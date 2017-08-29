₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Consumer Price Index (CPI) Increased By 16.05 Percent In July '17-NBS by froz(m): 4:18pm On Aug 28
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 16.05 percent (year-on-year) in July 2017. This was 0.05 percent points lower than the rate recorded in June (16.10) percent making it the sixth consecutive decline in the rate of headline year on year inflation since January 2017.
Increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yield the Headline Index.
On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.21 percent in July 2017, 0.37 percent points lower from the rate of 1.58 percent recorded in June. The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve-month period ending in July 2017 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve-month period was 17.47 percent, 0.11 percent point lower from 17.58 percent recorded in June 2017.
The Urban index rose by 16.04 percent (year-on-year) in July 2017, down by 0.11 percent point from 16.15 percent recorded in June, and the Rural index increased by 16.08 percent in July from 16.01 percent in June. On month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.25 percent in July 2017, down by 0.35 percent point from 1.60 percent recorded in June, while the rural index rose by 1.18 percent in July 2017, down by 0.39 percent point from 1.57 percent in June.
The corresponding twelve month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index increased from 18.69 percent in June to 18.43 percent in July, while the corresponding rural index also increased from 16.56 percent in June to 16.60 percent in July.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/consumer-price-index-cpi-increased-by-16-05-percent-year-on-year-in-july-2017-nbs/
|Re: Consumer Price Index (CPI) Increased By 16.05 Percent In July '17-NBS by BlueBrothers(m): 6:48am
Interesting..
|Re: Consumer Price Index (CPI) Increased By 16.05 Percent In July '17-NBS by enimooko: 7:26am
what does all these mean
|Re: Consumer Price Index (CPI) Increased By 16.05 Percent In July '17-NBS by dotunbekro06(m): 7:27am
Nigeria
Home of consumers
|Re: Consumer Price Index (CPI) Increased By 16.05 Percent In July '17-NBS by MicTayor(m): 7:27am
its still high...inflation plummeting the value of naira..and we are in a country where salaries are not indexed
|Re: Consumer Price Index (CPI) Increased By 16.05 Percent In July '17-NBS by Kimberlykay(f): 7:28am
....
|Re: Consumer Price Index (CPI) Increased By 16.05 Percent In July '17-NBS by OasisT: 7:29am
Getting out of recession gradually
|Re: Consumer Price Index (CPI) Increased By 16.05 Percent In July '17-NBS by burkingx(f): 7:31am
