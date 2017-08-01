Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Who Killed Pastor And Used His Liver For Pepper Soup Arrested. Photos (3394 Views)

Read the press statement from the Rivers State Police Command..



The Rivers state police Command in continuation of her onslaught against kidnapping arrested one Roland Peter, a member of a notorious gang, that kidnapped Pastor Samuel Okpara from Edoha, Ahoada LGA, Rivers State on 15th August, 2017 who was kidnapped, killed and beheaded and whose liver and intestine were used for pepper-soup and plantain portage while cooking in their camp.



He is alleged to be in possession of the gang’s riffles, led by one Justus, surname unknown but popularly known as High-Tension from Abarikpo in Ahoada East Local Government Area. He is helping in the Police Investigation.



Furthermore, Operatives of SARS in a covert operation arrested Belema Oriasi ‘m’, Michael Eboh ‘m’ and Godspower Isreal ‘m’ who are said to be the gang operating along Ada George Road. Also the Special Anti Robbery Squad arrested Rabiu Mohammed ‘m’, Smart Moses ‘m’, Tony Victory ‘m’, Patrick Job ‘m’, Ndubuisi Odoagi ‘m’, Uchenna Okoro ‘m’, Answer Eze ‘m’, Friday Ichendu ‘m’, Anthony Horfall ‘m’, they are said to be the criminal gang operating along the East West Road.



They are helping the Police and will be charged to Court as soon as Investigation is concluded.



SUMMARY OF ACHIEVEMENTS



1 . No. of Suspected Cultists Arrested - 5

2 . No. of Suspected Kidnappers Arrested - 7

3 . No. of Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested - 13

4 . No. of Suspected cultists Prosecuted - 10

5 . No. of Suspected Kidnappers Prosecuted - 13

6 . No. of Suspected Armed Robbers Prosecuted - 12

7 . No. of armed Robbery foiled - 5

8 . No. of Kidnapping foiled - 3

9 . No. of Kidnapped victims rescued - 13

10 . No. of fatalities recorded - 6

11 . No. of Arms recovered - 25

12 . No. of AK47 recovered - 3

13 . No. of locally made pistol recovered - 1

14 . No. of Pump Action recovered - 5

15 . No. of Single Barrel gun recovered - 1

16 . No. of Cartridges recovered - 65

17 . No. of live Ammunition recovered - 156

18 . No. Magazine recovered - 4

19 . No. of Vehicles recovered - 9

20 . No. of Machetes recovered -1



Total No. of Suspects Arrested - 23



Cannibals!!! 1 Like

So where's the pepper soup.

Op you can lie for Africa. 1 Like

Why is that guy in the first picture wearing 'bathrobe' and chilling like who lodge for 5 star hotel? See the mumu in the second picture is even wearing Reedeemed t-shirt. With all the human liver and intestines way him chop, mumu still nor fresh, the guy deserves special VIP torture......... 1 Like



How can someone be so heartless and these people will sleep comfortably at night



Even had to use his liver to make pepper soup Demons in human formHow can someone be so heartless and these people will sleep comfortably at nightEven had to use his liver to make pepper soup 1 Like



I can't say the next





My tummy is churning already

Pffffffffft I knew it would be a matter of time, with the manner Nigerians be eating snakes, crocodiles, chimpanzees, gutter rats gleefully,this is not shockingI can't say the nextMy tummy is churning alreadyPffffffffft 2 Likes

nawa ooo



u pple killed a pastor just to chop him river



wicked souls

Jesu!

And who even give them chairs to sit?

Fear don dey catch me already.... Imagine after all the hustling and suffering, you end up as pepper soup for person belle 1 Like

The color of our skin is the way our heart reacts. Sad!

I opened this thread and even without seeing the picture, I'm already nauseated.

Demons roaming around everywhere in Nigeria







EVIL







Wetin again remain for this internet wey i never hear?

Which of the 23 suspect(s) actually killed the pastor in your title? Which of the 23 suspect(s) actually killed the pastor in your title? 2 Likes





I can't wait to get out of this damn country All this appalling activities is why I now walk around with knifeI can't wait to get out of this damn country 2 Likes





Why wont they escape in couple of weeks to come . Ok.. and they still give them plastic white chairs to sit .Why wont they escape in couple of weeks to come .

Scary times



Oh my God this is so scary

Imagine making pepper soup with another man's liver and intestine. This man deserve death by throwing him inside lagoon for fish to feast on And who is the idiot that gave them seat to sit?Oh my God this is so scaryImagine making pepper soup with another man's liver and intestine. This man deserve death by throwing him inside lagoon for fish to feast on

The heart of man is really EVIL.

Atheists, food don come oooo



They will feast on this thread and start criticizing God for allowing kidnappers to use his son as pepper soup 2 Likes

I'm most certain this guy was the "cook"



Soja, abeg 1 slap to reset him brain



***



I'm even a bit suprised how the guys in the 1st pics posed as though they were having a picnic.



Seriously sha, do things like this really work?

Omg, who knows how many of us that have unknowingly eaten human flesh in a buka or friend's house.





This wicked world is not my home.

Mekus68:

So where's the pepper soup.

Op you can lie for Africa. don't you need the video clip . don't you need the video clip .

Sad

Evils everywhere

God have mercy, the heart of a man is indeed Desperately Wicked!!!

May God continue to preserve us by his mercy