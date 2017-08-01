₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by CastedDude: 7:54pm
Read the press statement from the Rivers State Police Command..
The Rivers state police Command in continuation of her onslaught against kidnapping arrested one Roland Peter, a member of a notorious gang, that kidnapped Pastor Samuel Okpara from Edoha, Ahoada LGA, Rivers State on 15th August, 2017 who was kidnapped, killed and beheaded and whose liver and intestine were used for pepper-soup and plantain portage while cooking in their camp.
He is alleged to be in possession of the gang’s riffles, led by one Justus, surname unknown but popularly known as High-Tension from Abarikpo in Ahoada East Local Government Area. He is helping in the Police Investigation.
Furthermore, Operatives of SARS in a covert operation arrested Belema Oriasi ‘m’, Michael Eboh ‘m’ and Godspower Isreal ‘m’ who are said to be the gang operating along Ada George Road. Also the Special Anti Robbery Squad arrested Rabiu Mohammed ‘m’, Smart Moses ‘m’, Tony Victory ‘m’, Patrick Job ‘m’, Ndubuisi Odoagi ‘m’, Uchenna Okoro ‘m’, Answer Eze ‘m’, Friday Ichendu ‘m’, Anthony Horfall ‘m’, they are said to be the criminal gang operating along the East West Road.
They are helping the Police and will be charged to Court as soon as Investigation is concluded.
SUMMARY OF ACHIEVEMENTS
1 . No. of Suspected Cultists Arrested - 5
2 . No. of Suspected Kidnappers Arrested - 7
3 . No. of Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested - 13
4 . No. of Suspected cultists Prosecuted - 10
5 . No. of Suspected Kidnappers Prosecuted - 13
6 . No. of Suspected Armed Robbers Prosecuted - 12
7 . No. of armed Robbery foiled - 5
8 . No. of Kidnapping foiled - 3
9 . No. of Kidnapped victims rescued - 13
10 . No. of fatalities recorded - 6
11 . No. of Arms recovered - 25
12 . No. of AK47 recovered - 3
13 . No. of locally made pistol recovered - 1
14 . No. of Pump Action recovered - 5
15 . No. of Single Barrel gun recovered - 1
16 . No. of Cartridges recovered - 65
17 . No. of live Ammunition recovered - 156
18 . No. Magazine recovered - 4
19 . No. of Vehicles recovered - 9
20 . No. of Machetes recovered -1
Total No. of Suspects Arrested - 23
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/suspected-criminal-elements-paraded-by-police-in-rivers-state.html
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by CastedDude: 7:54pm
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by josh123(m): 7:55pm
Cannibals!!!
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Mekus68: 8:03pm
So where's the pepper soup.
Op you can lie for Africa.
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by feelgoodInc: 8:03pm
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 8:10pm
Why is that guy in the first picture wearing 'bathrobe' and chilling like who lodge for 5 star hotel? See the mumu in the second picture is even wearing Reedeemed t-shirt. With all the human liver and intestines way him chop, mumu still nor fresh, the guy deserves special VIP torture.........
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:30pm
Demons in human form
How can someone be so heartless and these people will sleep comfortably at night
Even had to use his liver to make pepper soup
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by AuroraB(f): 8:59pm
I knew it would be a matter of time, with the manner Nigerians be eating snakes, crocodiles, chimpanzees, gutter rats gleefully,this is not shocking
I can't say the next
My tummy is churning already
Pffffffffft
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by chibike69: 10:11pm
nawa ooo
u pple killed a pastor just to chop him river
wicked souls
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Akshow: 10:11pm
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Iceman2017(m): 10:12pm
Jesu!
And who even give them chairs to sit?
Fear don dey catch me already.... Imagine after all the hustling and suffering, you end up as pepper soup for person belle
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by 9jvirgin(m): 10:12pm
The color of our skin is the way our heart reacts. Sad!
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by PearlStreet(m): 10:12pm
I opened this thread and even without seeing the picture, I'm already nauseated.
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Moneyyy: 10:12pm
Demons roaming around everywhere in Nigeria
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Narldon(f): 10:12pm
EVIL
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Dudeweedlmao(m): 10:12pm
Wetin again remain for this internet wey i never hear?
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:12pm
CastedDude:
Which of the 23 suspect(s) actually killed the pastor in your title?
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by rottenPussy(f): 10:13pm
All this appalling activities is why I now walk around with knife
I can't wait to get out of this damn country
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by majamajic(m): 10:14pm
Ok.. and they still give them plastic white chairs to sit .
Why wont they escape in couple of weeks to come .
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by muzeze77: 10:14pm
Scary times
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:14pm
And who is the idiot that gave them seat to sit?
Oh my God this is so scary
Imagine making pepper soup with another man's liver and intestine. This man deserve death by throwing him inside lagoon for fish to feast on
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by meelerh(f): 10:14pm
The heart of man is really EVIL.
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by tosyne2much(m): 10:14pm
Atheists, food don come oooo
They will feast on this thread and start criticizing God for allowing kidnappers to use his son as pepper soup
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by kayswag100(m): 10:15pm
I'm most certain this guy was the "cook"
Soja, abeg 1 slap to reset him brain
***
I'm even a bit suprised how the guys in the 1st pics posed as though they were having a picnic.
Seriously sha, do things like this really work?
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by slendxy: 10:15pm
Omg, who knows how many of us that have unknowingly eaten human flesh in a buka or friend's house.
This wicked world is not my home.
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Vutseck(m): 10:16pm
Mekus68:don't you need the video clip .
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by itiswellandwell: 10:16pm
Sad
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by winkmart: 10:17pm
Evils everywhere
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by lovingyouhun: 10:18pm
God have mercy, the heart of a man is indeed Desperately Wicked!!!
May God continue to preserve us by his mercy
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by TonyBankz(m): 10:21pm
Tufiakwa....jail fall on u pple
Re: Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos by Freiden(m): 10:21pm
