbeans(m): 6:16pm
horlahsunbo225:Okra you mean?
|Re: 4 Nigerian Foods With Foreign Origin by inourcare: 6:17pm
No nation can take BOLI from the green white green nation, I know.
2 Likes
Cake Recipes / Some Hilarious Food Combinations In Nigeria / Why Do Tomatoes Taste Sour?
Viewing this topic: ololadeking(m), engrjoe(m), geozone, proffmanue(m), lola024(f), daududaniel(m), Aquariann, Elliotwiz1(m), manny4u(m), chenor(f), pawesome(m), EKONGKING, samlokko(m), cosfrac, naija2(f), isnovic(m), busybeei5(f), soyinkaseun1010(m), mykel0516, olawalebabs(m), sparklebee, Ibcdesigns(m), emperorsk, sammixs(m), Subsidy101(m), uniquetreasure, Owodiran1(m), koyeni(m), Icon79(m), Mpanyi, Graccccccccy(f), Django50, tsleazy(m), carammel(f), oluphilip2008(f), esshman(m), haladu27, SHISUI(m), Tayonic, jbtobsyn(m), whitering, mrdoubled(m), ginggerxy, Tbagwell1(m), Bibors(m), Feprakenltd, sajip, sleemfesh, plamonee, kene232, Freak4achild and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 33