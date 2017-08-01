₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by rafo200(m): 4:22pm
The management of the University of Ilorin has appointed Prof . Sulyman Abdulkareem of the Department of Chemical Engineering as its 10 th vice -chancellor .
https://presentdaynews.blogspot.com.ng/2017/08/breaking-abdulkareem-now-new-vc-of.html?m=1
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by madridguy(m): 4:22pm
Noted.
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by thesicilian: 4:47pm
Unilorin is one of the biggest
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by LuckyLadolce(m): 5:42pm
Ok
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Narldon(f): 5:42pm
Okay
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by oviejnr(m): 5:42pm
You mean the advance secondary university right, the only reason I like the Institution is their short session but unfortunately the school authorities still treat them like teenagers
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Kamelot77(m): 5:43pm
better by far
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by ajibolabd: 5:44pm
none of my business
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Dharniel(m): 5:45pm
Please guys let's ignore every tribalist in this forum and not reply their tribalism with tribalism but with silence. Trust me that's the way we can beat tribalist.
I know it hurts insulting your lineage but PLEASE IGNORE THEM
IGNORE THEM and watch as our silence kill them inside and drive them mad.
They may end up creating more monicker to reply themselves, still IGNORE and in the end OUR COLLECTIVE SILENCE will make a fool of them.
Every sane and educated person, please copy and paste along your text on Nairaland let everybody see it and let's KILL CYBER TRIBALISM.
Thanks for cooperating.
#COPIED
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by DiegoNakel(m): 5:45pm
We Are The Better By Far University...
A better Won Faa
Like If You Agree !!!
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Generalyemi(m): 5:45pm
ok
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by superior1: 5:47pm
Being a practicing Muslim is the first and most important criteria to VC position in Unilorin, Prof. Balogun nearly broke that jinx but he was resisted and frustrated, he later left to become VC in FUNAAB
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Bigajeff(m): 5:48pm
Better by far...I remember those days @Unilorin Tanke Oke Odo was fun.
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by kafiz1(m): 5:48pm
good fr him
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Lawalemi(m): 5:48pm
Always Islamic products
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Moshood0090: 5:48pm
My prof lost out once again..... Prof Hassan.Ajisafe Saliu of dept of Political science. so Painful sha
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by ivolt: 5:48pm
DiegoNakel:
By what real metrics ?
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by OmoManU: 5:48pm
Wow, a great and upright man. Like all former Alhikma VC's next thing for them is to always become VC somewhere again. First Musbau Akanji, current VC of FUT Minna, na 'AGE'
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Ridhwan1(m): 5:51pm
Noted
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by gloryman91: 5:52pm
Congratulations professor.
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by lexy2014: 5:52pm
oviejnr:are u a student or alumni of d school?
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by TheAngry1: 5:53pm
Muslim University...one Muslim handing over to another Muslim in a multi-religious state, in a multi-religious country.
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by madridguy(m): 5:53pm
Ilorin is Islamic town.
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by frubben(m): 5:54pm
Sooooo, wat should we do?
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by Blackfire(m): 5:54pm
Rubbish...
|Re: Sulyman Abdulkareem Is The New Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Ilorin by opecity: 5:54pm
who e epp
