₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,218 members, 3,754,286 topics. Date: Monday, 28 August 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo (1257 Views)
Peter Okoye Shares Photo Of How Arsenal Fans Now Watch Football After 4-0 Defeat / Debie-Rise Turns Tboss’ Leg To Her Guitar In Adorable New Photos / Tee Billz And His Son, Jamil In Adorable New Year Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:46pm
Paul Okoye of PSquare, can not seem to have enough of his new born twins.
The singer who is currently in the US, shared a new photo with his twins, acknowledging the role his mother played in taking care of himself and Peter as children.
He wrote:
"Mehhnnn.....shoutout to my late Mumsy...is not easy. These 2 just gave me a new job called "sleeping"...#bodynobiwood #doubledouble #doubleblessing"
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/08/paul-okoye-shares-adorable-new-photo-of.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by hahnsmall: 7:48pm
Cute
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by internationalman(m): 8:23pm
Adorable...
And for those dat cultivate d habit of hiding their baby's face; did any happen to these babies whose faces are revealed now?
4 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by surkenyo404: 8:25pm
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by femolacqua(m): 8:30pm
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by Narldon(f): 10:15pm
Ok
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by EmekaBlue(m): 10:15pm
Twin boy paul born twins....Ejima family
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by mightyhazell: 10:17pm
nice
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by chibike69: 10:17pm
awnnnn
cutie cuties
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by DeBret(m): 10:17pm
Happy Father and Cute Twins
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by winkmart: 10:17pm
Cute
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by kenzysmith: 10:17pm
And hw many children have help this year
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by shurley22(f): 10:17pm
Adorable..
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by ibkkk(f): 10:18pm
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by siegfried99(m): 10:18pm
Ejima
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by obioji(f): 10:19pm
internationalman:
Help me ask them
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by talk2rotman(m): 10:19pm
Hit like if u want this kind of blessing
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Twins In Adorable Photo by olamil34: 10:20pm
cute kids can i borrow one
(0) (Reply)
Tg-1st_thursday: May Edition Pictures / Oprah Winfrey Graduates The First Set Of Her Leadership Academy / Video Download :m.i – N’otis Feat. Pryse
Viewing this topic: ajigiteri(m), Austyno4(m), mightyhazell, shurley22(f), obioji(f), Jay14(m), mhiztaNexy(m), Kokopos(m), abbaapple, Misskaycee21(f), iamJ(m), justcallmenuel(m), paroh137(m), roseval(f), Ejidayo04, pearl3233(f), vivigurl(f), InyinyaAgbaOku(m), Rafrik27, ibkkk(f), dsoja, williamdeluxe(m), missvera(f), Donprayer(m), Asco9ty5(f), Ogbuefi20(m), Crownherry, Debbiehillme, sirkaebs, Excelud, emmachukwu99(m), Bridgovoks, Bofemsky(f), MfonIrocks, chikoy, Lanceslot(m), starpower(m), olayinka96, mamabj, meedx, TGreat7(m), bimlad2kodlad, Mcdion, ajstar, Dhee2, damlax and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9