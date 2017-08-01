



Paul Okoye of PSquare, can not seem to have enough of his new born twins.



The singer who is currently in the US, shared a new photo with his twins, acknowledging the role his mother played in taking care of himself and Peter as children.



He wrote:



"Mehhnnn.....shoutout to my late Mumsy...is not easy. These 2 just gave me a new job called "sleeping"...#bodynobiwood #doubledouble #doubleblessing"

