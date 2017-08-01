₦airaland Forum

Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:46pm


Paul Okoye of PSquare, can not seem to have enough of his new born twins.

The singer who is currently in the US, shared a new photo with his twins, acknowledging the role his mother played in taking care of himself and Peter as children.

He wrote:

"Mehhnnn.....shoutout to my late Mumsy...is not easy. These 2 just gave me a new job called "sleeping"...#bodynobiwood #doubledouble #doubleblessing"

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/paul-okoye-shares-adorable-new-photo-of.html

Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by hahnsmall: 7:48pm
Cute smiley

Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by internationalman(m): 8:23pm
Adorable...
And for those dat cultivate d habit of hiding their baby's face; did any happen to these babies whose faces are revealed now?

Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by surkenyo404: 8:25pm
grin
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by femolacqua(m): 8:30pm
Lovely

Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by Narldon(f): 10:15pm
Ok
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by EmekaBlue(m): 10:15pm
Twin boy paul born twins....Ejima family
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by mightyhazell: 10:17pm
nice
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by chibike69: 10:17pm
awnnnn

cutie cuties
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by DeBret(m): 10:17pm
Happy Father and Cute Twins grin
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by winkmart: 10:17pm
Cute
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by kenzysmith: 10:17pm
And hw many children have help this year
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by shurley22(f): 10:17pm
Adorable..
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by ibkkk(f): 10:18pm
cool
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by siegfried99(m): 10:18pm
Ejima
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by obioji(f): 10:19pm
internationalman:
Adorable...
And for those dat cultivate d habit of hiding their baby's face; did any happen to these babies whose faces are revealed now?

Help me ask them

Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by talk2rotman(m): 10:19pm
Hit like if u want this kind of blessing
Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by olamil34: 10:20pm
cute kids can i borrow one

